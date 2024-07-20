Troubling New York Yankees news on Juan Soto contract talks, future with team

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees made a calculated risk this offseason, trading away young talent to acquire Juan Soto with the hope of re-signing him before MLB free agency. With the winter just a few months away, the latest Yankees news isn’t promising for Soto’s future at Yankee Stadium.

Soto, an AL MVP candidate this season, has been outstanding at the plate. Hitting in the heart of the Yankees lineup, Soto’s batting average is the highest it’s been since 2021. He also has a .430-plus OBP and 1.000 OPS for the first time since the 2020 season.

Related: New York Yankees game today, Yankees schedule 2024

Juan Soto stats: .303/.431/.571, 1.003 OPS, 23 home runs, 17 doubles, 4 triples, 66 RBI, 79 runs scored, 80 walks, 5 stolen bases in 350 at-bats

It’s been the ideal contract year for Soto. As he’s produced at Yankee Stadium, the front office has repeatedly talked up a long-term partnership. However, after some promising signs early in the season, things seem to have taken a bit of a turn.

Related: AL East rival ‘extensively scouting’ New York Yankees

According to ESPN’s Buster Olney, there haven’t been any recent conversations between Soto and the Yankees about a new contract. Furthermore, there is currently “no momentum” toward a deal that could be reached before Soto officially hits the market this winter.

Juan Soto contract: $31 million salary in 2024, 2025 MLB free agent

Soto hitting MLB free agency is a big concern for New York. If he’s on the open market, there’s a very realistic chance a team like the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco Giants or New York Mets lands him. It will be a bidding war for his services, with Scott Boras ensuring Soto lands with the highest bidder.

Also Read: Best baseball players ever, including New York Yankees legends

The Yankees knew the risks with Soto before acquiring him and even if he leaves after the season, the price they paid for one season of MVP-caliber production would be worth it. However, losing Soto would be a devastating blow for the Yankees lineup long term.