Latest New York Yankees rumors reveal surprise position team could trade for to improve

Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The approaching MLB trade deadline has generated plenty of New York Yankees rumors on potential targets and ongoing trade talks. While no deal is imminent, it does appear that New York is open to addressing a surprise position before the trade deadline on July 30.

New York has plenty of needs to address, especially in light of its recent struggles. Among the Yankees trade targets, it’s believed that a corner infielder and starting pitcher are being prioritized. The bullpen is also an area of need, but evidently even more so than originally thought.

Related: New York Yankees made dramatic change in approach to MLB trade deadline

MLB insider Jon Heyman told Bleacher Report that the Yankees do need bullpen help and while he knows they like All-Star closer Clay Holmes, there is a belief that New York is open to adding a closer to challenge or pair with him.

Clay Holmes stats (FanGraphs): 2.77 ERA, 24.1% K-rate, 5.9% walk rate, 18.2% K-BB rate, .261 batting average allowed, 1.31 WHIP in 39 innings pitched

Related: MLB insider reveals ‘edge’ rival contender has over New York Yankees in trade talks

Holmes earned his second All-Star selection this season, but he hasn’t been nearly as sharp as of late. Entering MLB games today, Holmes has a 7.45 ERA with as many earned runs allowed (12) as strikeouts recorded in his last 9.2 innings pitched.

Prior to Holmes’ struggles, there were still plenty of MLB trade rumors linking New York to bullpen help. Specifically, the Yankees are targeting relievers with excellent swing-and-miss stuff. As they’ve done in the past, the team could pursue unheralded options with a pitching repertoire they believe they can get more from.

Also Read: Troubling New York Yankees news on Juan Soto contract talks

If Holmes is potentially replaceable in New York’s eyes, Los Angeles Angels closer Carlos Estevez is an intriguing option. The 31-year-old has only walked 4.1 percent of the batters he’s faced this season and opponents posted a .172 batting average against him in 33 innings this year.

While All-Star closer Mason Miller has also been prevalent in MLB rumors, the Oakland Athletics aren’t expected to move him and his asking price exceeds what the Yankees are comfortable paying for a reliever. Even if New York doesn’t replace Holmes, it’s clear the Yankees bullpen will be addressed within days.

Also Read: Top 100 NFL players 2024