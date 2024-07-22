Top 100 NFL players 2024: Ranking the 100 best NFL players entering the 2024 season

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Who is the best NFL player? Ahead of the 2024 NFL season, we’re diving into our annual list of the best players in the National Football League. Our Top 100 NFL players 2024 list combines statistics from last season, career performance and some projections for the upcoming season. Without further ado, here’s our Top 100 NFL players 2024 list.

100. Will Anderson Jr, EDGE, Houston Texans

The reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year, Will Anderson Jr. is so much better than the 7 sacks he recorded in 2023. The Houston Texans edge rusher posted an ESPN pass-rush win rate (26 percent) that was better than T.J. Watt (25 percent), Brian Burns (21 percent) and Nick Bosa (19 percent). He was also rated by the Texans as one of the best edge defenders against the run. He gets even more talent around him in 2024 and a second-year leap would mean a breakout season into stardom.

99. Xavier McKinney, S, Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers defense has lacked a do-it-all safety with excellent range since Nick Collins’ career-ending injury. Xavier McKinney is everything they’ve been missing and more. While McKinney doesn’t have a Pro Bowl selection in his career, he is phenomenal in coverage and his range brings added value. He could be the piece that gives Green Bay a top-10 defense in 2024.

98. Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons

Bijan Robinson didn’t quite meet the hype surrounding him in 2023. Then again, plenty of that can be blamed on former play-caller Arthur Smith and the Atlanta Falcons’ quarterback situation. Robinson is going to benefit massively from having Kirk Cousins under center. With that legitimate threat at quarterback, the running back who had the fifth-most yards created (1,041) and generated the seventh-most evaded tackles (63) in 2023, should look a lot better on the box score.

97. Montez Sweat, EDGE, Chicago Bears

Montez Sweat earned himself a new contract last year. On an awful Washington Commanders defense, he still totaled 11 QB hits, 10 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks in 8 games. After landing in Chicago, he put up another 14 QB hits and 6 sacks across 9 games. That’s probably going to be just the first of many seasons with double-digit sacks, with the second coming in 2024.

96. Christian Wilkins, DT, Las Vegas Raiders

The Miami Dolphins couldn’t afford to keep Christian Wilkins, which the Las Vegas Raiders are happy to benefit from. Wilkins, the 13th pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, broke out as a pass rusher in his final year in Miami with career-highs in QB hits (23) and sacks (9). Those totals surpassed his marks from the previous two seasons (20 QB hits, 9 sacks) combined. He now gets to play alongside Maxx Crosby, which should make both of them even better.

95. Derek Stingley Jr, CB, Houston Texans

Plenty of analysts held Derek Stingley Jr. in the same regard as Sauce Gardner ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. While the Houston Texans’ first-round pick only played 20 total games in his first two seasons, he looked like a bonafide No. 1 corer for a majority of the 2023 season. He’ll have an even better pass rush making his job easier this fall, which could help Stingley prove himself as one of the best, young cornerbacks in the NFL.

94. Zack Martin, OG, Dallas Cowboys

Zack Martin, a future Hall of Famer, is easily one of the best offensive linemen in Dallas Cowboys history. We also must all acknowledge, though, that Martin (34 years old in November), is starting to lose the battle to Father Time. While he earned first-team All-Pro this past season, Martin wasn’t even top 20 among interior linemen in ESPN pass-block win rate and he’s previously dominated in that stat. We won’t bet on health, but we will count on him earning his 10th career Pro Bowl selection.

93. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts

Injuries derailed Jonathan Taylor’s 2022 campaign then a contract holdout and more durability issues hampered him in 2023. We still consider him one of the best running backs in the BFL right now because of what he looks like at his best. Taylor is an explosive runner and in Shane Steichen’s offense, he can be just as dangerous as an offensive weapon. Besides, even in ‘down years’, Taylor is still averaging 4.5 yards per carry and over 75 rushing yards per game.

92. Jeffery Simmons, DT, Tennessee Titans

Of those in our Top 100 NFL players 2024 rankings, Jeffery Simmons stands out as one of the biggest potential benefactors this upcoming season. The Tennessee Titans added top cornerback L’Jarius Sneed, improved their offense and hired defensive coordinator Denard Wilson. A better offense means more opportunities for Simmons to be an aggressive pass rusher and more help on defense will make his life easier. For a defensive tackle who already has 57 QB hits, 26.5 sacks and two second-team All-Pro selections in five years, that can lead to even greater achievements.

91. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Evans is the only player in NFL history with 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first 10 seasons. In 2024, he’ll likely tie Jerry Rice for the most consecutive seasons (11) with at least 1,000 receiving yards. He’s a strong bet to tie Rice and considering how consistent Evans has been, there’s no reason to think he can’t break the all-time record in 2025 with his 12th consecutive 1,000-yard campaign.

90. Jalen Carter, DT, Philadelphia Eagles

It’s about the flashes with Jalen Carter. At his best, he looked like one of the best interior disruptors in the game. As a rookie, the Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle at the sixth-best ESPN pass-rush win rate (16 percent) at his position. Of course, he also went pretty quiet after hitting the rookie wall. A full season of Carter at his best would put him at least 50 spots higher on our list of the 100 best NFL players in 2025.

89. Justin Madubuike, DT, Baltimore Ravens

There are contracts years and then there’s what Justin Madubuike did for the Baltimore Ravens in 2023. A third-round pick in 2020, Madubuike entered last season with 17 tackles for loss, 16 quarterback hits and 8.5 sacks in his first 42 games. In 2023, he netted 33 quarterback hits, 13 sacks and 12 tackles for loss. Considering the Ravens’ edge rusher depth is even shallower than it was last season, Baltimore’s defense will be very dependent on Madubuike replicating his success again.

88. Danielle Hunter, EDGE, Houston Texans

Look what happens when Danielle Hunter stays on the field. After playing 7 total games from 2020-’21, Hunter is now coming off consecutive seasons with double-digit sacks. Despite not being supported by a quality secondary, Hunter racked up a career-high 16.5 sacks with a league-best 23 tackles for loss this past year in Minnesota. Now with the Houston Texans, Hunter could be just as effective playing for DeMeco Ryans and working with Will Anderson Jr.

87. Andrew Thomas, OT, New York Giants

At his best, there are few linemen in the NFL better than Andrew Thomas. Welcomed by the New York Giants with the 4th overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, Thomas played in just 10 games last season. He did see his ESPN pass-block win rate fall and his sack rate took a sizable hit. With that acknowledged, Thomas has already proven he can play at an All-Pro level. If the Giants offense is even close to average in 2024, Thomas will be a big reason for the improvement.

