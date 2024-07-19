Tampa Bay Rays ‘extensively scouting’ New York Yankees in anticipation of a trade

Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The July 30 MLB trade deadline is less than two weeks away, which means the rumors we’ve already heard are only going to grow over the next few days. One team at the center of these trade rumors is the New York Yankees, who have shown they can be both one of the best teams in baseball and also one of the worst at times.

In a perfect world, Yankees manager Aaron Boone will find a way to get more consistent production out of his lineup in the second half of play. But he may need some help from Yankees GM Brian Cashman to do so.

However, help may be on the way, thanks to the latest Yankees rumors pointing to a potential trade in the very near future.

New York Yankees could pull off intra-divisional trade with Tampa Bay Rays

According to MLB.com reporter Bryan Hoch, the Tampa Bay Rays have been closely evaluating players within the New York Yankees organization in anticipation of a possible trade. With the Rays reportedly open to listening to trade offers for a few of their All-Stars, including Isaac Paredes and Randy Arozarena, the two sides should be able to make something work.

The Rays have been scouting the Yankees system extensively. Rays would discuss Isaac Paredes, Zach Eflin, Pete Fairbanks, Randy Arozarena and more. Lots of names that could interest the Yankees. — Bryan Hoch ⚾️ (@BryanHoch) July 19, 2024

There’s no word on what specific player or players the Yankees may have their eye on ahead of the MLB trade deadline, but as mentioned, the Rays have several candidates available. Now that both teams are back from the All-Star break, trade discussions are expected to heat up, even though they share the same division. Yet, being that the Rays are looking to cut costs while forging a competitive path in the future, the Yankees may just be the perfect trade partner.

