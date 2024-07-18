MLB insider suggests Seattle Mariners and Tampa Bay Rays could discuss trades involving All-Stars

Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Days ahead of the July 30 MLB trade deadline, the Seattle Mariners and Tampa Bay Rays are headed in different directions. While only four wins separate the two American League teams, their situations are not alike.

The Mariners are leading the AL West division, albeit only by one game. That places Seattle in the buyers category.

Meanwhile, the Rays are in fourth place in the AL East and face a 10-game deficit for first place. The Rays are only 5.5 games back from snagging a Wild Card spot, but they’re in a competitive conference, with several other teams in the playoff mix expected to pursue roster additions. This likely puts Tampa Bay in the sellers category.

But that could mean Seattle and Tampa Bay are ideal trade partners according to MLB Network’s Jon Morosi.

“Sources: The Mariners and Rays have yet to engage in serious dialogue about Seattle’s interest in adding an impact bat, but the teams are frequent trading partners and talks could advance in the days ahead. Tampa Bay will listen on Arozarena, Diaz, or Paredes in the right deal.” – Jon Heyman

While Randy Arozarena and Yandy Diaz were All-Stars last season, Isaac Paredes is fresh off his first All-Star appearance. All three would be an upgrade in Seattle, who’s long been on the hunt for a lineup boost.

Interestingly enough, none of the All-Star trio are set for free agency after this season, so acquiring them now may cost Seattle a bit more than usual. Yet, for that same reason, the Mariners may see more value in making a trade now.