86. Jaelan Phillips, EDGE, Miami Dolphins

We might not see the best version of Jaelan Phillips at all in 2024. Selected 18th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, Phillips was enjoying a very promising season and then he suffered an Achilles tear in Week 12. The Miami Dolphins edge rusher had generated 27 pressures and 22 stops last year before his season-ending injury. He’ll likely be limited when he returns in 2024 and probably won’t appear on the 2025 version of our best NFL players list.

85. Stefon Diggs, WR, Houston Texans

Stefon Diggs disappeared in the second half of the 2023 season, combining for just 349 receiving yards (43.6 yards per game) from Weeks 10-18. He is still an excellent route runner and it’s very possible he will turn it back on in Houston, performing like a top-10 receiver. However, Diggs dropped considerably on our NFL Top 100 players 2024 list because of the second-half issues and valid concern he just might be regressing now entering his 30s.

84. Trevon Diggs, CB, Dallas Cowboys

After leading the NFL in interceptions (11) in his second season, Diggs allowed a career-low 7.9 yards per target and held opponents under an 87.0 QB rating in 2022. Last year, Diggs was on track for an even better season in coverage and then he tore his ACL. He could return to peak form quickly, but the possibility of Diggs being a lesser version in his first season back pushed him down our list.

83. T.J. Hockenson, TE, Minnesota Vikings

This section on our NFL Top 100 players 2024 list features quite a few names who have dealt with a season-ending injury or are currently in the process of recovery. T.J. Hockenson suffered an ACL and MCL tear in Week 16 last season. Unfortunately for the Minnesota Vikings, he just might not be near 100 percent even when he returns. When he is healthy, however, Hockenson is easily one of the best tight ends in the NFL.

82. Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Miami Dolphins

The arguments against Tua Tagovailoa are his numbers with and without Mike McDaniel (102.9 QB rating vs 88.8 QB rating) and what happened in the 2023 NFL playoffs. Still, while few would consider Tagovailoa an elite quarterback, he does everything that McDaniels asks of him. He’s much lower on our list than other quarterbacks due to pure talent and ability to stand out in neutral circumstances, but Tagovailoa should still be considered a very good starter.

81. DeMarcus Lawrence, DL, Dallas Cowboys

Chosen by the Dallas Cowboys with the 34th overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, DeMarcus Lawrence is consistently better than his box score. While he finished with just 4 sacks last season and has 13 total in the last 41 games, Lawrence recorded the third-best ESPN pass-rush win rate (19 percent) in 2023. A four-time Pro Bowl selection, including in the last two years, Lawrence should be top-10 among Cowboys career sack leaders after this season.

80. Sam LaPorta, TE, Detroit Lions

It’s often said that tight ends face one of the most difficult NFL transitions among rookies entering the league. All Sam LaPorta did as a rookie was score 10 touchdowns with nearly 900 receiving yards on 120 targets. Considering Lions’ quarterbacks had a 110.0 QB rating when they threw at LaPorta as a rookie, he should be an even bigger focal point for this offense moving forward.

79. Rashan Gary, EDGE, Green Bay Packers

Following a season-ending knee injury in 2022, Rashan Gary returned this past year and showed flashes of his previous form. The Green Bay Packers’ 26-year-old edge rusher generated 16 QB hits and 8.5 sacks in a 10-game stretch from Weeks 3-12. With a more aggressive defensive coordinator and added help around him, Gary could have his first double-digit sack season in 2024.

78. Cameron Heyward, DT, Pittsburgh Steelers

It’s shaping up to be Cameron Heyward’s last season with the Pittsburgh Pirates. An Ohio State alum selected 31st overall in the 2011 NFL Draft, Heyward is a four-time All-Pro selection with six Pro Bowl appearances. Entering his age-35 season, the 6-foot-5 defensive lineman is a strong bet to finish much closer to 6-8 sacks this fall than his sack total (2.0) last season.

77. DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

While he’s not even the best wide receiver on his own team, DeVonta Smith could be the leading pass-catcher for a significant number of NFL teams. He is now averaging just over 1,000 yards per season through the first three years of his career and Smith has cleared 80-plus receptions in consecutive seasons. As far as his reliability goes, Smith has missed 1 game in his NFL career and he’s never finished a season with a sub-100.0 QB rating when he’s targeted.

76. DeForest Buckner, DT, Indianapolis Colts

Traded to the Indianapolis Colts for a first-round pick in 2020, DeForest Buckner has been everything the franchise wanted and more. Buckner is responsible for more sacks (32.5), quarterback hits (87) and tackles for loss (42) in 66 games with the Colts than he got in nearly the same amount of games with the San Francisco 49ers. Also one of the biggest NFL players in 2024 – 6-foot-7 and 295 pounds – Buckner, had the fifth-best ESPN pass-rush win rate (17 percent) among defensive tackles in 2023.

75. Matt Milano, LB, Buffalo Bills

Few injuries were more devastating to a team last season than when Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano went down with a leg injury in Week 5. He’s back for the 2024 season, meaning the Bills defense adds an All-Pro off-ball linebacker who excels in coverage and can do some other things, too. Milano is a true difference-maker for Buffalo and one of the best off-ball linebackers in the NFL.

74. Joe Thuney, OG, Kansas City Chiefs

Joe Thuney was excellent with the New England Patriots and he’s been just as good protecting Patrick Mahomes. Thuney is a four-time Super Bowl champion who made the New England Patriots All-2010s Team and just received first-team All-Pro honors for the first time in 2023. What Thuney does for the Chiefs in pass protection is a big reason why the team keeps coming through in the playoffs.

73. Nico Collins, WR, Houston Texans

Nico Collins finally got the chance to play with a high-end quarterback last season. The end result was him easily outproducing his combined totals – 70 receptions, 927 receiving yards and 3 touchdowns – from his first two NFL seasons. Coming off a season with 1,300 scrimmage yards and 8 touchdowns, Collins is poised to remain the Texans’ No. 1 wide receiver.

72. Brock Purdy, QB, San Francisco 49ers

Brock Purdy is certainly much lower on our NFL Top 100 players 2024 list than many San Francisco 49ers fans will like. With that said, many of his teammates are among the best NFL players. An elite supporting cast plays a huge role in a quarterback’s success and Purdy is in a better situation than anyone. With that said, he’s proven to be a playmaker at times and he’s much more of a risk-taker than a game manager. Purdy wouldn’t be nearly as good in other situations, but he is perfect for Kyle Shanahan and the partnership should last for a second contract.

