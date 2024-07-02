Latest Milwaukee Brewers rumors shed light on MLB trade deadline approach, plan to address SP

Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Brewers have been one of the best teams in baseball this season, carried by an excellent bullpen and quality production from the lineup. With the MLB trade deadline approaching, fans reportedly might not see the approach they are hoping for.

Milwaukee has not always taken the approach of being competitive at the trade deadline. In 2022, the Brewers traded All-Star closer Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres. Not only did it deprive Milwaukee of one of its best players, but it also had a negative impact on clubhouse morale.

Related: MLB trade candidates

However, the Brewers have largely operated under the small-market approach. Hader was traded before he could earn a lot more money through arbitration and starting pitcher Corbin Burnes was traded this winter before he became a free agent in 2025.

Milwaukee Brewers rotation stats (FanGraphs): 4.20 ERA (18th in MLB), 7.95 K/9 (24th), 3.12 BB/9 (22nd), 1.29 WHIP (20th), .244 batting average allowed (17th)

Fortunately, the Brewers have remained very competitive and currently sit near the top of the National League in the latest MLB standings. However, it doesn’t mean that they will operate as normal buyers at the MLB trade deadline.

Also Read: Best baseball players ever

According to Will Sammon, Patrick Mooney and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, sources have said that most of the help the Brewers are expected to bring in this summer will come from within the organization.

This doesn’t mean that Milwaukee will be silent at the MLB trade deadline. The Brewers front office will still explore deals for potential No. 5 starters or multi-inning relievers. Some of the top starting pitchers, like Luis Severino and Tyler Anderson, will seemingly be off Milwaukee’s radar.

Related: MLB trade rumors

Instead, the expectation is that Milwaukee will rely on players it has coming off the injured list. Closer Devin Williams (back) is expected to return in August. Meanwhile, starting pitchers DL Hall and Joe Ross could return later this summer.

It’s not the type of approach that would allow Milwaukee to catch up with teams like the Philadelphia Phillies or Los Angeles Dodgers. However, this is the same front office that wants to keep its outfield depth despite many of its outfielders drawing interest from rival clubs. Milwaukee is committed to its process, which will both keep the team competitive and likely prevent them from competing for the World Series.