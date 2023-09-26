NFL Defensive Player of the Year 2023: Odds, past winners, ranking NFL DPOY candidates

Who is the best defensive player in the NFL? While the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award doesn’t always go to the best NFL defender, you can always count on the best defenders in football being in the mix.

With NFL players becoming even better athletes on the defensive side, we’re seeing more All-Pro edge rushers break out each season. For content, the single-season NFL sack leaders include six players who have taken the field since 2010 and become part of NFL history with 20-plus sacks. So, who will win the NFL DPOY in 2023?

Let’s dive into the NFL Defensive Player of the Year race in 2023 and the history of the award.

NFL Defensive Player of the Year candidates

Rank Player Sacks QB Hits Pressures PRWR PFF grade 1 Myles Garrett 4.5 4 18 25% 93.8 2 Micah Parsons 4 4 17 40% 91.8 3 Nick Bosa 1 5 15 22% 93.9 4 T.J. Watt 6 6 19 19% 92.2 5 Jalen Carter 1.5 1 15 24% 93.2 PRWR = ESPN’s Pass Rush Win Rate. PFF grade, QB hits and pressures courtesy of Pro Football Focus

Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns – Garrett has been a DPOY candidate in the past, but this could be the year he wins the award. Cleveland has one of the best defenses in football this year, allowing the fewest passing and rushing yards per game. As for Garrett, he gets double-teamed on 25% of his pass-rush attempts, yet still boasts one of the highest pass-rush win rates in the NFL. He’s also in his own tier for success when factoring in the difficulty of the assignment (Timo Riske). Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys – A DPOY candidate since he entered the league, Garrett is even better in 2023 than he was before. He is one of only two players to be double-teamed on over 30 percent of his pass-rush attempts, yet he is still responsible for the third-most pressures and third-most sacks in the NFL. Most impressively, Parsons is responsible for an NFL-best 40% pass-rush win rate in 2023. Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers – If you just look at the basic stats, Bosa has no place in the DPOY race. However, he’s the perfect example of a player who opens things up for teammates. Through three games, Bosa has been double-teamed on a league-high 37% of his pass-rush attempts. Despite that, he has 15 pressures and the highest PFF grade in the NFL. The lack of sacks will hurt Bosa with the voting, but those will come before long T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers – T.J. Watt leads the NFL in sacks, quarterback hits and pressures. Once again, he’s proving why he is one of the NFL’s best pass rushers. There’s another way to highlight his impact. In 2022 without Watt, Pittsburgh’s defense allowed an average 100.3 QB rating with eight sacks in seven games and a 15-4 TD-INT ratio. Through three games with a healthy Watt in 2023, the Steelers have held opponents to an 81.7 QB rating with 13 sacks and a 5-4 TD-INT line Jalen Carter, Philadelphia Eagles – NFL teams made a mistake allowing the Eagles to land Jalen Carter. While it’s just a three-game sample size, the rookie is tied with Aaron Donald for the fourth-highest pass-rush win rate (24%) in the NFL and he’s double-teamed 69% of the time. Despite all of the attention he receives from offensive linemen, Carter leads all NFL defensive tackles in pressures (15).

Just Missed: Aidan Hutchinson (Detroit Lions), Jevon Holland (Miami Dolphins), Chris Jones (Kansas City Chiefs), Jessie Bates III (Atlanta Falcons), Aaron Donald (Los Angeles Rams), Javon Hargrave (San Francisco 49ers)

NFL Defensive Player of the Year odds 2023

Here are the latest NFL DPOY odds entering Week 3, per BetMGM.

Micah Parsons, Cowboys – +400

+400 Myles Garrett, Browns – +600

+600 T.J. Watt, Steelers – +700

+700 Nick Bosa, 49ers – +1600 Aaron Donald, Rams – +3000

+3000 Sauce Gardner, Jets – +3000

+3000 Maxx Crosby, Raiders – +3000

+3000 Aidan Hutchinson, Lions – +3500

NFL Defensive Player of the Year winners

Here are the NFL Defensive Player of the Year winners over the last 20 seasons.

2022: Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers

Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers 2021: T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers

T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers 2020: Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams (3)

Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams (3) 2019: Stephon Gilmore, New England Patriots

Stephon Gilmore, New England Patriots 2018: Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams (2)

Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams (2) 2017: Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams

Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams 2016: Khalil Mack, Oakland Raiders

Khalil Mack, Oakland Raiders 2015: J.J. Watt, Houston Texans (3)

J.J. Watt, Houston Texans (3) 2014: J.J. Watt, Houston Texans (2)

J.J. Watt, Houston Texans (2) 2013: Luke Kuechly, Carolina Panthers 2012: J.J. Watt, Houston Texans

J.J. Watt, Houston Texans 2011: Terrell Suggs, Baltimore Ravens

Terrell Suggs, Baltimore Ravens 2010: Troy Polamalu, Pittsburgh Steelers

Troy Polamalu, Pittsburgh Steelers 2009: Charles Woodson, Green Bay Packers

Charles Woodson, Green Bay Packers 2008: James Harrison, Pittsburgh Steelers

James Harrison, Pittsburgh Steelers 2007: Bob Sanders, Indianapolis Colts

Bob Sanders, Indianapolis Colts 2006: Jason Taylor, Miami Dolphins

Jason Taylor, Miami Dolphins 2005: Brian Urlacher, Chicago Bears

Brian Urlacher, Chicago Bears 2004: Ed Reed, Baltimore Ravens

Ed Reed, Baltimore Ravens 2003: Ray Lewis, Baltimore Ravens (2)

Further below, we’ll take an expanded look at the history of the NFL DPOY award.

NFL Defensive Player of the Year winners by position

Linebacker: 17 times

17 times Defensive End: 14 times

14 times Defensive Tackle: 10 times

10 times Cornerbacks: 6 times

6 times Safety: 5 times

Who has the most NFL Defensive Player of the Year Awards?

Aaron Donald, J.J. Watt and Lawrence Taylor each won NFL Defensive Player of the Year three times in their careers. Donald (2017-18, ’20), Watt (2012, ’14-15) and Taylor (1981-’82, ’86) all won NFL DPOY in consecutive seasons. No player has won the award three years in a row.

NFL Defensive Player of the Year voting FAQ

Who votes for NFL Defensive Player of the Year?

A panel of 50 Associated Press sportswriters vote on NFL Defensive Player of the Year. Ballots are revealed at the end of each NFL season.

When is NFL Defensive Player of the Year announced?

The NFL announces its Defensive Player of the Year the day before the Super Bowl at the NFL Honors ceremony.