71. Jordan Love, QB, Green Bay Packers

As we mentioned at the start, part of this NFL Top 100 players 2024 project is to factor in projection. Jordan Love played like a darkhorse MVP candidate in the second half of the 2023 season, posting a 108.2 QB rating with a 21-3 TD-INT ratio and 68.7% completion rate in his final 10 regular-season starts. With another year of experience, perhaps even more important for the young receivers around him, Love could make the leap into superstardom this fall.

70. Derrick Henry, RB, Baltimore Ravens

In an era of NFL teams changing out running backs every few years and becoming more dependent on committees, Derrick Henry has been the outlier. He led the NFL in carries (280) last season and it was the fourth time in five years he’s done that. Remarkably, his previous healthy seasons all had 300-plus touches. While Henry’s yards per carry is really starting to drop, a career-low 4.2 ypc in 2023, he should thrive with a much better supporting cast in Baltimore than he had in Tennessee.

69. Rashawn Slater, OT, Los Angeles Chargers

Coming into the 2024 NFL Draft, many teams viewed Joe Alt as a future Pro Bowl left tackle. The fact that the Los Angeles Chargers didn’t hesitate to move him over to right tackle, forcing a challenging rookie season with the transition, speaks volumes about Rashawn Slater. As a rookie in 2021, Slater earned second-team All-Pro honors after allowing just 4 sacks and 6 QB hits across 752 pass-blocking snaps (PFF). Injuries kept him off the field in 2022, but we saw glimpses of Slater’s peak form last year. If he can even be 90 percent of the left tackle we saw in 2021, the Chargers have one of the best pass protectors in the game.

68. L’Jarius Sneed, CB, Tennessee Titans

The Kansas City Chiefs fought to try and keep L’Jarius Sneed this offseason, but the NFL salary cap and long-term cap issues made that partnership end. Now, the Tennessee Titans have a No. 1 cornerback who can line up in man coverage against top receivers and contain them. Sneed looked great as a nickel, but he was even better on the perimeter – 51 percent completion rate and 56.2 QB rating allowed when targeted – last season. The primary knock on Sneed is that his physical play leads to a lot of penalties, highlighted by a league-high 17 last season.

67. Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers

Deebo Samuel might not be quite as valuable if he was in another system, but he is perfect for Kyle Shanahan. Whatever the San Francisco 49ers offense has needed on any given Sunday, the All-Pro offensive weapon steps up. Samuel isn’t the best 49ers’ receiver nor is he the team’s best runner, but he’s excellent in both areas and should have another season with 1,100 scrimmage yards in store.

66. Jevon Holland, S, Miami Dolphins

With injuries and retirements draining the talent on the Miami Dolphins defense, Jevon Holland will be even more important in 2024. Fortunately for Miami, he’s ready for the added pressure. Taken with the 36th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Holland earned PFWA All-Rookie Team honors in 2021. Last season, he broke out as one of the best coverage safeties in the game. Only 24 years old, Holland needs to get his first Pro Bowl spot in 2024 and he could challenge for second-team All-Pro, too.

65. Tyron Smith, OT, New York Jets

Father Time is in a fight with Tyron Smith that so many edge rushers have experienced. Just as he’s done throughout his Hall of Fame career, Smith keeps winning the battles. He amazingly stayed relatively healthy in 2023, starting 13 games. He was one of the best left tackles in football when on the field. earning second-team All-Pro honors. If Smith stays healthy, the Jets have an elite pass protector at left tackle. Of course, Smith’s career is also proof he can’t stay healthy for long.

64. Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars

Now one of the highest-paid NFL quarterbacks, Trevor Lawrence is one of the most divisive players in football. Some see a “generational” prospect who has been a major disappointment, responsible for a 20-30 career record with a mediocre 58-39 TD-INT ratio. Others see a highly gifted passer who shows MVP-like glimpses in between trying to overcome injuries, a bad supporting cast and an offensive coordinator that has held him back. We fall closer to the ladder group, viewing Lawrence as someone with elite physical tools who can reach that level if the environment around him is ever quality.

63. Minkah Fitzpatrick, S, Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers liked Minkah Fitzpatrick so much they broke team precedent, trading a first-round pick for him. In five years with the Steelers, Fitzpatrick has proven to be more than worth the price Pittsburgh paid. If Fitzpatrick can stay healthy this fall, we should see him thrive as both a run defender and a playmaker in coverage. Plus, as 2023 showed, he can still play at a Pro Bowl level even when he’s not fully healthy.

62. Garrett Wilson, WR, New York Jets

Garrett Wilson making our NFL Top 100 players 2024 list is driven by potential. The numbers thus far – 2,145 receiving yards in 34 games – are very good, great when factoring in the context of quarterback play. If Aaron Rodgers can stay healthy this season, Wilson has a great shot to prove himself as one of the 10 best wide receivers in the NFL moving forward.

61. Puka Nacua, WR, Los Angeles Rams

Puka Nacua broke the NFL record for receiving yards and receptions by a rookie last season. Not bad for a fifth-round pick. Nacua became like another Cooper Kupp for the Los Angeles Rams, recording the fifth-most yards after catch (639) in the NFL with the sixth-best yards per route run (2.72). If he can replicate his success for a second consecutive season, Nacua will be a top-40 player in 2025.

60. Lane Johnson, OT, Philadelphia Eagles

Football fans must enjoy Lane Johnson before his laying career wraps. up. Entering his age-34 season, the Philadelphia Eagles right tackle has five Pro Bowl selections and four All-Pro honors since the 2017 season. Injuries have always been the lone issue for Johnson and Father Time might be reducing his greatness a bit. Still, in his mid-30s, we’re talking about one of the best tackles in football.

59. Jaire Alexander, CB, Green Bay Packers

A few years ago, Jaire Alexander ranked inside the top 20 on the Top 100 NFL players lists. Unfortunately, the Green Bay Packers cornerback has been snake-bitten by injuries in the last few seasons. At his best, however, there are few defensive backs as good as Alexander. From 2019-’22, Alexander never allowed a completion rate over 60 percent in a season. If he returns to elite form when he held QBs under an 80.0 QB rating when targeted, the Packers’ defense will take off.

58. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams

You might notice a trend among the names in this range on our Top 100 NFL players 2024 list. Injuries. Cooper Kup played just 21 total games over the last two years and he wasn’t nearly as great as that historic 2021 season. even at less than 100 percent, Kupp had the fourth-highest target rate (31.3 percent) versus man coverage because he consistently got open. If Kupp can stay healthy in 2024, the Los Angeles Rams standout should remind everyone why he is still Matthew Stafford’s guy.

