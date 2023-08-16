Top NFL sack leaders 2023: Find out where Nick Bosa and Myles Garrett stand

Who are the NFL sack leaders for the 2023 season? We know how important the pass rush position is in today’s quarterback-driven league.

Four of the top-seven leaders from a season ago played for playoff teams. That included Nick Bosa (San Francisco 49ers) and Haason Reddick (Philadelphia Eagles) dominating for Super Bowl contenders. Meanwhile, Chris Jones helped the Kansas City Chiefs hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

We’ve also seen edge rushers selected within the top-five picks in four of the past five NFL drafts. Teams value this position. Players who get at the quarterback can change the game in a pinch.

NFL sack leaders 2023

This will be updated every week throughout the entire 2023 NFL season when things get going Sep. 7.

NFL sack leaders 2022

10 (t): Brian Burns, Carolina Panthers (12.5)

Still only 25 years old, there’s a real expectation that Burns will continue to remain among the top NFL sack leaders for the foreseeable future. The former first-round pick from Florida State has registered 77 QB hits and 38 sacks over the course of his first four NFL seasons.

On an individual level, Burns’ early-career performance should set him up for a huge contract extension here soon or some top-end money during NFL free agency next March.

10 (t): Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders (12.5)

Crosby, 25, has gone from mid-round pick to being one of the best pure pass rushers in the NFL. This past season saw Crosby record career highs in QB hits (36) and sacks (12.5). He also led the league with 22 tackles for loss en route to finishing in the top six of NFL Defensive Player of the Year voting.

For Las Vegas, the hope is that rookie Tyree Wilson or big-ticket free agent signing Chandler Jones helps him moving forward. If so, we could see Crosby’s numbers increase even more in 2023.

10 (t): J.J. Watt, Arizona Cardinals (12.5)

Talk about ending a Pro Football Hall of Fame career on a high note. For the first time since 2018, Watt finished with double-digit sacks. In addition to this, he put up 25 QB hits and 18 tackles for loss.

This wrapped up a brilliant 12-year NFL career in which Watt earned three Defensive Player of the Year honors. He also racked up double-digit sacks a whopping six times.

7. Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys (13.5)

The runner-up for the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award last season, Parsons followed up a Defensive Rookie of the Year performance by dominating to the tune of 13.5 sacks. He also recorded 26 QB hits, 13 tackles for loss and three forced fumbles.

Parsons, 24, will now play your more traditional pure edge rush role moving forward. It should help after the former Penn State star put up just 1.5 sacks in his final six regular-season games last year.

6. Alex Highsmith, Pittsburgh Steelers (14.5)

For the first time in his three-year career, Highsmith was among the NFL sack leaders a season ago. He put up a resounding 14.5, which was 6.5 more than his two previous seasons combined. Highsmith, 26, also closed the season out strong with five QB hits and 4.5 sacks over the final four games.

This led to Pittsburgh signing the former third-round pick from Charlotte to a lucrative four-year, $68 million contract extension. Well worth it.

4 (t): Matthew Judon, New England Patriots (15.5)

Judon has long been one of the most-underrated pass rushers in the game. It led to him requesting a raise from the Patriots this past offseason. He ended up receiving another $12 million in guaranteed cash.

Judon has more than proven to be worth it. Over the course of his first two seasons in New England after coming over from Baltimore, the former Grand Valley State star has recorded 53 QB hits, 28 tackles for loss and 28 sacks. That seems pretty good.

4 (t): Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs (15.5)

Jones, 29, has been among the NFL sack leaders from the interior of the defensive line over the course of the past five seasons. This span has seen the veteran register 123 QB hits, 56.5 sacks and 55 tackles for loss. He tallied career highs in QB hits (29) and sacks (15.5) en route to being an NFL Defensive Player of the Year finalist last season.

With all of that as a backdrop, Jones is holding out from Chiefs training camp in hopes of a lucrative long-term contract. He’s more than earned it.

2 (t): Haason Reddick, Philadelphia Eagles

Reddick, 28, was among the best free agent signings in modern league history when the Eagles inked him to a three-year, $45 million deal ahead of the 2023 campaign.

In turn, Reddick played a major role in Philadelphia winning the NFC Championship. He tallied career highs in QB hits (26) and sacks (16.0). Reddick also led the league with five forced fumbles.

2 (t): Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns

During his six-year career, Garrett has ranked among the top-10 NFL sack leaders five times. Over the course of the past two seasons, the former No. 1 pick has registered 59 QB hits, 35 tackles for loss and 32 sacks.

Forget about being one of the best pure pass rushers of the modern era, Garrett continues to prove himself as a consistent force for Cleveland.

1. Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers

Outside of being one of the best pass rushers in the game, Bosa is clearly one of the best all-around players on either side of the ball. He’s proven this over and over again.

Bosa, 25, was more dominant than his usual self last season. The dude tallied 48 QB hits, 19 tackles for loss and 18.5 sacks en route to winning NFL Defensive Player of the Year honors. He’s now seeking a contract that will likely be the most expensive for a non-quarterback in league history.