NFL fantasy football dynasty rankings: Rundown of young stars to target in 2023

As we dive into the 2023 NFL season, there are many young NFL and fantasy football stars we need to take note of. With that said, we have compiled the following fantasy football dynasty rankings by position.

While perusing this ranking, please keep in mind that the purpose is to focus on younger, fresher players who have many years of football ahead in their careers with a few small exceptions. These are the fantasy keepers you want on your dynasty teams for multiple seasons.

Be sure to check here often as these dynasty rankings/players, including some standout rookies, will be updated and expanded as the 2023 NFL season progresses.

Fantasy football dynasty rankings: Quarterbacks

1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes remains the top-rated 2023 dynasty QB after leading the 2022 NFL in passing yards (5,550) and TDs (41). His natural talent is unreal.

2. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen is a fantasy QB1 with his ability to score plenty of points through the air and on the ground. Entering his sixth year, Allen remains a long-term fantasy keeper.

3. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Hurts can rack up those QB1 fantasy points any Sunday by both passing and running the ball. The NFL’s highest-paid quarterback will be highly coveted in 2023 dynasty drafts.

4. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow is settling nicely as one of the best fantasy quarterbacks to headline dynasty rosters. It also doesn’t hurt that he plays with one of the best WR duos in the league. Note that he’s currently on the mend from sustaining a strained calf. Check back here for updates as Week 1 approaches.

5. Justin Fields, Chicago Bears

Justin Fields is only gaining momentum and won’t last long in dynasty drafts as one of the top dual-threat fantasy QBs in the league. Draft Fields as your QB keeper with confidence.

6. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

Justin Herbert is another young, dynasty QB with many good years ahead of him. He’s averaged an amazing 4,696 passing yards per season thus far.

7. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Freshly re-signed to a fat contract, Lamar Jackson is a highly-ranked dynasty quarterback who can shred any defense with his supreme mobility. Let’s hope his help prevails.

8. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence is hitting his stride, making him a dynasty keeper for those with the patience to wait for his breakout. That could possibly come in 2023!

9. Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns

Deshaun Watson will hopefully finish shaking off his rust to benefit those who have the faith to add him to their 2023 dynasty rosters. The talent should still be there.

10. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

When healthy, Tua Tagovailoa is a top-producing dynasty QB encased with an elite wide-receiving duo. With that said, a good backup plan must be in play for those willing to gamble on this dynamic Southpaw.

11. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott needs to get back on course from a down 2022 injury-riddled campaign. He’ll only be 30 when this season opens when the hope is Prescott can regain his prominent fantasy roots.

12. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

For those Kyler Murray believers, draft him when he falls and stash him for when he returns from the torn ACL he sustained last December. He’s a fast double-threat dynasty QB hold for now.

13. Daniel Jones, New York Giants

Daniel Jones is a mid-tier dynasty quarterback who sports plenty of curb appeal. His passing skills are trending up and he last rushed for 708 yards and seven TDs (career highs) in 2022.

14. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

Jared Goff is rising up the dynasty QB rankings as one of the most consistent fantasy producers out there. With the young and skilled offense Goff has at his disposal, the fantasy points should keep pouring in.

15. Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers

From Mr. Irrelevant to almost a Super Bowl appearance, Brock Purdy is a nice-lower round fantasy QB to add to your roster. The splashes of natural talent we saw last year are enough that he should start in Week 1.

16. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers

Love is considered a lower-tier dynasty QB for those looking to deepen their rosters. Time will tell if Love can become a trusted fantasy starter who can be relied upon on a weekly basis.

17. Trey Lance, San Francisco 49ers

It’s complicated to roster Trey Lance in dynasty leagues. Injuries have sadly limited his NFL career to two game starts since 2021. The wait-and-see approach is the way to go for those who have roster space. Trade discussions must be taken into account too.

18. Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh Steelers

Kenny Pickett is a lower-round dart throw as a dynasty QB who needs to take a big leap in 2023. A talented Steelers’ offense should only help make Pickett more fantasy-relevant moving forward.

19. Mac Jones, New England Patriots

Mac Jones regressed big-time from his rookie season when his starting job was on thin ice at times. If you have extra space, stash Jones and hope that a new offensive coordinator and improvement in receiving corps bail him out of hot water.

20. Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts

In dynasty startups, Richardson is often selected as the first rookie QB. His mobility as a runner will aid in earning those fantasy points while his passing skills hopefully gain sharpening.