57. Charvarius Ward, CB, San Francisco 49ers

Charvarius Ward has certainly proven that he didn’t need the Kansas City Chiefs system to play well. The 6-foot-1 defensive back excelled last year in San Francisco, recording a career-high 5 interceptions and he led the NFL in pass deflections (23). Deservedly, after holding opponents to a 64.5 QB rating when in coverage, Ward earned second-team All-Pro honors and he received his first Pro Bowl selection.

56. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens

Mark Andrews has been the Baltimore Ravens’ best offensive weapon for several years. It’s rarely ideal for a tight end to be your best pass-catcher, but Andrews is one of the exceptions. Injuries haven’t always allowed Andrews to stay on the field, but he has scored at least 5 touchdowns in each of the past five seasons and he ranked third in yards per route run (2.01) this past season.

55. Laremy Tunsil, OT, Houston Texans

If we’re running a single passing play and can only pick one left tackle, Laremy Tunsil is on the very short list of linemen we’re choosing from. A first-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, Tunsil has never been particularly exceptional as a run blocker. With that said, he thrives in one of the most important situations in the modern NFL. Over the last five seasons in Houston, Tunsil has only allowed 11 sacks in over 2,500 snaps in pass protection.

54. D.J. Moore, WR, Chicago Bears

We still haven’t seen D.J. Moore play in the NFL with a top-10 quarterback. However, he made the absolute best out of his situation with Justin Fields in 2023. Moore had the eighth-most yards after catch (539), the eighth-best contested catch rate (59.3 percent) and he ranked seventh in PlayerProfiler’s Expected Points Added (+83.9). Moore was very good with Fields, but he can blossom in the Bears’ offense with quarterback Caleb Williams.

53. DeMario Davis, LB, New Orleans Saints

Playing in his 30s, DeMario Davis remains one of the best off-ball linebackers in football. After bouncing around from 2012-’17 with the Jets and Browns, Davis has taken off in New Orleans. He received Pro Bowl selections in consecutive years and has been named to the All-Pro team every season since 2019. Age will catch up with him eventually, but there’s no reason to believe he can’t still be great as a 35-year-old this fall.

52. Jordan Mailata, OT, Philadelphia Eagles

Jordan Mailata still has one of the best stories among our top 100 NFL players 2024. Taken with the 233rd overall pick in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft, Mailata went from playing Rugby to getting an invite for the NFL’s International Player Pathway Program. The Philadelphia Eagles took a chance on him, despite the fact he had never played American football before. While Mailata has inexplicably never made the Pro Bowl, he’s been one of the best all-around left tackles in pro football over the last three seasons.

51. Khalil Mack, EDGE, Los Angeles Chargers

Yes, 6 of Mack’s 17 sacks last season came against the Las Vegas Raiders. Even with that game removed, he still recorded his first double-digit sack season since 2018 with the Chicago Bears. A Pro Bowl selection in consecutive seasons, giving him eight total in his NFL career, Mack is one of just four active players with 100-plus career sacks. Not a bad career for the former fifth-overall pick drafted out of Buffalo.

50. Chris Lindstrom, OG, Atlanta Falcons

A first-round pick from the 2019 NFL Draft, Chris Lindstrom just racks up the accolades. Back at Boston College, he earned All-ACC honors three times. Now in the NFL, Lindstrom is a two-time Pro Bowl selection who has been named second-team All-Pro in consecutive seasons. One of the best guards in the NFL today, he's also one of the highest-paid offensive linemen in football.

49. Creed Humphrey, C, Chiefs

Creed Humphrey made it to the Kansas City Chiefs with the 63rd overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Just another example of teams making mistakes that strengthen the Chiefs roster. Humphrey is a two-time Super Bowl champion with a pair of Pro Bowl nods and a second-team All-Pro selection. He's also the most important player on the Chiefs offensive line and the best center in the NFL.

48. Jalen Hurts, QB, Eagles

Last season demonstrated that Jalen Hurts isn't one of the upper-echelon best NFL players. He's partially a product of the environment around him, with the Philadelphia Eagles boasting one of the best supporting casts in football. With that said, Hurts is still responsible for a 25-7 record in the regular season in the last two years and he's averaged a 94.8 QB rating over that span. Perhaps a new system with help from Kellen Moore will get Hurts closer to how he performed in 2022. Jalen Hurts stats (2020-'23): 11,764 passing yards, 65.4% completion rate, 67 passing touchdowns, 34 interceptions, 7.5 yards per attempt, 91.1 QB rating, 2,503 rushing yards, 41 rushing touchdowns in 62 games

47. Jalen Ramsey, CB, Dolphins

Jalen Ramsey has never led the NFL in interceptions. In fact, his career-high is 4 interceptions in a season (three times). While he might not be a takeaway machine, Ramsey remains excellent in coverage. Even with a defensive coordinator he clashed with in 2023 (Vic Fangio), Ramsey still allowed just a 53.8 percent completion rate when targeted and allowed just 1 touchdown on 39 targets. Jalen Ramsey stats (2016-'23): 97 pass deflections, 22 interceptions, 21 tackles for loss, 6 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries, 2 sacks, 1 pick-six

46. Derrick Brown, DT, Carolina Panthers

One of the largest defensive linemen in the NFL (6-foot-5 and 320 pounds), Derrick Brown has exceeded expectations and more. Taken with the 7th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the AUburn alum has become one of the NFL's best interior disruptors. In 2023, Brown earned his first Pro Bowl selection and he led the NFL in ESPN's run-stop win rate (47 percent). Derrick Brown stats (2020-'23): 48 QB hits, 28 tackles for loss, 8 sacks, 21 pass deflections, 2 interceptions in 66 games

45. Christian Darrisaw, OT, Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings knew Christian Darrisaw would be a bit of a project, it's why he slid to the 23rd pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-5 left tackle's development was slowed by a four-game absence in his rookie season, but he's quickly grown since then. In the last two seasons, Derrisaw has been one of the best run-blocking left tackles in the NFL and he's surrendered just 11 sacks in over 1,200 passing downs.

