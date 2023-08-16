2023 fantasy football rankings: Evaluating best QB, RB, WR and TEs to draft in fantasy, top 200 big board

Who is the best player in fantasy football? Sportsnaut’s 2023 fantasy football rankings take a look at all the top positions, breaking down each spot with insight and rankings for fantasy managers to keep in mind during their drafts.

Below, we’ll take a look at quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers and tight ends from a fantasy perspective heading into the NFL season. With our fantasy football rankings by position, you can compare different players and determine whether you want to prioritize one player or the other on draft day.

Related: Unlock Fantasy Sports Success! Get FREE Insights & Tips From Dr. Roto and His Team Of Big-Money Fantasy Winners!

Let’s dive into our 2023 fantasy football rankings by position with a FAQ and top 200 board at the bottom. Stay tuned for our 2023 fantasy football guide.

2023 fantasy QB rankings

Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Rank Player Rank Player 1 Patrick Mahomes 16 Anthony Richardson 2 Lamar Jackson 17 Jared Goff 3 Jalen Hurts 18 Derek Carr 4 Josh Allen 19 Russell Wilson 5 Justin Fields 20 Matthew Stafford 6 Joe Burrow 21 Sam Howell 7 Justin Herbert 22 Kenny Pickett 8 Trevor Lawrence 23 Ryan Tannehill 9 Tua Tagovailoa 24 Brock Purdy 10 Aaron Rodgers 25 Jordan Love 11 Geno Smith 26 Desmond Ridder 12 Dak Prescott 27 Jimmy Garoppolo 13 Daniel Jones 28 Kyler Murray (O) 14 Deshaun Watson 29 Mac Jones 15 Kirk Cousins 30 Bryce Young 2023 fantasy football rankings passed on 4 points per passing touchdown scoring

Related: NFL predictions 2023

Here’s a quick rundown of our top 15 quarterbacks in our 2023 fantasy football rankings

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs – Patrick Mahomes is the best quarterback in football and arguably the most physically gifted player ever. He’s a lock for 4,800 passing yards and 40-plus total touchdowns and he’s delivered 300 rushing yards in three consecutive seasons. If you want certainty, Mahomes is the best bet at quarterback. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens – Lamar Jackson won’t run as much as he used to, but the arrival of offensive coordinator Todd Monken paired with the upgraded receiving corps vastly improves the Baltimore Ravens passing offense. If Jackson rushed for 800-plus yards and has another season with 30 touchdown passes and 3,000 passing yards, that’s an MVP year. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles – After committing to Jalen Hurts long-term, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Philadelphia Eagles scale back his usage on the ground. We wouldn’t bet on double-digit rushing touchdowns and 750-plus yards for the third consecutive year, but 40 total touchdowns is doable and the rushing ability provides a high fantasy floor. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills – There was alarming second-half statistical regression from Josh Allen in 2022. After posting a 105.9 QB rating with a 19-6 TD-INT line and averaging 314 pass ypg (Weeks 1-8), he posted an 88.5 QB rating with a 16-7 TD-INT line and 231.7 pass yph from Weeks 9-18. We’ll attribute that to the elbow injury he played through. However, Buffalo’s intention to reduce how often Allen runs lowers his ceiling. Justin Fields, Chicago Bears – Justin Fields was the most explosive runner in the NFL last season and now the Chicago Bears have helped him with the acquisition of D.J. Moore. Accuracy and decision-making against pressure are two major hurdles Fields must overcome to become a better passer. If he makes the leap, he can be QB1 in fantasy. For now, Fields rounds out the top five in our 2023 fantasy QB rankings. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals – In the last two seasons, Joe Burrow has averaged 34 passing touchdowns with a 69 percent completion rate and 4,543 passing yards per year. He had six games with 285-plus yards and 11 with multiple touchdown passes. Take that security, as long as his draft range is reasonable. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers – With Joe Lombardi gone, the Los Angeles Chargers will dump the dink-and-dunk offense. Kellen Moore is the play-caller who can unlock Justin Herbert, highlighting strengths that his predecessor in Los Angeles failed to utilize. Herbert carries some risk, but he’s one of the few who offers QB1 upside. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars – Trevor Lawrence posted a 104.6 QB rating with a 15-2 TD-INT line and a 69.7 percent completion rate in his final nine regular-season games last year. Now, he’s got another year in Doug Pederson’s system and the Jacksonville Jaguars have Calvin Ridley as their No. 1 receiver. Lawrence has top-five upside with a top-10 floor. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins – It all comes down to health with Tua Tagovailoa. He posted a 19-3 TD-INT line with a 115.7 QB rating and averaged 284.9 pas ypg from Weeks 1-12 last year. Head injuries, resulting in absences and a three-interception performance, explain his issues late in the year. It’s a red flag, but there’s a high potential return. Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets – Aaron Rodgers is no longer an MVP-caliber quarterback and the state of the New York Jets offensive line is troubling. However, he loves Nathaniel Hackett’s system, has an emerging No. 1 receiver (Garrett Wilson) and weapons he trusts. There will be more than enough red-zone opportunities to sustain Rodgers’ fantasy value. Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks – Nothing Geno Smith showed in 2022 was a fluke. The Seattle Seahawks put a great supporting cast around him and now it’s even better heading into the fall. Smith’s lack of rushing ability diminishes his highest potential outcome, but fantasy managers who exercise patience can get consistent top-12 production from him. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys – Mike McCarthy has made it clear the Dallas Cowboys intend to run the ball a lot more this year. It’s that approach combined with Prescott’s diminishing contributions on the ground that drastically impact his upside for fantasy managers. Daniel Jones, New York Giants – Acquiring Darren Waller helps Daniel Jones, but the New York Giants still have one of the worst receiving corps in the NFL. Fortunately for New York, Saquon Barkley isn’t holding out and his presence is critical to unleashing Jones’ fantasy value as a runner. Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns – At his best, Deshaun Watson routinely sat near the top of fantasy football QB rankings. However, we haven’t seen that version of Watson since 2020. Playing outdoors (96.1 QB rating, 237.8 pass ypg) vs indoors (106.9 QB rating) has had a massive influence on his numbers during his career. Until we see Watson regain his form, he’s kept further down in our 2023 fantasy football rankings. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings – Justin Jefferson, T.J. Hockenson and Jordan Addison is all you need to have fantasy value. Kirk Cousins will struggle against great defenses with a premium pass rush, but he’s also an above-average quarterback who will take advantage of good matchups. As a low-end QB1 in deep leagues, that’s valuable production to bank on.

