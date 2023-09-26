NFL Defensive Player of the Year 2023: Odds, past winners, ranking NFL DPOY candidates

Who is the best defensive player in the NFL? While the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award doesn’t always go to the best NFL defender, you can always count on the best defenders in football being in the mix.
With NFL players becoming even better athletes on the defensive side, we’re seeing more All-Pro edge rushers break out each season. For content, the single-season NFL sack leaders include six players who have taken the field since 2010 and become part of NFL history with 20-plus sacks. So, who will win the NFL DPOY in 2023?
Let’s dive into the NFL Defensive Player of the Year race in 2023 and the history of the award.
NFL Defensive Player of the Year candidates
|Rank
|Player
|Sacks
|QB Hits
|Pressures
|PRWR
|PFF grade
|1
|Myles Garrett
|4.5
|4
|18
|25%
|93.8
|2
|Micah Parsons
|4
|4
|17
|40%
|91.8
|3
|Nick Bosa
|1
|5
|15
|22%
|93.9
|4
|T.J. Watt
|6
|6
|19
|19%
|92.2
|5
|Jalen Carter
|1.5
|1
|15
|24%
|93.2
- Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns – Garrett has been a DPOY candidate in the past, but this could be the year he wins the award. Cleveland has one of the best defenses in football this year, allowing the fewest passing and rushing yards per game. As for Garrett, he gets double-teamed on 25% of his pass-rush attempts, yet still boasts one of the highest pass-rush win rates in the NFL. He’s also in his own tier for success when factoring in the difficulty of the assignment (Timo Riske).
- Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys – A DPOY candidate since he entered the league, Garrett is even better in 2023 than he was before. He is one of only two players to be double-teamed on over 30 percent of his pass-rush attempts, yet he is still responsible for the third-most pressures and third-most sacks in the NFL. Most impressively, Parsons is responsible for an NFL-best 40% pass-rush win rate in 2023.
- Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers – If you just look at the basic stats, Bosa has no place in the DPOY race. However, he’s the perfect example of a player who opens things up for teammates. Through three games, Bosa has been double-teamed on a league-high 37% of his pass-rush attempts. Despite that, he has 15 pressures and the highest PFF grade in the NFL. The lack of sacks will hurt Bosa with the voting, but those will come before long
- T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers – T.J. Watt leads the NFL in sacks, quarterback hits and pressures. Once again, he’s proving why he is one of the NFL’s best pass rushers. There’s another way to highlight his impact. In 2022 without Watt, Pittsburgh’s defense allowed an average 100.3 QB rating with eight sacks in seven games and a 15-4 TD-INT ratio. Through three games with a healthy Watt in 2023, the Steelers have held opponents to an 81.7 QB rating with 13 sacks and a 5-4 TD-INT line
- Jalen Carter, Philadelphia Eagles – NFL teams made a mistake allowing the Eagles to land Jalen Carter. While it’s just a three-game sample size, the rookie is tied with Aaron Donald for the fourth-highest pass-rush win rate (24%) in the NFL and he’s double-teamed 69% of the time. Despite all of the attention he receives from offensive linemen, Carter leads all NFL defensive tackles in pressures (15).
Just Missed: Aidan Hutchinson (Detroit Lions), Jevon Holland (Miami Dolphins), Chris Jones (Kansas City Chiefs), Jessie Bates III (Atlanta Falcons), Aaron Donald (Los Angeles Rams), Javon Hargrave (San Francisco 49ers)
NFL Defensive Player of the Year odds 2023
Here are the latest NFL DPOY odds entering Week 3, per BetMGM.
- Micah Parsons, Cowboys – +400
- Myles Garrett, Browns – +600
- T.J. Watt, Steelers – +700
- Nick Bosa, 49ers – +1600
- Aaron Donald, Rams – +3000
- Sauce Gardner, Jets – +3000
- Maxx Crosby, Raiders – +3000
- Aidan Hutchinson, Lions – +3500
NFL Defensive Player of the Year winners
Here are the NFL Defensive Player of the Year winners over the last 20 seasons.
- 2022: Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers
- 2021: T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers
- 2020: Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams (3)
- 2019: Stephon Gilmore, New England Patriots
- 2018: Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams (2)
- 2017: Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams
- 2016: Khalil Mack, Oakland Raiders
- 2015: J.J. Watt, Houston Texans (3)
- 2014: J.J. Watt, Houston Texans (2)
- 2013: Luke Kuechly, Carolina Panthers
- 2012: J.J. Watt, Houston Texans
- 2011: Terrell Suggs, Baltimore Ravens
- 2010: Troy Polamalu, Pittsburgh Steelers
- 2009: Charles Woodson, Green Bay Packers
- 2008: James Harrison, Pittsburgh Steelers
- 2007: Bob Sanders, Indianapolis Colts
- 2006: Jason Taylor, Miami Dolphins
- 2005: Brian Urlacher, Chicago Bears
- 2004: Ed Reed, Baltimore Ravens
- 2003: Ray Lewis, Baltimore Ravens (2)
Further below, we’ll take an expanded look at the history of the NFL DPOY award.
NFL Defensive Player of the Year winners by position
- Linebacker: 17 times
- Defensive End: 14 times
- Defensive Tackle: 10 times
- Cornerbacks: 6 times
- Safety: 5 times
Who has the most NFL Defensive Player of the Year Awards?
Aaron Donald, J.J. Watt and Lawrence Taylor each won NFL Defensive Player of the Year three times in their careers. Donald (2017-18, ’20), Watt (2012, ’14-15) and Taylor (1981-’82, ’86) all won NFL DPOY in consecutive seasons. No player has won the award three years in a row.
NFL Defensive Player of the Year voting FAQ
Who votes for NFL Defensive Player of the Year?
A panel of 50 Associated Press sportswriters vote on NFL Defensive Player of the Year. Ballots are revealed at the end of each NFL season.
When is NFL Defensive Player of the Year announced?
The NFL announces its Defensive Player of the Year the day before the Super Bowl at the NFL Honors ceremony.