44. Trey Hendrickson, EDGE, Cincinnati Bengals

Back in 2021, many thought the Cincinnati Bengals were signing a stat-padder. Trey Hendrickson racked up 13.5 sacks in his final season with the New Orleans, many of them coming when he was unblocked. The last three seasons in Cincinnati – 76 QB hits, 34 TFLs, 39.5 sacks in 48 games – prove otherwise. Hendrickson is one of the most underrated NFL players right now and one of the best pass rushers in the AFC. Trey Hendrickson stats (2017-'23): 119 quarterback hits, 52 tackles for loss, 59.5 sacks, 12 forced fumbles, 9 pass deflections in 93 games

43. Aaron Rodgers, QB, New York Jets

One of the best quarterbacks in NFL history, Aaron Rodgers is an unknown entering 2024. He's 40 years old and coming off a torn Achilles that typically sees players return at less than 100 percent in their first season back. It's also worth acknowledging that Rodgers wasn't close to MVP-caliber (26-12 TD-INT, 91.1 QB rating) in his final season with the Green Bay Packers. All-Pro play is still possible, but no one should be banking on it. Aaron Rodgers stats (2005-'23): 59,055 passing yards, 65.3% completion rate, 475 passing touchdowns, 105 interceptions, 7.7 yards per attempt, 148-75-1 record, 103.6 QB rating

42. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins

Spending the majority of his early career behind Tyreek Hill in the pecking order for targets, Jaylen Waddle still looks like one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. He led the league in yards per reception (18.1) in 2022 and he's eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first three seasons. Waddle might never score more than 8 touchdowns in a season or eclipse 1,400 receiving yards, but he's consistently one of the best playmakers in the league. Jaylen Waddle stats (2021-'23): 251 receptions, 3,385 receiving yards, 13.5 yards per reception, 18 touchdowns, 166 first downs, 72 receiving yards per game in 47 games

41. Tristan Wirfs, OT, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The fourth offensive tackle selected in the 2020 NFL Draft, Tristan Wirfs earned two All-Pro selections and a pair of Pro Bowl nods at right tackle. In 2023, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers moved Wirfs over to the left side and he handled it well. In his first four NFL seasons, Wirfs has allowed just 10 sacks in nearly 3,000 pass-blocking snaps. He's easily one of the best offensive tackles in the NFL.

40. Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders

He doesn't need a good quarterback to be great. In the last two seasons with the likes of Derek Carr, Jimmy Garoppolo and Aidan O'Connell as his quarterbacks, Davante Adams has produced 2,660 receiving yards and 22 touchdowns in 34 games. In 2024, Adams will become just the 11th player in NFL history with 100 receiving touchdowns and 10,000 receiving yards, putting him in Hall of Fame company. The only disappointment with Adams is that he is still stuck with bad quarterbacks. Davante Adams stats (2014-'23): 872 receptions, 10,781 receiving yards, 12.4 yards per recetion, 95 touchdowns, 534 first downs, 71.9 receiving yards per game

39. Jessie Bates, S, Atlanta Falcons

Jessie Bates was a fgery good player in his first five seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals. In his first year with the Atlanta Falcons, Bates was one of the best NFL players in 2023. Bates recorded career-highs in solo tackles (89), interceptions (6) and tackles for loss (3), while recording 11 pass deflections and allowing just a 67.1 QB rating when targeted. Heading into his age-27 season, Bates has a great shot at earning his third All-Pro selection since entering the league in 2018. Jessie Bates stats (2018-'23):416 solo tackles, 54 pass deflections, 20 inteceptions, 6 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries

38. Jaylon Johnson, CB, Chicago Bears

In a contract year, Jaylon Johnson stayed pretty healthy and delivered the best season in his young career. On 58 targets thrown his way, Johnson only surrendered a 55.2 percent completion rate and 4.8 yards per target allowed. What's even more remarkable from this lockdown corner is that he had more interceptions last season (4 on 58 targets) than he did across his first three seasons (1 on 201 targets). Jaylon Johnson stats (2020-'23): 130 solo tackles, 41 pass deflections, 5 intercetions, 3 forced fumbles

37. Quinnen Williams, DT, New York Jets

Quinnen Williams is one of the most dominant linemen in the NFL today. The third overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Williams has amassed 74 QB hits, 40 tackles for loss and 30.5 sacks in his last four seasons. In 2023, despite being double-teamed 70 percent of the time, Williams had one of the highest ESPN pass-rush win rates (15 percent) in the NFL. Turning 27 in December, Williams is just entering the prime years of his outstanding career. Quinnen Williams stats (2019-'23):

36. Trent McDuffie, CB, Kansas City Chiefs

Trent McDuffie hasn't recorded an interception in his first two seasons. In fact, across 27 career games, he's never recorded a takeaway of his own. Still, the Kansas City Chiefs have one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL today. McDuffie excels in the slot, being used as a dangerous blitzer who is also physical against the run and shines in coverage. Just another example of a great player who fell (21st overall pick) to Kansas City. Trent McDuffie stats (2022-'23): 88 solo tackles, 14 pass deflections, 10 QB hits, 4 sacks, 4 tackles for loss

35. Brandon Aiyuk, WR, San Francisco 49ers

Two things can be true. The Brandon Aiyuk stats would look a lot better if he played for a team that gave him a higher target share and he also benefits from all the supporting talent around him. Aiyuk once again proved he's one of the best route runners in the NFL last year, averaging the third-highest yards per route run (3.18) and the second-highest yards per team pass attempt (2.96). He's as effective as they come and while he isn't flashy, Aiyuk is a true No. 1 receiver. Brandon Aiyuk stats (2020-'23): 269 receptions, 3,931 receiving yards, 14.6 yards per reception, 25 touchdowns, 187 first downs in 62 games

34. C.J. Stroud, QB, Houston Texans

It was a rookie season for the ages by C.J. Stroud. He walked into a situation with the Houston Texans that few saw as ideal. Within a year, he made the S2 Cognition test worthless and led the Texans to a playoff victory. What's so remarkable about his rookie season is that Stroud played well behind an offensive line with a revolving door at multiple spots and he had no real support from the ground game. We might only be scratching the surface of what Stroud can do. C.J. Stroud stats (2023): 4,108 passing yards, 23 passing touchdowns, 5 interceptions, 63.9% completion rate, 8.2 yards per attempt, 100.8 QB rating, 9-6 record

33. Antoine Winfield Jr, S, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The son of former cornerback Antoine Winfield Sr, Antoine Winfield Jr has improved his game nearly every year since entering the league. After earning All-Rookie Team honors in 2020, Winfield Jr. received his first Pro Bowl selection in 2021. Two years later, the 5-foot-9 safety nabbed first-team All-Pro honors after leading the NFL in forced fumbles (six), while also tacking on

32. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers

George Kittle is probably the third-most important player on the San Francisco 49ers offense, only behind Christian McCaffrey and Trent Williams. Kittle’s stat line varies on a weekly basis, but he still recorded a 1,000-yard season in 2023. Plus, his blocking is an integral element of the 49ers’ success. reading into his age-31 season, Kittle should still have a few good years left of being one of the best tight ends in football. George Kittle stats (2017-’23): 460 receptions, 6,274 receiving yards, 13.6 yards per reception, 37 touchdowns, 289 first downs Also Read: NFL Defensive Player of the Year race