Related: NFL QB rankings

2023 fantasy RB rankings

Rank Player Rank Player 1 Christian McCaffrey 21 Dameon Pierce 2 Nick Chubb 22 James Conner 3 Bijan Robinson 23 Alvin Kamara 4 Jonathan Taylor 24 Cam Akers 5 Saquon Barkley 25 Dalvin Cook 6 Austin Ekeler 26 Isiah Pacheco 7 Tony Pollard 27 James Cook 8 Derrick Henry 28 J.K. Dobbins 9 Josh Jacobs 29 David Montgomery 10 Rhamondre Stevenson 30 Javonte Williams 11 Aaron Jones 31 Khalil Herbert 12 Travis Etienne 32 Brian Robinson Jr 13 Breece Hall 33 Samaje Perine 14 Kenneth Walker 34 Damien Harris 15 Alexander Mattison 35 Rashaad Penny 16 Najee Harris 36 AJ Dillon 17 Joe Mixon 37 Elijah Mitchell 18 Jahmyr Gibbs 38 Jamaal Williams 19 Miles Sanders 39 Jeff Wilson Jr 20 Rachaad White 40 Antonio Gibson 2023 fantasy football rankings passed on 0.5 PPR scoring

Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers – Durability is the lone question with Christian McCaffrey, but he played in all 17 games last season. Kyle Shanahan’s offense is perfect for McCaffrey and the All-Pro averaging 5.7 yards per touch and scoring 10 total touchdowns with 1,210 yards in 11 games with San Francisco speaks to why he is RB1. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns – Nick Chubb is the best pure runner in the NFL, but his lack of involvement in the passing games (63 receptions in 43 games) has hurt some of his value in PPR scoring. The Cleveland Browns seem to be planning on Chubb being more involved in the passing game this year and even 35-plus receptions could push him to RB1, especially if he has another 1,500-yard campaign on the ground. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons – Put the debate over drafting a running back in the first round aside. Bijan Robinson is the best running back prospect to enter the NFL since Saquon Barkley and Robinson fits perfectly in Arthur Smith’s offense. The Atlanta Falcons will give Robinson all the touches he can handle and that workload gives him RB1 upside. At the very least, he’s a safe top-three pick in our fantasy RB rankings. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts – The 2022 season was a massive disappointment for Jonathan Taylor, with a nagging ankle injury and a depleted offensive line decimating his production. We do think Anthony Richardson will reduce some of Taylor’s goal-line opportunities, but Taylor is still an All-Pro runner when healthy. Plus, Shane Steichen’s scheme should help create some better looks for Taylor. Saquon Barkley, New York Giants – After signing a one-year deal with the Giants, Saquon Barkley claims the No. 5 spot in our fantasy RB rankings. He’s playing with something to prove this year and there are plenty of reasons to believe the Giants’ offense can be even more successful in 2023 in its second season under Brian Daboll. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers – Austin Ekeler is a lot higher in the consensus 2023 fantasy football rankings. However, we’re concerned about a potential dip in targets (127 last season) with Kellen Moore bringing a more vertical offense to Los Angeles. If Ekeler’s pass-catching work dips, that puts more weight on his rushing and he ranked 34th in true yards per carry (4.2) last season. Tony Pollard, Dallas Cowboys – The obvious risk with Tony Pollard is that he’s never been the Dallas Cowboys workhorse running back and a veteran could be added at any time. For now, Pollard’s big-play upside (fifth-highest yards per touch, 5.9) and his expanded role in a run-heavy offense provide him with elite fantasy upside. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans – The crash is coming for Derrick Henry. He’s handled over 2,000 touches since entering the league in 2026 and has averaged 334 touches per season since 2019. The Tennessee Titans’ offensive line improved this fall and Henry was still outstanding (third-most yards created, 1,087) with the football in his hands. Fantasy managers just have to know the edge of the cliff is approaching. Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders – Las Vegas already planned to scale back Jacobs’ workload a bit in 2023 and missing the summer gives other Raiders’ running backs a chance to shine. Repeating the 2022 season isn’t happening, but Jacobs is still a top-10 play. Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots – Concern for Rhamondre Stevenson’s fantasy football value after the Ezekiel Elliott signing is understandable. However, top-15 running backs like Aaron Jones, Kenenth Walker and Travis Etienne are also in committee backfields. Give us the running back on the run-heavy team whose backup is in obvious decline over the guys with young, talented RB1Bs behind them.

2023 fantasy WR rankings

Rank Player Rank Player 1 Justin Jefferson 21 Deebo Samuel 2 Cooper Kupp 22 Chris Godwin 3 Tyreek Hill 23 DJ Moore 4 Ja’Marr Chase 24 Drake London 5 Davante Adams 25 Diontae Johnson 6 Stefon Diggs 26 Christian Watson 7 Garrett Wilson 27 Brandon Aiyuk 8 CeeDee Lamb 28 Jerry Jeudy 9 Chris Olave 29 Michael Pittman Jr 10 A.J. Brown 30 Marquise Brown 11 Jaylen Waddle 31 Tyler Lockett 12 Amon-Ra St. Brown 32 Christian Kirk 13 DeVonta Smith 33 Mike Williams 14 Tee Higgins 34 Jahan Dotson 15 Terry McLaurin 35 Mike Evans 16 DK Metcalf 36 Jordan Addison 17 Amari Cooper 37 Brandin Cooks 18 DeAndre Hopkins 38 Elijah Moore 19 Calvin Ridley 39 George Pickens 20 Keenan Allen 40 Treylon Burks 2023 fantasy football rankings passed on 0.5 PPR scoring

Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings – Justin Jefferson is the best receiver in football and coming off a campaign with league-highs in receptions (128) and receiving yards (108). Coming off consecutive years with at least 165-plus targets and 100-plus receptions, Jefferson is the clear No. 1 choice in fantasy WR rankings. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams – Before his season-ending injury, Cooper Kupp was averaging nearly the same numbers (9 receptions, 101.6 yards per game) as he did in 2021 (8.5 receptions, 114.5 yards per game). He remains the focal point of the Los Angeles Rams offense and nothing will change in 2023. Bet on another big year from Kupp. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins – Tyreek Hill is determined to have a 2,000-yard season and his per game average last season (108.8) through Week 15 last fall nearly put him on pace for it. We doubt he’ll reach the milestone, sharing targets with Jaylen Waddle, but Hill we’ll deliver multiple matchup-winning performances. Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals – If the Cincinnati Bengals didn’t have the best receiving trio in the NFL, Ja’Marr Chase could be No. 1 in fantasy football rankings. Instead, sharing some of the workload, Chase settles in as a player who offers an extremely-high floor and there’s always a small opportunity for him to do even more if someone goes down. Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders – Going from Derek Carr to Jimmy Garoppolo isn’t an upgrade and Garoppolo’s tendency to miss multiple games adds further risk to Davante Adams’ fantasy profile. However, Adams remains one of the best receivers of his era and he proved he can excel regardless of quarterback play in 2022. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills – Stefon Diggs is the squeaky wheel in Buffalo and that could result in a few additional opportunities for him after a turbulent offseason. However, the Bills could also run the ball more this season. One thing feels certain, we’ll see a version of Diggs that’s a lot closer to the one we saw in the first half (109.4 ypg) as opposed to the second half (63.4 ypg) of the regular season. Garrett Wilson, New York Jets – Garrett Wilson was phenomenal for a rookie receiver catching passes from Zach Wilson and Mike White. Even if there’s an acclimation period with Aaron Rodgers that results in a slow start, Wilson can emerge as an elite receiver in 2023 and a player fantasy football managers won’t regret drafting. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys – CeeDee Lamb has become everything the Dallas Cowboys hoped for and more. Responsible for 2,461 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns in his last 33 games, Lamb is clearly a true No. 1 receiver in this offense. As long as he gets 130-plus targets, Lamb’s consistency will help him maintain his place among the top 10 receivers. Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints – Similar to Wilson, Chris Olave’s production can explode this year. Whether or not Michael Thomas is healthy, Olave is the go-to receiving threat in New Orleans and he could receive even more looks if Alvin Kamara is suspended. Look at what Carr did for Adams, he’s more than effective enough as a passer to make Olave a star. A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles – A.J. Brown blossomed in Philadelphia, setting career-highs in receptions and receiving yards. A healthy Dallas Goedert and more improvement from DeVonta Smith could slightly eat into Brown’s target share, but he’ll remain one of the most productive players in an elite offense. Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins – The shame for fantasy football managers is that Jaylen Waddle has to split looks with Hill. Otherwise, he’d be a top-five receiving option. Even with the two speedsters dividing up opportunities and helping each other get open, Waddle is a threat to eclipse 1,500 receiving yards with 80-plus receptions. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions – Realistically, Amon-Ra St. Brown isn’t going to replicate his production from last year thanks to the arrival of Jahmyr Gibbs. However, he’s a monster in PPR leagues and 90-plus receptions for 1,000 receiving yards still firmly makes him a top-15 fantasy receiver in 2023. DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles – The former Heisman Trophy winner has blossomed in the NFL, erasing concerns over his frame with 2,112 receiving yards in his first two seasons. Smith won’t make a ton of huge plays, but he’s assured 120-plus targets and one of the best, young route runners in football can do a lot of damage with those looks. Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals – Much like Waddle, Tee Higgins could be an elite fantasy football receiver if he was the No. 1 option on another team. Instead, he finishes second in the order for targets behind Chase. Even in the secondary role, tee Higgins can provide you with 1,100 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders – Consider this a vote of confidence in Eric Bieniemy and Sam Howell. The Washington Commanders passing offense should look far more consistent and explosive this year with the new play-caller. Howell’s physical tools also inflate McLaurin’s ceiling and even if Howell struggles, look at what Jacoby Brissett did for Amari Cooper. Rest assured, Terry McLaurin remains one of the most underrated receivers in the league and he’s still undervalued in 2023 fantasy football rankings.