21. Desmond Ridder, Atlanta Falcons

It’s time for Desmond Ridder to prove his worth as a dynasty QB in 2023. So, he will have to outplay Taylor Heinicke, for this to begin to happen. Take a chance on Ridder if you have an extra spot to fill.

22. Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers

The Panthers have selected Bryce Young with the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Bryce Young will fill a huge void in Carolina and should be rostered in all dynasty leagues in 2023. Whether he is starting material in fantasy football Day 1 remains to be seen.

23. C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans

C.J. Stroud was selected second overall by a Texans team needing an upgrade at QB. As for rookie dynasty drafts taking place after the NFL Draft, Stroud should be rostered, but he may not necessarily be a stand-alone starter come Week 1.

Fantasy football dynasty rankings: Running Backs

1. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons

With 1,894 scrimmage yards and 20 TDs recorded for Texas last year, Robinson was the first rookie RB to be selected in the 2023 draft. Without a doubt, he’ll become a fantasy football stud we can start in Week 1.

2. Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions

The Lions surprised us when they jumped at Gibbs in the 2023 NFL Draft. As such, Gibbs is a highly targeted rookie RB who we hope lives up to his current ADP.

3. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts

Dynasty is where Taylor holds some value. The hope would be he gets the trade he seeks and plays for a full season in 2024. Aside from his current stalemate with the Colts, remember his league-leading 2,171 scrimmage yards and 20 touchdowns from 2021. At a mere 24 years old, Taylor remains an elite dynasty RB.

4. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers

CMC soars back to the top of dynasty RB rankings after compiling l,880 total yards, and 13 TDs in his first healthy season back. He will be highly coveted in dynasty start-up leagues in 2023.

5. Breece Hall, New York Jets

Hall should be ready to roll in 2023 and will look to get back on track after averaging 5.8 yards per carry as a rookie. He is an RB keeper for years to come.

6. Kenneth Walker, New York Jets

Walker had a strong rookie campaign and will remain the workhorse RB for Seattle after averaging 15 rushes per game. However, the addition of second-round rookie RB Zach Charbonnet could stir this pot a bit. Note that both Walker and Charbonnet are dealing with minor injuries.

7. Travis Etienne, Jacksonville Jaguars

We can hope more scoring is in Etienne’s future after recording only five touchdowns in 2022. Nevertheless, Etienne is a talented dynasty RB who we hopefully see fully unleashed this fall.

8. Saquon Barkley, New York Giants

Barkley, at 26 years old, is coming from a solid, 1,650-yard, 10-TD season. He’s a top dynasty RB prospect who could very well be playing his last year as a Giant.

9. Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders

After a monster fantasy season comprised of a league-high 2,053 yards and 12 scores, Jacobs is a top fantasy RB who won’t last long in 2023 dynasty drafts.

10. Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots

Stevenson remains featured in NE even with Ezekiel Elliott in toe. A talented pass-catcher as well, Stevenson is a dynasty RB who should thrive in PPR leagues.

11. Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers

Harris backslid slightly in fantasy stats from his 2021 rookie year that saw him record a league-high 381 touches. Let’s hope Harris returns to producing RB1 fantasy points each week!

12. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns

One of the best dynasty running backs in the business, Chubb continues to produce. He’s coming from his highest seasonal rushing yards (1,525) to date and a career-high 13 TDs.

13. Javonte Williams, Denver Broncos

Williams is a top-tier fantasy RB keeper when healthy. The outlook is good that he returns to full strength for those who plan to add him to their fantasy football dynasty leagues.

14. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers

A veteran RB, Ekeler is still viewed as a top fantasy target and a game-changer in PPR formats. He should have a few prime seasons left entering September at the age of 28.

15. J.K. Dobbins, Baltimore Ravens

Dobbins is a keeper RB who we hope to see fully healthy in 2023. He’s averaged an impressive 5.9 yards per carry and is only 24, so it’s time for him to thrive — especially in a contract year.

16. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans

Still producing like a rock star, (1,936 yards and 13 TDs in 2022), Henry is an anomaly. However, spend wisely on him in dynasty leagues as those wheels of his will eventually lose their tread.

17. Tony Pollard, Dallas Cowboys

Pollard is the lead RB in Dallas, following a career-high 1,378-yard, 12-TD campaign. We should expect Pollard’s stats to keep trending up, making him a keeper fantasy RB to secure for the future.