31. Roquan Smith, LB, Baltimore Ravens

Roquan Smith was very good with the Chicago Bears, earning second-team All-Pro selections twice (2020-’21). With the Baltimore Ravens, Smith has been one of the best defensive players in the NFL for the last two years. Smith, a first-team All-Pro in 2022 and ’23, helped elevate Patrick Queen’s game last season, too. Only 27 years old, Smith and Fred Warner are the elites at off-ball linebacker and there are very few of those in modern football. Roquan Smith stats (2018-’23): 535 solo tackles, 59 tackles for loss, 31 pass deflections, 26 QB hits, 20 sacks, 9 interceptions, 2 forced fumbles in 94 games Related: Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings 2024

30. Matthew Stafford, QB, Los Angeles Rams

The stats might now show it, but Matthew Stafford was one of the best NFL players in 2023. As a 35-year-old, Stafford displayed some surprising mobility for his age and he handled the schematic changes Sean McVay made with ease. Stafford has a 95.8 QB rating over the last three seasons and he’s won a Super Bowl in Los Angeles. If NFL teams are picking one quarterback to start a single elimination game, Stafford is on the very short list of players picked early. Matthew Stafford stats (2009-’23): 56,047 passing yards, 357 passing touchdowns, 180 interceptions, 63.2% completion rate, 7.3 yards per attempt, 91.0 QB rating in 206 games Related: Check out LAFB Network for coverage of the Rams, Dodgers, Chargers, Trojans, UCLA

29. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

Travis Kelce is unquestionably one of the best tight ends in NFL history. There were some obvious signs of Father Time catching up to Kelce in his age-34 season, with reduced speed and an ankle injury that lingered deep into the regular season. However, the Chiefs’ Super Bowl run (355 receiving yards and 3 touchdowns in 4 games), proved what Kelce can still do when he’s right. Even when factoring in some regression, Kelce still belongs in the top quarter of our NFL Top 100 players 2024. Travis Kelce stats (2014-’23): 907 receptions, 11,328 receiving yards, 12.5 yards per reception, 74 touchdowns, 597 first downs in 159 games Related: Best tight ends of all time

28. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions

If Amon-Ra St. Brown had started immediately in his rookie year, we’d be looking at three consecutive seasons with 100-plus receptions and at least 1,100 receiving yards. Instead, Detroit will have to ‘settle’ for an All-Pro wide receiver who has averaged 73.2 receiving yards per game and 1,196 receiving yards per season. Not a bad outcome for a fourth-round pick (112th overall). Amon-Ra St. Brown stats (2021-’23): 315 receptions, 3,588 receiving yards 11.4 yards per reception, 21 touchdowns, 191 first downs in 49 games Related: NFL Coach of the Year race

27. Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE, Detroit Lions

It all came together for Aidan Hutchinson in 2023. After a promising rookie season, Hutchinson more than doubled his quarterback hits (15 to 33) and he tacked on an increase in his sack rate and tackles for loss. Hutchinson was especially dominant down the stretch, netting 17 QB hits with 6 sacks in his final five regular-season games. If he takes the next step, Hutchinson is an NFL DPOY candidate. Aidan Hutchinson stats (2022-’23): 48 quarterback hits, 23 tackles for loss, 21 sacks, 10 pass deflections, 4 fumble recoveries, 4 interceptions 3 forced fumbles in 34 games Also Read: Longest field goal in college football history

26. A.J. Brown, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

There’s a reason the Philadelphia Eagles have signed A.J. Brown to two contract extensions since trading a first-round pick for him. Selected with the 51st pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Brown (6-foot-1) is coming off consecutive seasons with more than 1,400 receiving yards. He also finished last season third in juke rate (18.9 percent) and posted the seventh-highest yards per team pass attempt (2.59). A.J. Brown stats (2019-’23): 379 receptions, 5,947 receiving yards, 15.7 yards per reception, 42 touchdowns, 268 first downs in 77 games Also Read: Best baseball players of all time

25. Josh Allen, EDGE, Jacksonville Jaguars

Josh Allen was everything for the Jacksonville Jaguars defense in 2024. The former first-round pick more than doubled his sack total (7 to 17.5), while recording career-highs in tackles for loss (17) and QB hits (33). Even if Allen doesn’t replicate his 17-sack season again, the presence of defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen and an upgraded Jaguars front seven should make Allen’s life easier. Josh Allen stats (2019-’23): 103 QB hits, 53 tackles for loss, 45 sacks, 9 forced fumbles, 8 pass deflections, 3 fumble recoveries, 2 interceptions in 74 games Also Read: Best college football coaches 2024

24. Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers

Justin Herbert hasn’t had the support system around him to consistently look like one of the best NFL players. However, last year marked his fourth consecutive season with a 93-plus QB rating and his third campaign with a 4.4 percent touchdown rate or higher. Herbert now has a sufficient coaching staff and offensive line around him, which should lead to one of the most physically-gifted quarterbacks playing a lot more consistently in 2024. Justin Herbert stats (2020-’23): 17,223 passing yards, 114 passing touchdowns, 42 interceptions, 66.6% completion rate, 7.1 yards per attempt, 95.7 QB rating, 30-32 record Also Read: USC Trojans football commits 2025

22. Sauce Gardner, CB, New York Jets

Sauce Gardner was better as a rookie (62.7 QB rating allowed and 53.5% completion rate) than he was in 2023. However, the New York Jets quarterback is still responsible for allowing just 2 touchdowns and 784 receiving yards (5.5 yards per target) in his first two seasons. Gardner will probably never be among the league leaders in interceptions, but that’s because quarterbacks tend to stay away from him. It’s why he’s earned first-team All-Pro honors in each of his first two NFL seasons. Also Read: Heisman Watch 2024

22. Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys

It would be a franchise-altering mistake if the Dallas Cowboys failed to sign Dak Prescott to a contract extension. Since entering the league in 2016 as a fourth-round pick, Prescott has posted a sub-91 QB rating just once and that happened back in 2017. In his last five seasons, Prescott is responsible for a 100.9 QB rating with a 135-49 TD-INT line and averaged 7.7 yards per attempt in his last 66 regular-season games. We won’t make any excuses for the playoffs, but Prescott is still an MVP-caliber quarterback and Dallas would suffer a multi-year setback if it lost him in 2025. Dak Prescott stats (2016-’23): 29,459 passing yards, 202 passing touchdowns, 74 interceptions, 67% completion rate, 7.6 yards per attempt, 99.0 QB rating, 73-41 record Related: Highest-paid NFL coaches

