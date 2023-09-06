NFL expert picks today: Week 1 NFL predictions, score projections

The 2023 NFL season is underway and that means there are 18 weeks and 272 games of regular season football leading up to the Super Bowl. Our NFL expert picks provide you predictions for the 2023 season and our NFL editors will also predict the winners of every game.
Sportsnaut’s NFL picks each week will predict the winner of games rather than choosing between point spreads and over/under. We’ll also provide a tracker each week to capture how our NFL experts are doing this year, providing fans with an idea of who is making the most accurate picks and whose predictions to fade.
Let’s dive into our NFL expert picks 2023, and for Week 1.
NFL expert picks Week 1
|Game
|Matt J
|Andrew
|Vincent
|Scott
|Jason
|Lions @ Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Lions
|Panthers @ Falcons
|Falcons
|Falcons
|Falcons
|Panthers
|Falcons
|Bengals @ Browns
|Bengals
|Bengals
|Browns
|Bengals
|Bengals
|Jaguars @ Colts
|Jaguars
|Jaguars
|Jaguars
|Jaguars
|Jaguars
|Buccaneers @ Vikings
|Vikings
|Vikings
|Vikings
|Vikings
|Vikings
|Titans @ Saints
|Saints
|Saints
|Saints
|Titans
|Titans
|49ers @ Steelers
|49ers
|Steelers
|49ers
|Steelers
|49ers
|Cardinals @ Commanders
|Commanders
|Commanders
|Commanders
|Commanders
|Commanders
|Texans @ Ravens
|Ravens
|Ravens
|Ravens
|Ravens
|Ravens
|Packers @ Bears
|Packers
|Bears
|Bears
|Bears
|Packers
|Raiders @ Broncos
|Broncos
|Broncos
|Raiders
|Raiders
|Broncos
|Eagles @ Patriots
|Eagles
|Eagles
|Eagles
|Patriots
|Eagles
|Dolphins @ Chargers
|Chargers
|Dolphins
|Dolphins
|Dolphins
|Chargers
|Rams @ Seahawks
|Seahawks
|Seahawks
|Seahawks
|Seahawks
|Seahawks
|Cowboys @ Giants
|Cowboys
|Cowboys
|Cowboys
|Giants
|Giants
|Bills @ Jets
|Jets
|Bills
|Jets
|Bills
|Jets
NFL experts record with picks
- Matt Johnson: 0-0
- Vincent Frank: 0-0
- Jason Burgos: 0-0
- Andrew Buller-Russ: 0-0
- Scott Gulbransen – 0-0
NFL Week 1 predictions – Projecting scores for all 16 games
- Chiefs 27, Lions 24 – NFL Kickoff Game
- Falcons 31, Panthers 28
- Bengals 24, Browns 20
- Jaguars 31, Colts 21
- Vikings 27, Buccaneers 21
- Saints 17, Titans 13
- 49ers 24, Steelers 20
- Commanders 28, Cardinals 17
- Ravens 17, Texans 10
- Packers 31, Bears 28
- Broncos 27, Raiders 24
- Eagles 24, Patriots 17
- Chargers 34, Dolphins 31
- Seahawks 27, Rams 17
- Cowboys 28, Giants 24 – Sunday Night Football
- Jets 20, Bills 17 – Monday Night Football
NFL Week 1 score predictions done by Matt Johnson.