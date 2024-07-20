New York Yankees linked to potential trade for former MVP

Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

We’re closing in on the July 30 MLB trade deadline, which means the New York Yankees are actively engaged in various discussions with several teams. So far the Yankees have been linked to several potential trades, from dealing with the Tampa Bay Rays, adding another closer. But that’s not all.

The truth is, the Yankees could upgrade several positions on the roster, from the infield to the pitching staff and even another outfield bat. In other words, they’re open to just about everything, anyone who can help fuel New York’s pursuit of a 28th World Series championship.

Now, the Yankees are even being mentioned as a possible candidate to trade for a former National League MVP.

Related: Has New York Yankees rookie Ben Rice ‘Wally Pipp’d’ Anthony Rizzo?

MLB insider suggests New York Yankees could target Cody Bellinger

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

One player who’s surprisingly been linked to the New York Yankees via trade is Chicago Cubs outfielder/first baseman Cody Bellinger. Although he’s injured at the moment, Bellinger is back once his broken finger heals.

His inflated salary, plus the uncertainty of Chicago’s ability to compete, could land Bellinger back on the trade block in the next two weeks, and ESPN’s Jesse Rogers thinks the left-handed slugger would be the perfect fit in the Big Apple.

“If the Chicago Cubs fall much farther back, they could decide to trade Cody Bellinger — assuming there is a market for him as he has two player option years left at $30 million per year and is on the IL with a broken finger. The Seattle Mariners and New York Yankees could both be interested in Bellinger for different reasons: Seattle can’t hit and New York is banged up.” – Jesse Rogers on New York Yankees’ potential interest in Cody Bellinger

Bellinger could be an ideal addition to a Yankees lineup that has been bitten by the injury bug. Not only does he have a respectable OPS of .742, he’s also shown the ability to be a Gold Glove defender in the outfield. Having the added value of also being able to handle first base duties just makes him that much more valuable. But first, the Cubs would have to be willing to deal, and we’re not sure they’re there yet.

Related: Tampa Bay Rays ‘extensively scouting’ New York Yankees in anticipation of a trade