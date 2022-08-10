How To Watch the 2022 NFL Preseason Live Without Cable￼

The NFL preseason is a three-week exhibition in which all 32 teams tune up for the regular season starting in September. The NFL preseason marks the dawn of a new year on the gridiron for players, coaches, and fans. These games give fans a sneak peek at how their favorite teams will fare in the upcoming season.

While big stars and veteran players may make brief appearances to get into “football shape,” the NFL preseason is an opportunity for young upstarts to earn their spot in the big leagues and for those new to a club to find chemistry with a different group of teammates.

In 2022, the NFL preseason runs from Aug. 11 to Aug. 28 (minus the Hall of Fame Game played on Aug. 4). If you plan on tuning in, read on to learn which streaming platforms will offer you the best watch experience.

Where to watch the NFL preseason

Only 27 of the 48 NFL preseason games will be broadcast nationally, and 22 of those will be on the NFL Network. Of the remaining five games, ESPN will air two of them, major TV networks FOX and CBS will each air one, and the last game will be available on Amazon Prime Video. Preseason games that aren’t on the national broadcast schedule may air on regional sports networks or local channels — check your local listings to find out.

You can watch those few NFL preseason games airing on major networks if you have a basic TV subscription. To watch all the other games, you’ll need a cable subscription. A cheaper, more flexible option is a live streaming service that provides access to premium channels like the NFL Network.

Among the streaming services that offer access to channels airing NFL preseason games are FuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, and Sling TV.

Streaming Service Cost per Month Channels Free Trial? FuboTV $69.99+ 126+ Yes Hulu + Live TV $69.99+ 75+ No Sling TV $35+ 31+ Yes

FuboTV

FuboTV

FuboTV offers four different plans: Pro, Elite, Ultimate, and Latino. Starting with the Pro plan, you get access to at least 126 channels covering sports, news, and entertainment for $69.99 per month. This plan includes major networks and popular channels like the Food Network, Hallmark, the Disney Channel, National Geographic, MTV, and beIN Sports.

The next step up is the Elite plan for $79.99 per month, which includes all the benefits of the Pro plan plus eight extra news channels and 42 extra sports and entertainment channels. The Ultimate package adds Showtime and Sports Plus with NFL RedZone for $99.99 per month.

Last but not least, the Latino plan — best for Spanish speakers — offers 43 channels (including over 100 sporting events) for just $33 per month. If you’re unsure which plan will suit you best, you’re in luck because all of them offer a seven-day free trial.

All FuboTV plans also include FOX, NBC, CBS, ESPN, and the NFL Network, meaning you can watch all 27 NFL preseason games being aired. Aside from being a go-to platform for NFL fans, FuboTV covers a wide range of interests, making it worthwhile for families and multi-person households that want a variety of content to satisfy all tastes. Remember that the number of channels offered in each plan may differ by location.

Hulu + Live TV

Hulu

The Hulu + Live TV package, now with Disney Plus and ESPN Plus, starts at $69.99 per month, with no free trial available. You’ll get access to over 75 channels, including major networks and popular channels like Discovery, E!, and Cartoon Network. Hulu + Live TV includes FOX, NBC, CBS, ESPN, and the NFL Network, giving you access to all 27 NFL preseason games scheduled to air.

You’ll also get access to an on-demand library with thousands of hours of premium TV shows and movies, including Hulu Originals like “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Only Murders in the Building,” and “Pam and Tommy.” If that’s not enough, this package also includes Disney-owned franchises Pixar, Star Wars, and Marvel, and original shows and live sporting events on ESPN Plus. With Hulu + Live TV, there’s an option to upgrade to an ad-free, on-demand library for $75.99 per month.

As a premium package for viewers who want access to a variety of high-quality channels and content covering news, sports, and entertainment, Hulu + Live TV is our top pick for most sports streamers like you.

Sling TV

Sling TV

Sling TV offers three plans with a wide selection of live TV channels. The Orange plan costs $35 per month and primarily focuses on college football and family programming. While it doesn’t offer the NFL Network, you’ll get access to other popular channels like CNN, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, Comedy Central, Food Network, Nick Jr., and Vice.

The Blue plan, which also costs $35 per month, offers a different range of channels more suited to those who watch pro football and news. These channels include NBC and FOX (available in select markets), FOX Sports 1, and the NFL Network.

Finally, the Orange & Blue plan, which costs $50 per month, bundles the first two packages for an all-access plan. With this package, you’ll get access to channels like NBC and FOX (available in select markets), FOX Sports 1, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, and the NFL Network.

Sling TV’s affordable price point sets it apart from the competition. This budget-friendly option will allow subscribers to watch most (but not all) of the NFL preseason games, and it’ll satisfy those looking for a variety of live TV channels covering sports, news, and entertainment.

NFL preseason 2022 schedule

The NFL preseason kicked off with the Las Vegas Raiders defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Hall of Fame Game on Aug. 4. The full slate of preseason games starts on Aug. 11. You can find the full NFL preseason schedule on ESPN.com.

Final thoughts

Live TV streaming services are a convenient option for NFL fans who want access to preseason games without the expense or effort of signing up for cable. FuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, and Sling TV all have straightforward sign-up processes, and if need be, you can always cancel your subscription with ease.

FuboTV or Hulu + Live TV are showing every NFL preseason game on the broadcast schedule, making them the best options for football fans who don’t want to miss a minute of the action. These streaming services also have other benefits, such as extensive on-demand libraries and entertainment content.

However, for half the price, Sling TV provides access to all but two preseason games and other live TV channels. So for those who want to follow most of the preseason and test out live TV streaming, Sling TV’s reasonable offer will be hard to beat.