21. Pat Surtain II, CB, Denver Broncos

Patrick Surtain is the best cornerback in the NFL. In three full seasons, Surtain has held opponents under an 89.0 QB rating when targeted in three consecutive years. Last season, Surtain held opponents to a 59.3 percent completion rate, ceding just 7.3 yards per target and 3 touchdowns in 17 games. He draws the matchup against No. 1 receivers and Surtain consistently demonstrates why he’s one of the best defensive backs in football right now. Patrick Surtain II stats (2021-’23): Related: College Football defense rankings

20. Ja’Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

Ja’Marr Chase played like an All-Pro receiver even without Joe Burrow under center. He made the most of a bad situation, eclipsing 1,000 receiving yards for the third consecutive year. While Chase hasn’t replicated his rookie success (1,455 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns), he is one of the best playmakers in the NFL today. He’s also worth $35 million per season, like Justin Jefferson. Ja’Marr Chase stats (2021-’23): 268 receptions, 3,717 receiving yards, 13.9 yards per catch, 29 touchdowns, 177 first downs, 82.6 receiving yards per game Also Read: Biggest NFL Draft busts ever

19. Maxx Crosby, EDGE, Las Vegas Raiders

Maxx Crosby is still one of the most underrated NFL players today. He finally earned his second All-Pro selection this past year and has been named to the Pro Bowl three times, but the best player on the Las Vegas Raiders roster doesn’t get enough credit for the work he does. A former fourth-round pick, Crosby has led the NFL in tackles for loss in each of the past two seasons. From 2021=’23, he totaled 97 QB hits, 58 TFLs and 35 sacks and he did it without much help around him. That’s changing in 2024 with Christian Wilkins on the Raiders defensive line. Maxx Crosby stats (2019-’23): 124 quarterback hits, 88 tackles for loss, 52 sacks, 18 pass deflections, 9 forced fumbles, 3 fumble recoveries in 83 games Also Read: Richest NFL owners

18. Fred Warner, LB, San Francisco 49ers

A big reason why Fred Warner is so high on this list is because of what’s happened to off-ball linebackers. Thanks in large part to changes in the college game, the NFL is struggling to find and develop impact players at the position. Warner, along with Roquan Smith, are the exception. The heart of the San Francisco 49ers defense, Warner has earned three first-team All-Pro selections since 2020. He’s also missed just one game in his NFL career and he’s the player San Francisco can least afford to lose defensively. Fred Warner stats (2018-’23): 493 solo tackles, 34 pass deflections, 28 QB hits, 31 tackles for loss, 11 forced fumbles, 8 interceptions, and 6 fumble recoveries in 98 games Also Read: Worst NFL players who will start in 2024

17. Kyle Hamilton, S, Baltimore Ravens

As we mentioned in the introduction of our Top 100 NFL players 2024 list, we’re factoring in some projections here. That’s even coming off a season that saw Kyle Hamilton earn first-team All-Pro honors. What stands out with the 2023 first-round pick, who fell to the Baltimore Ravens because of a ‘slow’ 40-yard dash, is his unmatched versatility. If we’re building an NFL defense, Hamilton is the first defensive back we take. Kyle Hamilton stats (2022-’23): 109 solo tackles, 18 pass deflections, 9 QB hits, 4 interceptions, 2 forced fumbles in 31 games Related: Where NFL revenue comes from

16. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys

Moving away from the slot in 2023, CeeDee Lamb proved to be one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. In his age-24 season, Lamb led the NFL in receptions (135) and finished with 1,749 receiving yards, giving himself 3,268 scrimmage yards over the last two seasons. Selected behind Henry Ruggs III and Jerry Jeudy in the 2020 NFL Draft, Lamb’s ascension into stardom has helped the Cowboys’ offense tick for the past few years. CeeDee Lamb stats (2020-’23): 395 receptions, 5,145 receiving yards, 32 touchdowns, 13.0 yards per catch, 247 first downs, 78.0 receiving yards per game in 66 games Also Read: Best baseball players ever

15. Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals

The only knock on Joe Burrow at this point is injuries. An ACL tear in his rookie season and the combination of calf and wrist injuries last season are the only things that have prevented the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback on the field. He enters 2024 with a higher career QB rating than Tom Brady (97.2) and could overtake Drew Brees (98.7), as long as his body stops letting everyone down. Joe Burrow stats (2020-’23): 14,083 passing yards, 97 passing touchdowns, 37 interceptions, 68% completion rate, 7.4 yards per attempt, 98.6 QB rating, 29-22-1 record in 52 games Also Read: Longest field goals in NFL history

14. Chris Jones, DT, Kansas City Chiefs

It wasn’t even a question this offseason, the Kansas City Chiefs had to pay Chris Jones so he could finish his NFL career with the franchise that drafted him. The career numbers speak for themselves and Jones is responsible for 75 QB hits and 35 sacks alone in his last 47 games. What stands out most, though, is Jones’ ability to take over games in the biggest moments and he is at his best in the Super Bowl. When you stand out with the Lombardi Trophy on the line, you’re one of the best NFL players. Chris Jones stats (2016-’23): 175 quarterback hits, 78 tackles for loss, 65.5 sacks, 37 pass deflections, 12 forced fumbles, 3 fumble recoveries, 2 interceptions in 123 games Related: Repeat Super Bowl winners

13. Penei Sewell, OT, Detroit Lions

After sitting out his final collegiate season in 2020, Detroit Lions offensive lineman Penei Sewell had some ups and downs as a rookie at right tackle (5 sacks, pressures allowed). In the last two seasons, Sewell has surrendered just 3 sacks in 1,337 pass-blocking snaps (PFF). Heading into his age-24 season, Sewell earned every dollar of his new contract and he’s frankly exceeded the massive expectations placed upon him as a prospect when he entered the league. Related: Successor to Detroit Lions’ Ben Johnson potentially revealed

12. Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins

The fastest NFL player around, Tyreek Hill is coming off a seven-year stretch that puts him in historic company. From 2017-’23, Hill averaged 1,363.7 receiving yards per season and 88.4 receiving yards per game. Only one NFL player (Justin Jefferson, 98.3) has ever averaged over 90 receiving yards per game in their career. Hill showed no signs of slowing down last season and as long as he stays on the field, he’ll continue to be one of the best wide receivers of his generation. Tyreek Hill stats (2016-’23): 717 receptions, 10,139 receiving yards, 76 touchdowns, 14.1 yards per reception, 81.8 receiving yards per game in 124 career games Related: Fastest NFL players