18. Miles Sanders, Carolina Panthers

Sanders migrating to Carolina may boost his fantasy value in 2023. He’ll come to the aid of a rookie QB and should dominate the backfield touches. He’s worth a dart throw come draft day.

19. D’Andre Swift, Philadelphia Eagles

The talent speaks for itself. However, the injury-prone Swift has slipped down the dynasty ranks. If he can stay healthy, Swift should command the lead role with his new Eagles team.

20. Dameon Pierce, Houston Texans

Pierce is a dynasty RB with a long future ahead. He surpassed expectations as a rookie totaling 1,104 yards and five TDs. However, look for Pierce to lose some touches to Devin Singletary.

21. Isaiah Pacheco, Kansas City Chiefs

Pacheco has promise as a dynasty running back playing on an elite Chiefs offense. Look for him to build on the 960 total yards and five scores he tallied as a rookie.

22. Devon Achane, Miami Dolphins

Drafted 84th overall, Achane should emerge as the Dolphins’ primary running back sometime in his rookie season. Draft him now and enjoy the fantasy spoils soon enough.

23. Rashaad White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

White is now the top dog, making him a dynasty RB to target in later rounds. Without Tom Brady running the game, however, the Bucs’ offense will be a work in progress.

24. James Cook, Buffalo Bills

Cook is atop the depth chart now in Buffalo. Target him later in dynasty drafts with the hope Damien Harris doesn’t crowd him out.

25. Dalvin Cook, New York Jets

Cook is a solid fantasy producer who will be 28 when the season unfolds. Landing with Aaron Rodgers helps him retain his value. However, playing opposite Breece Hall will keep him in check.

26. Tyler Allgeier, Atlanta Falcons

Allgeier was a sneaky fantasy RB to roster in his rookie year who produced 1,174 total yards and four touchdowns. However, he’ll now take a backseat to rookie standout, Bijan Robinson. Stay tuned.

27. David Montgomery, Detroit Lions

The Lions’ backfield is a mess. But Montgomery is a lower-tier dynasty RB who should be rostered as a counterpart to rookie Jahmyr Gibbs. He’s a steal at his current ADP of RB29.

28. Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals

Mixon typically sports high-reward/high-risk value when it comes to his fantasy output. With some off-field issues perhaps creeping up, draft with caution.

29. Khalil Herbert, Chicago Bears

Herbert is a later-round sleeper dynasty RB. His explosiveness could see him nudging ahead of D’Onta Foreman as the lead back. Keep an eye out.

30. Elijah Mitchell, San Francisco 49ers

Mitchell is a handy backup and fantasy-relevant sidekick to secure behind Christian McCaffrey. Stash him if your roster has room.

31. A.J. Dillon, Green Bay Packers

Being the younger RB in Green Bay, Dillon is the more appealing dynasty option over Aaron Jones. Draft him with the hope he will be prominently featured sometime soon.

32. Tank Bigsby, Jacksonville Jaguars

Bigsby could be shaping up to offer that one-two punch alongside Travis Etienne. There’s a reason Jacksonville reached for Bigsby in the third round. He’s a dynasty RB who should not be slept on.

33. Roschon Johnson, Chicago Bears

Johnson could push for more touches to compete with fellow back Khalil Herbert on a run-first Bears offense. Draft him in later rounds if your roster has extra space.

34. Cam Akers, Los Angeles Rams

For now, Akers is the No. 1 RB in LA. However, draft cautiously as he has been hot and cold since returning from his Achilles injury in 2021.

Fantasy football dynasty rankings: Wide Receivers

1. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

Smash! Aside from a few elite fantasy QBs, Justin Jefferson could be the 1.01 pick in dynasty drafts this year. Jefferson led the league with a jaw-dropping 1,809 yards last season.

2. Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

Not far behind, Chase is a top dynasty WR pick in 2023. His chemistry with Joe Burrow is pure beauty.

3. A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles

Brown is one of the best wide receivers to roster in keeper leagues. He hit his stride with Jalen Hurts and produced his best fantasy stats to date (145 targets, 88 receptions, 1,496 yards, and 11 TDs).

4. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys

Lamb is just getting rolling as an elite dynasty WR. He last recorded a career-high 9.1 targets per game. This volume should remain intact.

5. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions

St. Brown is a gem of a fantasy football dynasty WR to roster. Take advantage of drafting him over those who prefer to target Jameson Williams (suspended for six games). You won’t be sorry.

6. Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins

Waddle is one of the top dynasty WRs out there, coming from a league-high 18.1 yards per catch. There is plenty more where this came from.

7. Garrett Wilson, New York Jets

Winner, winner! Wilson’s fantasy stock is soaring with Aaron Rodgers as his QB! Jump on the bandwagon because Wilson is already being compared to Rodgers’ former WR1, Davante Adams.

8. Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints

Olave had an impressive rookie year (1,042 yards in 15 games) with Andy Dalton under center. Look for Olave to rise up the fantasy ranks with Derek Carr on the field.

9. D.J. Moore, Chicago Bears

We can only hope Moore will be a true WR1 in his new digs in Chicago. The talent is there for Justin Fields to trust Moore without hesitation.

10. Devonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles

Smith is a great WR2 behind A.J. Brown and a dynasty asset to be sure to take advantage of if he falls your way on draft day.

11. Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals

Higgins is that No. 2 guy in tandem with Ja’Marr Chase who remains one of the best dynasty receivers to roster. With Joe Burrow at the helm, Higgins should be a start every week.

12. Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers

Entering his fourth year, Aiyuk is rising up the charts as a keeper WR who just had his best season to date. Hopefully, the chemistry between him and Brock Purdy keeps heating up.

13. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins

Hill absolutely went bananas in his first year in Miami (1,710 yards and seven TDs). This production won’t suddenly cliff dive, but he is 29 years old, which is worth noting here.

14. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills

Diggs is still playing strong and will remain Josh Allen’s No. 1 target. If you are drafting Diggs in fantasy football dynasties, enjoy the spoils, as this elite WR will turn 30 in November.

15. Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers

Samuel’s fantasy stats tanked big time in 2022. So, we hope a healthy start in 2023 will see Samuel rebound as a top dynasty WR for the foreseeable future.

16. D.K. Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks

Metcalf’s fantasy production was down and his TDs cut in half in 2022. Let’s look for Metcalf to get back on course. He’s only 25 years old and should still have plenty left in the tank.

17. Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions

Williams will sink on some draft boards due to his looming six-game suspension. Take advantage of that and invest in a player who has the pedigree to become a fantasy stud in the future.

18. Jerry Jeudy, Denver Broncos

We need better quarterbacking from Russell Wilson to ignite Jeudy’s fantasy relevance. Perhaps the newly-hired offensive-minded Head Coach Sean Payton makes a difference here.

19. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks

Smith-Njigba was the first WR selected in the draft and he should have an immediate fantasy impact in Seattle. Don’t sleep if Smith-Njigba falls your way.

20. Drake London, Atlanta Falcons

London’s dynasty career is just getting started. With sub-par quarterbacking in 2022, London still had some great fantasy games. He’s a later-round dynasty pick for those willing to be patient.

21. Michael Pittman, Indianapolis Colts

Starting fresh with a new franchise QB Pittman should have a newfound appeal. Though, he’s a dynasty WR who will fall to later rounds due to his 2022 decline.

22. Christian Watson, Green Bay Packers

Watson should continue to flourish as a dependable dynasty WR. It’s the new era in Green Bay when Watson will depend on Joran Love to earn fantasy points. Fingers crossed.

23. Jordan Addison, Minnesota Vikings

Playing for the pass-heavy Vikings, Addison will carry that one-two punch headlined by Justin Jefferson. Watch out!

24. Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders

McLaurin has looked strong in the preseason, connecting with QB Sam Howell at the helm. He will move up these dynasty rankings if this chemistry stays remains on par this fall.

25. Treylon Burks, Tennessee Titans

Burks has dynasty appeal, however, playing on a run-first team that signed stud DeAndre Hopkins, doesn’t serve him well. Draft with caution and hope for an eventual upgrade at quarterback.

26. Calvin Ridley, Jacksonville Jaguars

Ridley could easily rise up these rankings once he officially hits the field. However, a 2022 suspension and an unfinished 2021 season need to be erased and replaced with some elite playmaking for this to happen.

27. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Let Godwin fall to you and hope for the best. The natural talent is there. Unfortunately, Tom Brady is no longer.

28. George Pickens, Pittsburgh Steelers

Pickens seemed to just be at the cusp of breaking out in his rookie year. With Kenny Pickett developing as a passer, Pickens should earn his stripes for those who secure him in keeper leagues.