2023 fantasy TE rankings

Rank Player Rank Player 1 Travis Kelce 11 Evan Engram 2 T.J. Hockenson 12 Cole Kmet 3 Darren Waller 13 Dalton Schultz 4 Mark Andrews 14 Gerald Everett 5 George Kittle 15 Greg Dulcich 6 Kyle Pitts 16 Juwan Johnson 7 Dallas Goedert 17 Taysom Hill 8 David Njoku 18 Dalton Kincaid 9 Chigoziem Okonkwo 19 Trey McBride 10 Pat Freiermuth 20 Irv Smith Jr

Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs – Travis Kelce has seven consecutive seasons with 1,000 receiving yards and he’s averaged 1,288 yards and 9.4 touchdowns per season since 2018. While Father Time will eventually catch up to one of the best tight ends in NFL history, Kelce is in his own fantasy tier once again and retains his spot atop the fantasy TE rankings. T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings – From Weeks 9-17 last season with the Minnesota Vikings, T.J. Hockenson averaged 55.9 receiving yards per game and he scored three touchdowns in nine contests. He’s found the perfect home in Minnesota as the secondary receiving option when Jefferson is covered. While Hockenson isn’t Kelce, his extremely high floor. at tight end secures his spot at No. 2 in the 2023 fantasy football rankings. Darren Waller, New York Giants – Darren Waller is the best offensive weapon on the Giants’ offense outside of Barkley. Reports out of New York this summer indicated that Waller will be a focal point of this passing attack. We know the injury risks, but Waller’s ceiling is even higher than Hockenson’s or Mark Andrews’s best-case scenarios. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens – For as excited as we are for the Ravens’ offense in 2023, we’re lower on Mark Andrews than the consensus fantasy TE rankings. The 2021 campaign (107 receptions, 1,361 yards) feels like an outlier, especially with Odell Beckham Jr. and Zay Flowers joining the fold. Andrews will still provide a safe floor and score six-plus touchdowns in 2023, but he doesn’t project to be in the elite tier at this position for fantasy production. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers – Unfortunately for fantasy football managers, points aren’t awarded for great blocking or opening up the field for wide receivers. Because of that, one of the best tight ends in football isn’t quite as great in fantasy. Kittle will still finish the season with 750-plus receiving yards and at least six touchdowns, but the number of mouths to feed in San Francisco likely diminishes his target share. Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons – We know why fantasy managers are disgruntled with Kyle Pitts. However, let’s reflect on the past two seasons. As a rookie, he recorded 68 receptions and 1,026 receiving yards. Last season, 26 percent of Marcus Mariota’s pass attempts to Pitts were deemed uncatchable. Desmond Ridder just has to be adequate, especially with defenses focused on stopping Drake London and Bijan Robinson, for Pitts to thrive. Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles – Dallas Goedert averaged 58.5 receiving yards per game last season, notching a 12.76 ypc average. He’s not even the second-best receiving option in an offense that likes running the football, putting a cap on his ceiling. However, at a position with so much volatility, a tight end who can consistently average four-plus receptions and 50-plus receiving yards is a great option. David Njoku, Cleveland Browns – David Njoku landed a bigger role last season and had the best numbers in his career. One important thing to keep in mind, Njoku drew 28 targets in five games with Deshaun Watson under center. If the chemistry improves, Njoku could chase top-five production in some weeks, but he’s not involved enough to be higher. Chigoziem Okonkwo, Tennessee Titans – We’re betting on athleticism. As a rookie, Okonkwo led all tight ends in yards per reception (14.1) and was first in yards per route run (3.26). Defenses will still have to focus their attention on Derrick Henry and DeAndre Hopkins, opening up the middle of the field for Okonkwo. If he can earn Mike Vrabel’s trust and play a heavier snap share than previous Titans’ tight ends, he’ll break out in 2023. Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers – Long-term, we’re not as high on Pat Freiermuth because of the arrival of Darnell Washington. However, the rookie tight end faces a steep learning curve and that should put Freiermuth in an ideal situation this fall. Remember, he raced up nearly 500 receiving yards in 10 games from Weeks 7-17.

