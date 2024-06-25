Update on Oakland Athletics asking for Mason Miller reportedly revealed

Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

It remains to be seen whether the lowly Oakland Athletics will deal closer Mason Miller ahead of the MLB trade deadline later this summer.

Miller, 25, has been involved in a ton of MLB trade rumors since jumping out of the gate this season in dominating fashion.

After transitioning from a starting role to the bullpen late in his minor league career, Miller has been among the best relievers in the game.

Mason Miller stats (2024): 1-1 record, 2.08 ERA, 0.81 WHIP, 60 strikeouts in 34.2 innings

He’s been one of the few bright spots for an A’s team that entered MLB games today with a 29-52 record. So, why would Oakland look to trade him? It’s complicated.

What we do know is that the asking price for Miller in blockbuster deal is going to be ridiculous.

“(Oakland) will ask for way too much,” an unnamed source told The Athletic recently. “It’s going to be absurd. They have too much control over him. There aren’t many star guys out there right now that are super controllable. It would have to be a crazy good package.”

Related: Updated MLB trade rumors

Mason Miller unlikely to be dealt by Oakland Athletics ahead of MLB trade deadline

Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

There is ample reasons for the A’s to demand a high return for Miller. He’s just 25 years old and under team control through the 2029 season. In fact, Miller is not arbitration eligible until after the 2026 season.

It makes sense that the A’s would demaind a huge return with that as the backdrop.

“In trading for Mason Miller, a team would be acquiring one of the top relief arms in baseball along with five and a half years of control. That will allow the A’s to essentially name their price — and that price will be nothing short of aggressive, if not unreasonable,” The Athletic noted.

The Baltimore Orioles have been the team most linked to Miller in trade rumors this spring and summer. It just so happens that they have the best farm system in baseball. Perhaps, something could come to fruition on that end.

What we do know is that the A’s will be sellers under cheap owner John Fisher as they play out their final season in Oakland before a temporary relocation to Sacramento and ultimately moving to Las Vegas.