NFL Coach of the Year race 2023: Evaluating NFL Coach of the Year candidates entering Week 1

NFL Coach of the Year isn’t one of the most popular awards in the National Football League. However, winning the honor is an important accomplishment for an NFL head coach and the field heading into the 2023 season is fairly stacked.

Winning Coach of the Year honors doesn’t necessarily mean the recipient is the best NFL head coach. While New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick has earned the honor three times, he last won it in 2010. Furthermore, the recipients of the recognition in 2016 (Jason Garrett) and 2018 (Matt Nagy) were fired less than three years after being named NFL Coach of the Year. However, it’s still a meaningful honor.

Related: NFL games today

Let’s dive into the 2023 NFL Coach of the Year race heading into the regular season. Bookmark this page for bi-weekly updates to our COY ballot with breakdowns of our top five candidates. Further below, you can find the latest NFL Coach of the Year odds and past Coach of the Year winners.

NFL Coach of the Year race: Evaluating 2023 COY candidates

Rank Coach Record COY odds 1 Arthur Smith, Atlanta Falcons 0-0 +1400 2 Matt LaFleur, Green Bay Packers 0-0 +1600 3 Robert Saleh, New York Jets 0-0 +1600 4 Dan Campbell, Detroit Lions 0-0 +800 5 Sean Payton, Denver Broncos 0-0 +1100

Arthur Smith, Atlanta Falcons – Offensive-minded coaches always have an advantage in the COY race because they’re responsible for how the quarterback performs and how many points are scored. It’s part of the reason why Arthur Smith is our early projected winner in 2023. Last season, Atlanta ranked 15th in scoring (21.5 PPG) and 16th in yards per play (5.4). Smith now gets an All-Pro talent at running back in Bijan Robinson and has a quarterback who can operate the offense more efficiently and be far more accurate than Marcus Mariota. There’s a legitimate chance Atlanta has a top-10 offense in 2023 and if the Falcons win the NFC South, Smith will be NFL Coach of the Year. Matt LaFleur, Green Bay Packers – While Matt LaFleur has accomplished more than some of the top NFL Coach of the Year candidates, he’s second on our projected ballot for another reason. Green Bay finished 14th in scoring last season with Aaron Rodgers under center and missed out on the playoffs. This season, LaFleur finally gets to run the faster and more creative offense that Rodgers refused to be a part of. The Packers have the offensive weapons and front line to protect quarterback Jordan Love. If Love plays up to the level he showed in the preseason and this Packers’ offense is more explosive and consistent than it was a year ago with Rodgers, Green Bay can win the NFC North and LaFleur can walk away with COY. Robert Saleh, New York Jets – Robert Saleh is in charge of the New York Jets defense and that’s an elite unit we have all the confidence in the world in. What will make the true difference for his COY candidacy this fall is the offense and how Saleh manages the pressure of expectations placed on the Jets. New York has enough talent to win a Super Bowl, Rodgers was the missing piece. Double-digit wins and an AFC East crown, the Jets first since 2002, would give Saleh all of the votes he needs on NFL COY ballots. Dan Campbell, Detroit Lions – While Dan Campbell is favored to win Coach of the Year, he’s a bet were staying away from. The problem is, the Detroit Lions are already viewed as the best team in the NFC North and with that comes much higher expectations. If Campbell’s Lions win the NFC North with only nine wins, it might not be enough to beat out a coach who coordinated a great offense and helped their team make the playoffs. Sean Payton, Denver Broncos – It all comes down to quarterback Russell Wilson. If Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton can even make Wilson look like a fringe Pro Bowl quarterback, he’ll receive some COY votes. However, Denver also faces an uphill battle to make the playoffs in a crowded AFC. The long odds and our lack of confidence in Wilson being fixed places Payton fifth on our preliminary NFL Coach of the Year ballot.

Related: NFL coaching hot seat

NFL Coach of the Year odds 2023

Here are the latest NFL Coach of the Year odds entering Week 1, via BetMGM. We’ll update the NFL COY odds every two weeks.

Dan Campbell, Detroit Lions – +800

+800 Sean Payton, Denver Broncos – +1100

+1100 Matt Eberflus, Chicago Bears – +1400

+1400 Arthur Smith, Atlanta Falcons – +1400

+1400 Robert Saleh, New York Jets – +1600 Matt LaFleur, Green Bay Packers – +1600

+1600 Pete Carroll, Seattle Seahawks – +2000

+2000 Mike McDaniel, Miami Dolphins – +2000

+2000 Doug Pederson, Jaguars – +2000

+2000 Mike Tomlin, Pittsburgh Steelers – +2000

Related: 2023 fantasy football rankings

Who is favored to win Coach of the Year NFL?

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell is favored (+800) to win NFL Coach of the Year in 2023. Behind him is Sean Payton, Matt Eberflus, Arthur Smith, Robert Saleh and Matt Lafleur.

NFL Coach of the Year winners

2022: Brian Daboll, New York Giants – 9-7-1

– 9-7-1 2021: Mike Vrabel, Tennessee Titans – 12-5

12-5 2020: Kevin Stefanski, Cleveland Browns – 11-5

11-5 2019: John Harbaugh, Baltimore Ravens – 14-2

14-2 2018: Matt Nagy, Chicago Bears – 12-4

12-4 2017: Sean McVay, Los Angeles rams – 11-5

11-5 2016: Jason Garrett, Dallas Cowboys – 13-3

13-3 2015: Ron Rivera, Carolina Panthers – 15-1

Related: NFL defense rankings

Who won Coach of the year 2022 NFL?

Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll won NFL Coach of the Year in 2022. In his first season as head coach, Daboll led the Giants to their first playoff appearance since 2016.

Who votes on NFL Coach of the Year?

The Associated Press votes on the NFL Coach of the Year at the end of each regular season. There are 50 total voters, with a point system and first-place votes awarded. The winners is then announced at the annual NFL Honors show right before the Super Bowl.