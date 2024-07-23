New York Yankees’ star Juan Soto reveals which teams he’s prioritizing in MLB free agency

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

There are plenty of New York Yankees rumors leading up to the MLB trade deadline regarding potential moves that could be made this summer. However, just as important for New York is what happens with Juan Soto in MLB free agency this offseason.

New York took a bit of a gamble this offseason in its blockbuster trade with the San Diego Padres. The Yankees front office hopes it can sign Soto to a lucrative extension, making him one of the highest-paid MLB players but numerous hurdles make it extremely unlikely.

Juan Soto contract: $31 million salary in 2024, 2025 MLB free agent

There’s been plenty of Yankees news on the contract front. Soto has expressed interest in staying in New York and the club desperately wants to keep him long-term. It’s also been made clear, though, that the All-Star outfielder intends to hit the open market.

What team will sign Soto? The New York Mets, San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers have been linked to him months ahead of MLB free agency. When it comes to what will sway his decision, that’s where the field of teams could narrow considerably.

Juan Soto stats: .311/.435/.594, 1.029 OPS, 25 home runs, 71 RBI, 19 doubles

Speaking to Chris Kirschner of The Athletic, Soto addressed his upcoming free-agency process and what kind of club he’ll be looking to sign with this winter.

“Being in a place where we can win a couple of championships, and even if we don’t, just being in the race every year. I think that’s the biggest thing for me.” Juan Soto on what he’s looking for in MLB free agency

Represented by agent Scott Boras, money will also play a critical factor. It’s been reported that any deal Soto signs will potentially make him the highest-paid player in baseball outside of Shohei Ohtani. He’s already turned down contract extensions in previous seasons worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

If Soto is determined to sign with a perennial contender, that might eliminate a club like the Giants. Clubs like the Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs also seem less likely based on each of those franchise’s recent issues including Boston shedding payroll on a regular basis.

Soto’s emphasis on competing for World Series titles would also tie into the Yankees’ all-in approach to the MLB trade deadline. New York wants to show Soto it will do whatever it takes to both keep him and compete for championships. So, the trade deadline on July 30 could go a long way in determining if Soto stays in New York next season.