29. Jahan Dotson, Washington Commanders

Dotson’s seven rookie touchdowns topped those of McLaurin in 2022. Keep an eye out to see how Dotson evolves as a sophomore. He may be the preferred dynasty WR to roster in Washington.

30. Marquise Brown, Arizona Cardinals

Don’t reach for Brown but know that you may have a good bargain on your hands if you land him. Brown is skilled and when healthy, he plays light out. He’ll also be a free agent in 2024.

Fantasy football dynasty rankings: Tight Ends

1. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens

Mark Andrews is currently the best tight end to roster in dynasty fantasy leagues. The hope would be Lamar Jackson plays healthy and the two keep sparking fireworks for seasons to come.

2. Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons

Pitts is not everyone’s cup of tea after two disappointing seasons and three total TDs. For those who believe, take a flier on Pitts. Consistent quarterbacking or perhaps an eventual new team will benefit him.

3. T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings

Hockenson is a top dynasty TE target who should continue to thrive with the Lions. He’s only 25 and has plenty to offer after averaging a big 15.2 yards per catch in Detroit last year.

4. Travis Kelce, Kansas Chiefs

Kelce is vintage for this dynasty ranking. However, he is just too darn productive not to be here. His 1,338 yards and 12 TDs from 2022 suggest he still has plenty to offer in 2023. This also makes him an excellent sell-high candidate for those exploring the trade route.

5. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers

Kittle is still producing at a high level and last recorded a career-high 11 TDs. Ride him while he’s hot, but let him fall to you come draft day.

6. Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers

Freiermuth looks to be cemented into a pass-catching role for the foreseeable future, making him a big TE target who won’t last long on the 2023 fantasy football dynasty draft boards.

7. Dalton Schultz, Houston Texans

Ultra-productive when he was a Cowboy, Schultz could be a tight-end sleeper playing on a Texans team with a rookie QB at the wheel. This team is forever scrounging for capable pass-catchers. In dynasty leagues, he should retain his value.

8. Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles

If he can stay healthy, Goedert sports plenty of fantasy football dynasty TE appeal by catching passes on a high-rolling Eagles offense. He last averaged a career-high 58.5 yards per game.

9. David Njoku, Cleveland Browns

Look for Njoku to keep improving as a keeper TE who achieved career highs in both his yards per game (44.9) and his catch percentage rate (72.5). Deshaun Watson should keep him plenty busy.

10. Evan Engram, Jacksonville Jaguars

Engram found his groove in Jacksonville, making him a dynasty TE to target mid-rounds. He last caught 74.5% of his passes for 755 yards and four TDs — and he just got paid!

11. Greg Dulcich, Denver Broncos

Dulcich is a dynasty fantasy sleeper entering 2023. His new head coach, Sean Payton has always found creative ways to employ his tight ends. Let’s see how this second-year TE might make his fantasy mark.

12. Cole Kmet, Chicago Bears

Kmet should be targeted in dynasty leagues as a mid-tier TE who boasts plenty of upside. Last year Kmet and Justin Fields connected for seven TDs. Both players are just hitting their prime.

13. Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions

LaPorta is gaining quite the hype as a rookie TE who could become very fantasy-relevant, very soon. He’s a natural pass-catcher, playing on one of the heaviest passing offenses in the league. Don’t miss out!

14. Dalton Kincaid, Buffalo Bills

Kincaid — who recorded 890 yards and eight TDs at Utah — could evolve as an elite fantasy TE. Having Josh Allen at the helm only increases his future value.

15. Noah Gray, Kansas City Chiefs

As an eventual replacement to Travis Kelce, Gray should be rostered in dynasty leagues. It’s possible his presence will be required sooner rather than later.

16. Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals

McBride will eventually inherit Zach Ertz’s starting role. For those with a spare roster spot, McBride can be had on the very cheap.

17. Isaiah Likely, Baltimore Ravens

Likely showed some explosiveness when covering for Mark Andrews at times last season. Draft him as a handcuff for when his number gets called.

18. Chigoziem Okonkwo, Tennessee Titans

Okonkwo snuck onto the scene later in his rookie season and makes for an intriguing TE to consider in dynasty drafting. He quietly put together 450 yards and three touchdowns which was pretty promising.

19. Michael Mayer, Las Vegas Raiders.

Mayer last produced 809 yards and nine touchdowns and will be targeted heavily in 2023 rookie dynasty drafts. At question here, is Mayer’s QB situation in Vegas.