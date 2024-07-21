New York Yankees reportedly made dramatic change in approach to a blockbuster trade

Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees have been one of the best teams in baseball this season, sitting near the top of the American League as a legitimate World Series contender. However, recent woes have reportedly caused a shift in how the Yankees front office plans to approach the MLB trade deadline.

Just a few weeks ago, New York sat atop the MLB standings with Gerrit Cole and DJ LeMahieu on the verge of returning. Since a series against the Boston Red Sox, the Yankees have been one of the most inconsistent teams in baseball.

Related: MLB insider reveals ‘edge’ Baltimore Orioles have over New York Yankees in trade talks

When the Yankees were at their best, the primary needs ahead of the MLB trade deadline were believed to be relief pitching and a corner infielder. Both areas are something New York still wants to address, but it also now appears as if the team is changing its original stance on starting pitching.

According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, the Yankees are now willing to include their No. 1 overall prospect (Spencer Jones) in a trade with the Chicago White Sox or Detroit Tigers for All-Star pitcher Garrett Crochet or Tarik Skubal.

Also Read: Troubling New York Yankees news on Juan Soto contract talks

It’s especially notable because the latest MLB trade rumors entering the All-Star Break suggested that the Yankees weren’t particularly high on Crochet. While he’s pitched like a Cy Young candidate this season, the 25-year-old is already well past his previous career-high for innings pitched and might need to be moved to the bullpen in September.

Jones, age 23, has struggled this season. The 6-foot-6 outfielder entered play in late July with a .238/.316/.403 slash line, striking out in 37.1 percent of his plate appearances. However, he does have 18 steals and 10 home runs in 75 games.

Related: 10 MLB trades we’d like to see in July

The Yankees’ sudden willingness to include Jones in trade talks speaks both to the front office’s desperation to win a World Series this year and perhaps the club’s new sentiment on Jones. However, the White Sox reportedly want a much stronger package of the Yankees top prospects than just Jones. For now, New York is facing significant competition from clubs like the Baltimore Orioles and Los Angeles Dodgers.