Related: Fantasy dynasty rankings

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings – Top 200

Christian McCaffrey, RB1, 49ers Justin Jefferson, WR1, Vikings Cooper Kupp, WR2, Rams Tyreek Hill, WR3, Dolphins Ja’Marr Chase, WR4, Bengals Nick Chubb, RB2, Browns Bijan Robinson, RB3, Falcons Jonathan Taylor, RB4, Colts Saquon Barkley, RB5, Giants Austin Ekeler, RB6, Chargers Travis Kelce, TE1, Chiefs Tony Pollard, RB7, Cowboys Davante Adams, WR5, Raiders Derrick Henry, RB9, Titans Stefon Diggs, WR6, Bills Josh Jacobs, RB9, Raiders Garrett Wilson, WR7, Jets CeeDee Lamb, WR8, Cowboys Chris Olave, WR9, Saints A.J. Brown, WR10, Eagles Rhamondre Stevenson, RB10, Patriots Aaron Jones, RB11, Packers Travis Etienne, RB12, Jaguars Jaylen Waddle, WR11, Dolphins Breece Hall, RB13, Jets 26. T.J. Hockenson, TE2, Vikings

27. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR12, Lions

28. DeVonta Smith, WR13, Eagles

29. Kenneth Walker, RB14, Seahawks

30. Patrick Mahomes, QB1, Chiefs

31. Alexander Mattison, RB15, Vikings

32. Tee Higgins, WR14, Bengals

33. Terry McLaurin, WR15, WAS

34. DK Metcalf, WR16, Seahawks

35. Najee Harris, RB16, Steelers

36. Joe Mixon, RB17, Bengals

37. Lamar Jackson, QB2, Ravens

38. Jalen Hurts, QB3, Eagles

39. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB18, Lions

40. Miles Sanders, RB19, Panthers

41. Darren Waller, TE3, Giants

42. Josh Allen, QB4, Bills

43. Justin Fields, QB5, Bears

44. Rachaad White, RB20, Buccaneers

45. Amari Cooper, WR17, Browns

46. Mark Andrews, TE4, Ravens

47. Dameon Pierce, RB21, Texans

48. James Conner, RB22, Cardinals

49. Joe Burrow, QB6, Bengals

50. DeAndre Hopkins, WR18, TEN

Related: Fantasy kicker rankings

51. Calvin Ridley, WR19, Jaguars

52. George Kittle, TE5, 49ers

53. Alvin Kamara, RB23, Saints

54. Cam Akers, RB24, Rams

55. Keenan Allen, WR20, Chargers

56. Deebo Samuel, WR21, 49ers

57. Justin Herbert, QB7, Chargers

58. Chris Godwin, WR22, Buccaneers

59. Trevor Lawrence, QB8, Jaguars

60. Dalvin Cook, RB25, Jets

61. DJ Moore, WR23, Bears

62. Drake London, WR24, Falcons

63. Kyle Pitts, TE6, Falcons

64. Dallas Goedert, TE7, Eagles

65. Diontate Johnson, WR25, Steelers

66. Isiah Pacheco, RB26, Chiefs

67. Christian Watson, WR26, Packers

68. Brandon Aiyuk, WR27, 49ers

69. James Cook, RB27, Bills

70. J.K Dobbins, RB28, Ravens

71. Jerry Jeudy, WR28, Broncos

72. Michael Pittman Jr, WR29, Colts

73 . David Montgomery, RB29, Lions

. 74. Tua Tagovailoa, QB9, Dolphins

75. Marquise Brown, WR30, Cardinals 76. Tyler Lockett, WR31, Seahawks

77. Christian Kirk, WR32, Jaguars

78. Mike Williams, WR33, Chargers

79. Jahan Dotson, WR34, Commanders

80. David Njoku, TE8, Browns

81. Khalil Herbert, RB31, Bears

82. Javonte Williams, RB30, Broncos

83. Brian Robinson Jr., RB31, WAS

84. Mike Evans, WR35, Buccaneers

85. Samaje Perine, RB33, Broncos

86. Jordan Addison, WR36, Vikings

87. Damien Harris, RB34, Bills

88. Aaron Rodgers, QB10, Jets

89. Rashaad Penny, RB35, Eagles

90. Geno Smith, QB11, Seahawks

91. Dak Prescott, QB12, Cowboys

92. Brandin Cooks, WR37, Cowboys

93. Elijah Moore, WR38, Browns

94 . Daniel Jones, QB13, Giants

. 95. Chigoziem Okonkwo, TE9, Titans

96. AJ Dillon, RB36, Packers

97. George Pickens, WR39, Steelers

98. Elijah Mitchell, RB37, 49ers

99. Jamaal Williams, RB38, Lions

100. Pat Freiermuth, TE10, Steelers

