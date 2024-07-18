New York Yankees could trade for a new closer ahead of July 30 MLB deadline

Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees started as one of the hottest teams in baseball, but as they crept closer to the All-Star break, we’ve seen a much different version of the Bronx Bombers. No longer in first place of the AL East, the Yankees are fading fast.

While injuries have played a key factor in their struggles, the reality is, the Yankees may have to make a few more additions to the roster ahead of the July 30 MLB trade deadline.

As MLB insider Jon Heyman notes, the Yankees are targeting multiple areas to upgrade in the next two weeks. Two specific areas include addressing the infield and the starting rotation. But one other weakness they’d like to address is the bullpen, which could even include trading for another closer despite the presence of two-time All-Star Clay Holmes.

“They need bullpen help. I think they wouldn’t mind, even though they have an All-Star closer, I don’t think they wouldn’t mind getting a closer, so I wouldn’t rule them out on (Mason) Miller, (Tanner) Scott, (Carlos) Estevez, any of the closing pieces that may be out there. Or, they certainly aren’t unhappy with Holmes, he could remain the closer. He’s an All-Star. They could beef up the bullpen from the other side, but I think that’s their main focus.” – Jon Heyman

Yankee trade thoughts https://t.co/gX3PCkI54m — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 18, 2024

As Heyman noted, Holmes is just coming off his second All-Star appearance, so just because the Yankees may be linked to trading for another closer, it’s not to replace their existing one. But it never hurts to have a strong set-up reliever who can take over in high-pressure situations, especially as they make a run to October.

Executing a trade for the Athletics’ Miller won’t be easy, as Oakland is reportedly holding out for a historic haul. However, the others, Scott from Miami and Estevez from the Angels, may be more attainable before the July 30 deadline passes.

