Latest New York Yankees rumor reveals two recent failed attempts to land game-changer replacement for Gleyber Torres

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees reportedly made a pair of failed attempts to make a major upgrade at second base and replace Gleyber Torres.

After being the cream of the American League crop in the MLB standings for the first few months, the Yanks are in a major slump. Yes, they still own one of the better records in the league, but their 10-21 record over the last month has many wondering if they are just pretenders. Instead of real title contenders.

Related: New York Yankees game today – Get watch time and channel for tonight’s Yanks game

Even when they were hot the play of Gleyber Torres was a major concern. Despite being in his walk year, he has had the worst season of his career. And is a consistent detriment on the field and in the lineup. Just hitting a lot of homers for a 2B isn’t enough anymore. That is why the organization has been linked to various second basemen on the trade block.

New York Yankees made attempts to trade for Ryan McMahon and Jonathan India

Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

On Wednesday, ESPN reported that the Yankees actually made calls on a pair of second basemen that would be major upgrades over Gleyber Torres. However, it looks like both won’t be made available before the July 30 MLB trade deadline.

“The Yankees inquired about Colorado Rockies All-Star infielder Ryan McMahon. But the team has since told him he would not be traded, according to a league source,” the outlet reported. “The Yankees also have interest in Cincinnati Reds infielder Jonathan India. But the Reds aren’t expected to make him available unless they drop in the National League wild-card race over the next week, according to league sources.”

Related: Surprising New York Yankees rumor claims Spencer Jones is not the only elite prospect they could dangle in trade talks

McMahon earned All-Star honors for the first time this season and is an equally good slugging second baseman like Torres. India has been a rock-solid player for Cincy in his first four seasons. He is having a career year at the dish and brings some added pop to the order.