MLB exec says Mason Miller trade from Oakland Athletics would require historic haul

Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The lowly Oakland Athletics know full well what they have in 25-year-old closer Mason Miller. The rest of MLB does, too, after his performance in the All-Star Game. That included reaching 103 miles-per-hour on the radar gun and striking out Shohei Ohtani.

Miller’s history-making performance in the Midsummer Classic aside, he’s been a man on a mission thus far this season.

Mason Miller stats (2024): 2.27 ERA, 0.86 WHIP, 70 strikeouts, 39.2 innings

The former third-round pick has been bandied about a whole lot on the hot stove leading up to the July 30 MLB trade deadline. Previous indications were that Oakland’s asking price was astronomical for the hurler. We now have an update on that. It’s not great for interested teams.

Related: Updated Oakland Athletics news and rumors

MLB exec compares potential Oakland Athletics haul in Mason Miller trade to an NFL all-timer

Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Jon Heyman of the NY Post just recently predicted the chances of some of the biggest names around MLB being traded later this month. Within the column, he spoke to an unnamed MLB executive. The response was eye-opening. “Herschel Walker-type trade,” the exec said.

Those not familiar with NFL history need to know how that deal changed the dynamics. The Dallas Cowboys received a ton of draft picks and players from the Minnesota Vikings for running back Herschel Walker.

It is among the most lopsided trades in sports history. Dallas ended up receiving franchise cornerstones Emmitt Smith, Russell Maryland, Kevin Smith and Darren Woodson. It would go on to create a dynasty, winning three Super Bowls in the 1990s.

It makes sense. Miller has five more years of team control. There is also a darn good chance that Miller returns to a starter role next season. He had dominated in this role throughout the phenom’s minor league career.

As for a MLB equivalent to that Walker haul, there really isn’t one. The best guess would be an organization’s top-three prospects and two more within the top-20.

Read more: Oakland Athletics announce temporary relocation to Sacramento starting next season