11. Nick Bosa, EDGE, San Francisco 49ers

Statistically, the 2023 season was a down year for Nick Bosa (10.5 sacks) after consecutive campaigns with at least 15.5 sacks. Of course, that’s what happens when you face a 26 percent double-team rate and don’t have a great complementary edge rusher opposite of you. Still just 26 years old, Bosa should remain a perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate for seasons to come. Nick Bosa stats (2019-’23): 141 quarterback hits, 72 tackles for loss, 53.5 sacks, 10 forced fumbles, 8 pass deflections, 3 fumble recoveries in 68 games Related: Best NFL coaches 2024

10. Dexter Lawrence, DT, New York Giants

Dexter Lawrence was the best defensive tackle in the NFL last season and it wasn’t particularly close. He was dominant as an interior pass rusher, responsible for the third-highest ESPN pass-rush win rate (19 percent) despite being double-teamed 71 percent of the time (2nd highest). Plus, he ranked top-10 in run stops (30). It’s the all-around ability and the talent to take over a game from the interior that makes Lawrence the best defensive tackle in the NFL today. Dexter Lawrence stats (2019-’23): 79 quarterback hits, 28 tackles for loss, 21 sacks, 10 pass deflections, 4 forced fumbles in 80 career games Related: 2025 NFL Draft prospect rankings

9. Trent Williams, OT, San Francisco 49ers

Trent Williams is one of the best NFL players of his era. Even in his age-34 season, the 6-foot-5 offensive tackle earned first-team All-Pro honors for the third consecutive season. Williams has allowed just 2 sacks and 11 quarterback hits across 2,616 snaps (Pro Football Focus) in the last three seasons and he’s an even better run blocker. There should be no question that he’s the best left tackle in the NFL. Also Read: Worst NFL contracts in 2024

8. T.J. Watt, EDGE, Pittsburgh Steelers

A highly motivated T.J. Watt could be the best version anyone has ever seen of the Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher. He wasn’t happy about not winning Defensive Player of the Year 2023, coming off a 19-sack season. He doesn’t face as many double teams (14 percent) as some of the other top pass-rushers, but that doesn’t take away from the fact that Watt is one of the best defensive players in the NFL over the last six seasons. Watt will cross the 100-sack threshold in 2024 and he’ll likely become just the third player in NFL history to do it in fewer than 110 games. T.J. Watt stats (2017-’23): 198 quarterback hits, 107 tackles for loss, 96.5 sacks, 45 pass deflections, 27 forced fumbles, 10 fumble recoveries and 7 interceptions in 104 games Related: Best NFL dynasties of all time

7. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings

Even missing 7 games last season and playing through injury, Justin Jefferson still eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards (1,074) in 10 games. In fact, Jefferson set a career-high in receiving yards per game (107.4) and posted his highest yards per reception (15.8) since his rookie season. Jefferson is the best wide receiver in the NFL, who is throwing him the football doesn’t matter. When you are this much of a difference-maker, a team can justify paying their pass-catcher $35 million per season. Justin Jefferson stats (2020-’23): 576 receptions, 5,899 receiving yards, 30 touchdowns, 15.0 yards per reception, 98.3 receiving yards per game in 60 career games Also Read: NFL coaches on the hot seat 2024

6. Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers

Christian McCaffrey is the best offensive weapon in the NFL. In his first 27 career games in Kyle Shanahan’s offense, McCaffrey has produced 3,233 scrimmage yards and 31 total touchdowns while averaging 6.9 yards per touch. He’s a better receiving threat than teammate Deebo Samuel and he’s the best running back in the NFL. McCaffrey is just different than every other running back and he is integral to the success of the 49ers’ offense. Christian McCaffrey stats (2017-’23): 6,185 rushing yards, 52 rushing touchdowns, 4.8 yards per carry, 509 receptions, 4,320 receiving yards, 29 receiving touchdowns Related: NFL stadium rankings

5. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens

The critics of Lamar Jackson will obviously point to his continued playoff woes (75.7 QB rating, 6-6 TD-INT and 2-4 record) but very few quarterbacks consistently dominate there. It’s a criticism in the present, but everyone only remembers the greatness (Peyton Manning and Dan Marino) after the player retires. Jackson is a two-time NFL MVP and he’ll be the all-time rushing yards leader among quarterbacks before he’s even 28 years old. If that’s not enough, a 99.2 QB rating with a 119-42 TD-INT line in his last 70 starts should show why he’s one of the best NFL players in 2024. Lamar Jackson stats (2018-’23): 15,887 passing yards, 125 passing touchdowns, 45 interceptions, 64.5% completion rate, 7.5 yards per attempt, 98.0 QB rating, 58-19 record, 5,258 rushing yards, 29 rushing touchdowns Related: Highest-paid NFL players 2024

4. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills

Josh Alen is heading into a fascinating transition period, one that feels reminiscent of what Patrick Mahomes went through with the Kansas City Chiefs a few years ago. Stefon Diggs is gone, with the Buffalo Bills overhauling their receiving corps and asking Allen to play a little differently. While there’s some volatility to Allen’s game, his peak moments are only rivaled by Mahomes. If Mahomes is the Tom Brady of his era, Allen is Aaron Rodgers. It might mean fewer championships, but we’re watching one of the best NFL players in this era and that should be appreciated. Josh Allen stats (2018-’23): 22,703 passing yards, 167 passing touchdowns, 78 interceptions, 63.2% completion rate, 7.2 yards per attempt, 92.2 QB rating, 63-30 record Related: NFL QB rankings 2024

3. Micah Parsons, EDGE, Dallas Cowboys

Micah Parsons has been one of the best NFL players since he entered the league as the 12th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. In his first three seasons, Parsons racked up 40.5 sacks in 50 games. That’s a pace that should have him at 150-plus career sacks before he hangs up his cleats. This past season, Parsons led the NFL in ESPN Pass-Rush Win Rate (35 percent) and faced a double team 35 percent of the time, easily the highest in football. He’ll be the highest-paid defender before long. Micah Parsons stats (2021-’23): 89 quarterback hits, 51 tackles for loss, 40.5 sacks, 8 pass deflections, 7 forced fumbles, 4 fumble recoveries in 50 career games Related: NFL defense rankings 2024

2. Myles Garrett, EDGE, Cleveland Browns

Myles Garrett is the best defensive player in the NFL. Heading into his age-28 season, the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year has earned All-Pro honors five times with five Pro Bowl selections since 2018. Selected with the No. 1 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, Garrett is the biggest game-wrecker in football when healthy and by the time he retires, Garrett should be among the top 5 sack leaders in NFL history. Myles Garrett stats (2017-’23): 172 quarterback hits, 94 tackles for loss, 88.5 sacks, 17 forced fumbles, 16 pass deflections 5 fumble recoveries in 100 career games Related: Best NFL players of all time

1. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