Treylon Burks, WR40, Titans Evan Engram, TE11, Jaguars Deshaun Watson, QB14, Browns Kirk Cousins, QB15, Vikings Jeff Wilson Jr, RB39, Dolphins Antonio Gibson, RB40, Commanders D’Andre Swift, RB41, Eagles Anthony Richardson, QB16, Colts Zach Charbonnet, RB42, Seahawks DeVon Achane, RB43, Dolphins Rashod Bateman, WR41, Ravens Kadarius Toney, WR42, Chiefs Kendre Miller, RB44, Saints Raheem Mostert, RB45, Dolphins Nico Collins, WR43, Texans Michael Thomas, WR44, Saints Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR45, Seahawks Dalton Schultz, TE13, Texans Jared Goff, QB17, Lions Derek Carr, QB18, Saints Tyler Allgeier, RB46, Falcons Kenneth Gainwell, RB47, Eagles Jaylen Warren, RB48, Steelers Tank Bigsby, RB49, Jaguars JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR46, Patriots Gabe Davis, WR47, Bills Zay Flowers, WR48, Ravens D’Onta Foreman, RB50, Bears Jakobi Meyers, WR49, Raiders Russell Wilson, QB19, Broncos Gerald Everett, TE14, Chargers Greg DUlcich, TE15, Broncos Matthew Stafford, QB20, Rams Sam Howell, QB21, Commanders Skyy Moore, WR50, Chiefs Tyler Boyd, WR51, Bengals Jerome Ford, RB51, Browns Devin Singletary, RB52, Texans Adam Thielen, WR52, Panthers Quentin Johnston, WR53, Chargers Romeo Doubs, WR54, Packers Juwan Johnson, TE16, Saints Zay Jones, WR55, Jaguars Chuba Hubbard, RB53, Panthers Jerick McKinnon, RB54, Chiefs Rondale Moore, WR56, Cardinals Courtland Sutton, WR57, Broncos Odell Beckham Jr, WR58, Ravens Kenny Pickett, QB22, Steelers Chase Brown, RB55, Bengals

Allen Lazard, WR59, Jets Darnell Mooney, WR60, Bears Jameson Williams, WR61, Lions Gus Edwards, RB56, Ravens Roschon Johnson, RB57, Bears Michael Gallup, WR62, Cowboys Zamir White, RB58, Raiders Ezekiel Elliott, RB59, Free Agent Cordarrelle Patterson, RB60, Falcons Taysom Hill, TE17, Saints Ryan Tannehill, QB23, Titans Brock Purdy, QB24, 49ers Dalton Kincaid, TE18, Bills Tyjae Spears, RB61, Titans DeWayne McBride, RB62, Vikings DJ Chark, WR63, Panthers K.J. Osborn, WR64, Vikings Curtis Samuel, WR65, Commanders Van Jefferson, WR66, Rams Jordan Love, QB25, Packers Michael Carter, RB63, Jets Pierre Strong Jr, RB64, Patriots Jonathan Mingo, WR67, Panthers John Metchie III, WR68, Texans Trey McBride, TE19, Cardinals Parris Campbell, WR69, Giants Jayden Reed, WR70, Packers Tyquan Thornton, WR71, Patriots Desmond Ridder, QB26, Falcons Irv Smith Jr, TE20, Bengals Zach Evans, RB65, Rams Joshua Kelley, RB66, Chargers Mike Gesicki, TE21, Patriots Dawson Knox, TE22, Bills Josh Downs, WR72, Colts Darius Slayton, WR73, Giants Alec Pierce, WR74, Colts Jimmy Garoppolo, QB27, Raiders Kyler Murray, QB28, Cardinals Chase Claypool, WR75, Bears DeVante Parker, WR76, Patriots Sam LaPorta, TE23, Lions Hayden Hurst, TE24, Panthers Allen Robinson, WR78, Steelers Mac Jones, QB29, Patriots Tim Patrick, WR79, Broncos Rashid Shaheed, WR80, Saints Jordan Mason, RB67, 49ers Bryce Young, QB30, Panthers San Francisco 49ers D/ST

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings FAQ

Who should I draft for fantasy football 2023?

Fantasy football managers face tough decision in each round of their draft this year. The best recommendation is to draft wide receiver and running backs early, loading up with three players at each spot before drafting a quarterback. Decisions with each pick should be on a case-by-case basis, but we hope our 2023 fantasy football rankings help.

