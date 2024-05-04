MLB execs split on Athletics’ Mason Miller’s availability as trade rumors intensify

Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Sitting at 16-17, the Oakland Athletics are off to a much better start than we’ve seen in the past two years, and rookie closer Mason Miller is a big reason why.

Miller, a big, righty reliever who pitches fireballs topping out at 103 mph, has eight saves in 12 appearances, with 29 strikeouts in just 14.1 innings. That’s an elite arm on a team that hasn’t been overflowing with talent in recent seasons.

While the A’s have been respectable thus far, they’re unlikely to remain top contenders in the American League over the course of a full 162-game season, and their -30 run differential may be the biggest sign of cracks in the foundation.

In a recent article by New York Post’s Jon Heyman, titled ‘A’s phenom rookie Mason Miller could prompt trade deadline bidding war,’ the MLB insider indicates that there’s been rampant speculation about the Oakland closer’s availability.

“Fans in Sacramento will get to see him.” Unnamed rival exec indicating Mason Miller will stick with Athletics through 2024 season

Another executive agreed, guessing the Athletics would keep Miller, while noting that an “elite” closer like him should bring back a “prospect package worth pursuing,” meaning Oakland may be tempted by an offer too strong to refuse.

That’s where another exec chimed in, stating that the A’s may feel compelled to “cash in while stock is so high,” on Miller, who’s still under team control for six more seasons. As much as the Athletics try avoiding paying stars massive contracts, they won’t have to worry about that with Miller for several years.

Yet, as mentioned, if a strong enough offer comes across, the Athletics just might consider parting with one of their top players before he can even reach his first All-Star game.

