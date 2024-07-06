10 MLB trades we’d love to see in July, including Chicago Cubs dealing Cody Bellinger

Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

The 2024 MLB trade deadline is imminent, with All-Star hitters and front-line starters popping up in trade rumors. As we did last month, we’re proposing a few MLB trades we’d love to see this month that could help both buyers and sellers.

Let’s dive into the 10 MLB trades we’d love to see in July.

Chicago White Sox trade Garrett Crochet, Paul DeJong to the Los Angeles Dodgers

Once Garrett Crochet rejected the Chicago White Sox offers for a contract extension, the odds of him being dealt increased significantly. Crochet, two years removed from Tommy John surgery, has been one of the best pitchers in baseball this year. However, Chicago is in the very first stage of a rebuild. Dalton Rushing provides the White Sox with a blue-chip prospect who can play in 2025, while Kyle Hurt could immediately join the White Sox rotation. Plus, George provides a quality prospect with an elite tool (speed). Los Angeles Dodgers acquire: Dalton Rushing (Dodgers’ No. 1 prospect), Kyle Hurt (Dodgers’ No. 5 prospect), Kendall George (Dodgers’ No. 10 prospect)

Dalton Rushing (Dodgers' No. 1 prospect), Kyle Hurt (Dodgers' No. 5 prospect), Kendall George (Dodgers' No. 10 prospect) Chicago White Sox acquire: Garrett Crochet, Paul DeJong As for Los Angeles, the motivation is simple. Paul DeJong adds some much-needed pop to the Dodgers lineup at shortstop and he's even better defensively than Bo Bichette. There's a short-term risk with Crochet, who is well past his career-high in innings and will need his workload lowered. However, under contract through 2026, he would provide Los Angeles with another front-line starter.

New York Mets, Cleveland Guardians swap arms

The Cleveland Guardians bullpen is one of the best in baseball, but they are a little thin on starting pitching. Cleveland isn’t the type of team that will make an aggressive move, but it could use its wealth of relievers to acquire a back-end starter. Jose Quintana (4.22 ERA and 1.34 WHIP) shouldn’t be in a playoff rotation, but he would help stabilize Cleveland’s starting pitching. New York Mets receive: Cade Smith

Cade Smith Cleveland Guardians receive: Jose Quintana, Alex Ramirez (Mets' No. 16 prospect) In this deal, the Mets fill their void in the rotation with Christian Scott. Meanwhile, Cade Smith comes in as a quality right-handed reliever to help New York's bullpen. Just 25 years old, Smith sports a 0.98 WHIP with a 2.56 ERA in 38.2 innings. He's also struck out 52 batters this season.

Houston Astros add Jack Flaherty to starting rotation

The Houston Astros rotation has overcome devastating injuries to multiple starters this season. Houston has also been the best team in baseball since June 1. The summer turnaround is leading to the Astros becoming buyers at the MLB trade deadline and Jack Flaherty is the perfect target. A half-season rental, driving down his acquisition cost, Flaherty (3.24 ERA, 115 Ks and 1.00 WHIP) can be a high-end starter for Houston. Houston Astros receive: Jack Flaherty

Jack Flaherty Detroit Tigers receive: RHP Jose Fleury (Astros' No. 7 prospect) As for the Detroit Tigers, this is making the best out of a bad situation. Detroit can't seem to dig itself out of a rebuild, but at least the Flaherty free-agent signing yielded something positive for the future. Jose Fleury has some upside, especially in an organization that has done a decent job developing starting pitchers.

Toronto Blue Jays ship Justin Turner to Seattle Mariners

The Seattle Mariners lineup has been a massive disappointment this season. While the M’s have the pitching to win the AL West and make a playoff run, none of that will happen if the run production doesn’t improve. Fortunately, Justin Turner is a big step towards addressing the problem. Turner sports a .734 OPS this season with a .359 OBP. Considering his age (39) and contract, he should be fairly affordable to land. Seattle Mariners receive: Justin Turner

Justin Turner Toronto Blue Jays receive: 3B Ben Williamson (Mariners' No. 15 prospect) Making this deal from the Toronto Blue Jays' perspective doesn't necessarily mean they have to trade Vladimir Guerrero Jr or Bo Bichette. The Blue Jays could keep both All-Stars, instead just moving the likes of Turner and Yusei Kikuchi. At the very least, this deal provides Toronto with an intriguing prospect at third base who can make his MLB debut in 2026.

