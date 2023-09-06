NFL expert picks today: Week 1 NFL predictions, score projections

The 2023 NFL season is underway and that means there are 18 weeks and 272 games of regular season football leading up to the Super Bowl. Our NFL expert picks provide you predictions for the 2023 season and our NFL editors will also predict the winners of every game.

Sportsnaut’s NFL picks each week will predict the winner of games rather than choosing between point spreads and over/under. We’ll also provide a tracker each week to capture how our NFL experts are doing this year, providing fans with an idea of who is making the most accurate picks and whose predictions to fade.

Let’s dive into our NFL expert picks 2023, and for Week 1.

NFL expert picks Week 1

Game Matt J Andrew Vincent Scott Jason Lions @ Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Lions Panthers @ Falcons Falcons Falcons Falcons Panthers Falcons Bengals @ Browns Bengals Bengals Browns Bengals Bengals Jaguars @ Colts Jaguars Jaguars Jaguars Jaguars Jaguars Buccaneers @ Vikings Vikings Vikings Vikings Vikings Vikings Titans @ Saints Saints Saints Saints Titans Titans 49ers @ Steelers 49ers Steelers 49ers Steelers 49ers Cardinals @ Commanders Commanders Commanders Commanders Commanders Commanders Texans @ Ravens Ravens Ravens Ravens Ravens Ravens Packers @ Bears Packers Bears Bears Bears Packers Raiders @ Broncos Broncos Broncos Raiders Raiders Broncos Eagles @ Patriots Eagles Eagles Eagles Patriots Eagles Dolphins @ Chargers Chargers Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins Chargers Rams @ Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Cowboys @ Giants Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Giants Giants Bills @ Jets Jets Bills Jets Bills Jets

NFL experts record with picks

Matt Johnson: 0-0

0-0 Vincent Frank: 0-0

0-0 Jason Burgos: 0-0

0-0 Andrew Buller-Russ: 0-0

0-0 Scott Gulbransen – 0-0

NFL Week 1 predictions – Projecting scores for all 16 games

Chiefs 27, Lions 24 – NFL Kickoff Game

NFL Kickoff Game Falcons 31, Panthers 28

Bengals 24, Browns 20

Jaguars 31, Colts 21

Vikings 27, Buccaneers 21

Saints 17, Titans 13

49ers 24, Steelers 20

Commanders 28, Cardinals 17

Ravens 17, Texans 10

Packers 31, Bears 28

Broncos 27, Raiders 24

Eagles 24, Patriots 17

Chargers 34, Dolphins 31

Seahawks 27, Rams 17

Cowboys 28, Giants 24 – Sunday Night Football

Sunday Night Football Jets 20, Bills 17 – Monday Night Football

NFL Week 1 score predictions done by Matt Johnson.