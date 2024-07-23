Surprising New York Yankees rumor claims Spencer Jones is not the only elite prospect they could dangle in trade talks

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

A new rumor from a prominent MLB insider suggests the New York Yankees recognize the troubles they are in and could make their other elite prospect — not named Spencer Jones — available before the July 30 trade deadline.

Entering the MLB games today, the Yankees own the fifth-best record in the current MLB standings. It is an enviable position to be in midway through the season. Unfortunately for New York, they have the poor luck of being in the same division as the Baltimore Orioles. The top team in the AL East.

Also Read: New York Yankees game today – Get channel and time for the next Yanks game

That’s why it’s no surprise the Yanks have been linked to a boatload of potential trades of late. Especially since they have gone 10-20 over the last month. There is intensified pressure in the Bronx now and it even led to a recent rumor that the team might be willing to part with highly-regarded prospect Spencer Jones. A player once seen as untouchable.

However, a new report from ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan reveals that the organization seems to be willing to put any of their top prospects on the trade block in a move that could get them back into the conversation as a serious title contender.

New York Yankees may make Jasson Dominguez available in blockbuster trade talks

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

“Chasing a 50-22 start with a 10-20 stretch will put a scare into any organization, but it’s especially acute for one with annual championship aspirations and 14 consecutive ringless seasons,” Passan wrote. “That’s why outfielders Jasson Dominguez and Spencer Jones aren’t entirely off the table.”

The man nicknamed “The Martian” is the top-ranked player in the New York Yankees system on MLB.com. The 21-year-old was also recently seen as an untouchable. Even more so after he made his MLB debut last season and showed signs of his immense potential.

Also Read: Latest New York Yankees rumors reveal surprise position team could trade for to improve

However, he has battled injuries, including Tommy John surgery over the last year. He is also currently sidelined with an oblique strain. Dominguez is the 25th-ranked player on MLB.com among the top 100 prospects in baseball.

Adding Dominguez to trade talks will certainly boost their chances of landing a top talent before the trade deadline. Such as All-Stars Garrett Crochet or even Tarik Skubal.