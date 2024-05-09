4 impact pitchers the Baltimore Orioles could trade for to address a disastrous closer situation, including Mason Miller

Credit: Reggie Hildred-USA TODAY Sports

With the Baltimore Orioles ninth inning situation a mess at the moment, it is time for the team to start seriously considering a bold move to replace closer Craig Kimbrel.

Heading into the MLB games today, the Baltimore Orioles are tied for the second-best record in the league and the lead in the American League East. Yet, the 24-12 team could easily have the best record in the game if not for the letdown that their closer has been in 2024.

The organization is far removed from its days of shelling out big money to free agents and has chosen to build its contending squad around elite stars from its farm system. That has worked the last two years but that outstanding system has not developed a top-line closer yet, so they actually forked over $13 million this offseason to eight-time All-Star Craig Kimbrel.

However, in his first 16 appearances for the team, the 35-year-old has very much looked his age. He has posted a 4.75 ERA so far and things are getting worse after he tallied just one save in his last five appearances. Kimbrel has also been pulled from back-to-back outings recently due to his performance.

If the Orioles want to bring Baltimore their first World Series title since 1983 they will have to address this problem, and sooner than later. Fortunately for the team, they have one of the best minor league systems in the sport and assets every team around the league would want. If they are willing to part with one of their best, here are four top-end closers they could target in a blockbuster trade in the coming weeks.

Four closers the Baltimore Orioles could soon swing a trade for

Mason Miller

The Oakland Athletics have been surprisingly competitive this season but it just seems like a matter of time before they eventually fall to reality. However, one area that is unlikely to slip is the ninth inning because of how outstanding closer Mason Miller has been. The 25-year-old is one of the hardest throwers in the league and is built to be a stud closer for years to come.

He would be a perfect addition to Baltimore, and parting with elite prospects like Samuel Bassllo or Chayce McDermott could be enough to get a deal done.

Kyle Finnegan

Washington Nationals closer Kyle Finnegan has quietly had a fantastic season for the team. He currently leads the league with 12 saves and has a sparkling 1.65 ERA. He is another player with the potential to be a long-term answer for the team at closer. He won’t come cheap but giving up high-level prospects is probably worth it.

Edwin Diaz

While the New York Mets would prefer to hold on to Edwin Diaz, an edict from the very top is for the team to rebuild their farm system. With the O’s having a wealth of highly-touted prospects in the minors they might be able to pry away the two-time All-Star who is arguably the best in the game when healthy.

After missing a season he seems to be rounding back into top form but the only downside is he is locked into a very expensive contract for possibly four more seasons. However, if he can get back to his 2022 levels he is the type of closer they need to compete for a championship.

Tanner Scott

The Miami Marlins are open for business, which means closer Tanner Scott could be available. The eight-year veteran has evolved into a high-level late-inning pitcher and can either serve as an elite set-up man or easily replace Kimbrel. Furthermore, he may not come at nearly the cost of the aforementioned players on this list.