Who are the top fantasy picks for 2023?

The projected top 2023 fantasy football players are Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. You can find the rest of our fantasy football rankings here.

Related: Highest-paid NFL players

Who is a good sleeper pick for fantasy football?

Carolina Panthers running back Miles Sanders, Chicago Bears running back Khalil Herbert, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White are among the popular sleepers this year. We’d also highlight Washington Commanders receiver Jahan Dotson, Cleveland Browns receiver Elijah Moore and San Francisco 49ers wideout Brandon Aiyuk as 2023 fantasy football sleepers.

Who is the best fantasy football QB in 2023?

Patrick Mahomes is the best fantasy quarterback in 2023. The Kansas City Chiefs star has recorded 4,700-plus passing yards and 38-plus touchdowns in each of the last three seasons. He’s also one of just a select few who could record 50 touchdowns in a season.

Related: Richest NFL owners

What position should I draft first in fantasy football?

It’s always best to draft a running back or wide receiver first in your fantasy football draft. An elite running back should be the No. 1 priority, but an All-Pro receiver who can score double-digit touchdowns with 90-plus receptions and 1,200-plus receiving yards is another strong choice. Either way you go, draft running backs and wide receivers before a quarterback.

Should you draft a QB or RB first in fantasy?

You should draft a running back first in your fantasy football leagues. Quarterback is extremely deep in fantasy football, with high-end options available in the middle rounds and consistent producers available in the later rounds. Running backs is a more volatile and thin production, making it a bigger priority in the fantasy football draft.

Should I draft a WR or RB first?

It’s best to choose a running back first over a wide receiver in fantasy football, but it’s dependent on who is available. Check out Sportsnaut’s 2023 fantasy football rankings for a draft board to make decisions during your draft.

What round should you draft a QB?

Top quarterbacks like Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts will typically be drafted in the second or third round. However, the best strategy is to wait until after the sixth round to draft your quarterback in fantasy football.

What is the best draft position in fantasy football?

The best draft position to have in your 2023 fantasy football draft is in the middle-to-late first round. It allows you to still get premium players, while later drafting high-end starters and quality handcuff players.

When should I pick defense in fantasy football?

Hold off on drafting a defense until after the 10th round. While some of the top defenses will be drafted before that, the best fantasy football strategy is to play matchups with D/ST each week.

Is it better to have a RB or WR in PPR?

It’s better to have a wide receiver over a running back in points per reception (PPR) leagues. In fantasy football leagues that award 1 point per reception, wide receivers who catch 80-plus patches have a higher scoring ceiling than running backs who don’t catch a lot of passes.

Who should I pick number 1 in fantasy football?

The Sportsnaut 2023 fantasy football rankings recommend that you draft San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey with the first pick in your fantasy football draft.

Who should I pick number 2 in fantasy football?

Based on our 2023 fantasy football rankings, you should draft Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson with the second overall pick in your fantasy draft.

Is it better to have more RB or WR in fantasy?

While balance is always the best option, having more depth at running back should be prioritized over depth at wide receiver. However, try to have at least five running backs and five wide receivers on your fantasy football rosters.

What would should you draft a backup QB in fantasy football?

If you already roster one of the top fantasy quarterbacks, we recommend not drafting a backup quarterback. Use the extra bench spot on a flier at running back or wide receiver who offers upside. Realistically, if you have an elite fantasy quarterback, you’ll never play the backup outside of the bye week. If you are drafting a backup quarterback, do it in Round 9 or later.

What QB should I take in fantasy football?

We’d recommend drafting a quarterback like Justin Herbert or Tua Tagovailoa in fantasy football. Both quarterbacks will be drafted multiple rounds after Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen. While there’s more risk with Tagovailoa and Herbert, they offer better value and elite upside.

How many of each position should I have in fantasy football?

The best approach in your fantasy football draft is to strive for balance. We recommend drafting one quarterback, five running backs, five wide receivers and one tight end. With those 12 spots filled out, then you have one additional bench spot to take a backup quarterback or backup tight end.

What position is most valuable in fantasy football?

Running back is the most valuable position in fantasy football. Because there is more scarcity at running backs and injuries are very common, it’s important to both have quality depth and several options on your roster and bench.