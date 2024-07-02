Phoenix Suns news: Team adds underrated NBA free agent at need position

The Phoenix Suns are planning to run it back with their core three this coming season. Despite Kevin Durant trade rumors, he’ll return with Devin Booker and Bradley Beal as Phoenix attempts to become legitimate title contenders.

Thus far, the Suns’ biggest change was firing Frank Vogel and replacing him with Mike Budenholzer.

However, a lot has to be done behind the big three in order for Phoenix to become relevant.

Budenholzer touched on it during his introductory press conference this past spring. Point guard is a major need. Phoenix did not have a natural point guard a season ago, with Booker playing out of position at times. It is one of the primary reasons the team’s season ended in a first-round sweep at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Phoenix’ first work of business as the second wave of NBA free agency got going on Tuesday was to address this position.

Phoenix Suns add an underrated Monte Morris in NBA free agency

Shams Charania of The Athletic was the first to report that Phoenix has landed the seven-year vet on the open market. Morris’ contract is also said to come in at the veteran minimum.

This is a great under-the-radar signing for Phoenix. At the very least, most figured Morris would be able to net a deal at the portion of the mid-level exception. That did not happen.

A second-round pick of the Denver Nuggets back in 2017, Morris has morphed into a pretty solid player.

Monte Morris career stats: 10.0 PPG, 2.5 RPG, 3.8 APG, 39% 3-point

Morris split time between the Detroit Pistons and Minnesota Timberwolves this past season. He struggled putting up the numbers we’ve been accustomed to in the past.

From 2020-23, things were different. Morris averaged 11.2 points and 4.4 assists on 39% shooting from distance during that span.

Getting someone who can handle the ball while hitting consistently is no small thing. It will also allow Booker to play his more natural two-guard position.