Minnesota Twins load up on pitching in trade with Los Angeles Angels

The Minnesota Twins lineup has been outstanding for more than a month now. It’s one of the biggest reasons for Minnesota maintaining its position in the American League, poised to make the postseason once again. However, pitching is a need. Starter Tyler Anderson (3.03 ERA, 1.24 WHIP) and reliever Carlos Estevez (3.00 ERA, 0.81 WHIP) will help the Twins rotation and bullpen. Minnesota Twins receive: Tyler Anderson, Carlos Estevez, $4 million (cash considerations)

Tyler Anderson, Carlos Estevez, $4 million (cash considerations) Los Angeles Angels receive: RHP Marco Raya (Twins' No. 7 prospect), OF Kalai'i Rosario (Twins' No. 15 prospect) For the Los Angeles Angels, attaching cash to the deal improves the quality of prospects received in return. Plus, since this is a multi-year retool, Anderson and Estevez have no real future in Los Angeles. Marco Raya, age 21, would become one of the best pitching prospects in the Angels farm system and Rosario has some upside as a corner outfielder who could be fine defensively with above-average pop.

Cal Quantrill returns to San Diego Padres in NL West trade

Considering everything the San Diego Padres sacrificed to acquire Dylan Cease before Opening Day, it seems unlikely they re among the teams making blockbuster MLB trades. Instead, a reunion could be in the cards. Cal Quantrill made his MLB debut with San Diego in 2019 then had stints with the Cleveland Guardians (2020-’23) and now the Colorado Rockies. Anderson isn’t anything more than a back-end starter (3.77 ERA, 1.33 WHIP), but the 29-year-old righty can eat some innings. San Diego Padres receive: Cal Quantrill

Cal Quantrill Colorado Rockies receive: Lamar King Jr (Padres' No. 20 prospect)

Taylor Ward added to the Philadelphia Phillies lineup

The Philadelphia Phillies have just enough firepower in their farm system to pull off one of the blockbuster MLB trades this summer. However, it feels extremely unlikely. Instead, Philadelphia’s best move might be to find the best value on the trade market and Taylor Ward stands out. Philadelphia Phillies receive: Taylor Ward

Taylor Ward Los Angeles Angels receive: OF/1B Carlos De La Cruz (Phillies' No. 12 prospect), RHP Alex McFarlane (Phillies' No. 14 prospect) Ward, age 30, is under contract through 2026. So, the Phillies get an affordable corner outfielder ($4.8 million salary) with multiple years of team control. Plus, Ward has slashed .260/.341/.443 with a 120 wRC+, 51 home runs and a .884 OPS since the 2022 season.

Baltimore Orioles strengthen rotation with Chris Bassitt

The Baltimore Orioles have both the top prospects and the depth in their farm system to do just about anything. However, the drawback with Garrett Crochet (workload) immediately limits the options for front-line pitching. While Chris Bassitt is more of a mid-rotation starter, he would make a positive impact in the Orioles rotation. Baltimore Orioles receive: Chris Bassitt, $6 million (cash considerations)

Chris Bassitt, $6 million (cash considerations) Toronto Blue Jays receive: OF Jud Fabian (Orioles' No. 11 prospect), 3B/2B Max Wagner (Orioles' No. 13 prospect) Bassitt, a 35-year-old righty who has been very solid on the mound this year. While he has a 1.42 WHIP in 102.1 innings pitched, Bassitt also holds a 3.43 ERA with a 21.1% K-rate and a .262 batting average allowed. Bassitt is owed a $22 million salary in 2025, which could lead to Los Angeles attaching money to the deal in order to obtain a second top-15 prospect in the Orioles' farm.

Milwaukee Brewers acquire Erick Fedde to further solidify rotation

The Milwaukee Brewers made one of the first MLB trades in July, acquiring Aaron Civale from the Tampa Bay Rays. While Milwaukee isn’t expected to make any headline moves, adding Civale isn’t enough to make up for the injuries this Brewers rotation has suffered. Milwaukee Brewers receive: Erick Fedde

Erick Fedde Chicago White Sox receive: Eric Brown Jr (Brewers' No. 10 prospect) Erick Fedde comes with the added benefit of another season of team control, carrying a $7.5 million salary for the 2025 season. Considering how well the 31-year-old has pitched this season (3.13 ERA, 1.13 WHIP), the Brewers can justify paying that. With the depth of hitters in Milwaukee's farm system, it can afford to part with the struggling Eric Brown Jr (.524 OPS in 219 at-bats this season).

New York Yankees pull off Cody Bellinger trade with Chicago Cubs

