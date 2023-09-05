NFL expert predictions 2023: Picks for MVP, breakout team, NFL awards

The 2023 NFL season has arrived and before the games begin, it’s time for Sportsnaut’s experts to predict how the upcoming season will unfold. Our NFL expert predictions for 2023 will take a look at all the major awards, the Super Bowl and more.

Attached with each of our NFL expert predictions are links to the author’s Twitter profile and their writing portfolio on Sportsnaut.com. Be sure to check it out, with the stories and coverage helping tell the story of the 2023 NFL season.

Let’s dive into our NFL expert predictions for the 2023 season.

NFL expert predictions: Predictions for 2023 NFL season

MVP: Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens Offensive Rookie of the Year: Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons

Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons Defensive Rookie of the Year : Will Anderson Jr, EDGE, Houston Texans

: Will Anderson Jr, EDGE, Houston Texans Offensive Player of the Year: Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers

Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers Defensive Player of the Year: Micah Parsons, EDGE, Dallas Cowboys

Micah Parsons, EDGE, Dallas Cowboys Coach of the Year: Arthur Smith, Atlanta Falcons

Arthur Smith, Atlanta Falcons Breakout NFL team: Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons Biggest Disappointment: Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills Super Bowl matchup: Kansas City Chiefs vs San Francisco 49ers

Kansas City Chiefs vs San Francisco 49ers Super Bowl LVIII winner: Kansas City Chiefs

MVP: Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals Offensive Rookie of the Year: Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons

Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons Defensive Rookie of the Year : Jalen Carter, DT, Philadelphia Eagles

: Jalen Carter, DT, Philadelphia Eagles Offensive Player of the Year: Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings

Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings Defensive Player of the Year: Micah Parsons, EDGE, Dallas Cowboys

Micah Parsons, EDGE, Dallas Cowboys Coach of the Year: Robert Saleh, New York Jets

Robert Saleh, New York Jets Breakout NFL team: New York Jets

New York Jets Biggest Disappointment: Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills Super Bowl matchup: Cincinnati Bengals vs San Francisco 49ers

Cincinnati Bengals vs San Francisco 49ers Super Bowl LVIII winner: Cincinnati Bengals

MVP: Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles Offensive Rookie of the Year: Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons

Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons Defensive Rookie of the Year : Will Anderson Jr., Houston Texans

: Will Anderson Jr., Houston Texans Offensive Player of the Year: Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers Defensive Player of the Year: Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers

Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers Coach of the Year: Mike Tomlin, Pittsburgh Steelers

Mike Tomlin, Pittsburgh Steelers Breakout NFL team: Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers Biggest Disappointment: Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills Super Bowl matchup: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Cincinnati Bengals Super Bowl LVIII winner: Philadelphia Eagles

MVP: Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills Offensive Rookie of the Year: Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons

Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons Defensive Rookie of the Year: Will Anderson Jr., EDGE, Houston Texans

Will Anderson Jr., EDGE, Houston Texans Offensive Player of the Year: Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens Defensive Player of the Year: Sauce Gardner, CB, New York Jets

Sauce Gardner, CB, New York Jets Coach of the Year: Bill Belichick, New England Patriots

Bill Belichick, New England Patriots Breakout NFL team: Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers Biggest Disappointment: New York Jets

New York Jets Super Bowl matchup: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Buffalo Bills

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Buffalo Bills Super Bowl LVIII winner: Buffalo Bills

MVP: Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs Offensive Rookie of the Year: Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons

Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons Defensive Rookie of the Year : Jalen Carter, DL, Philadelphia Eagles

: Jalen Carter, DL, Philadelphia Eagles Offensive Player of the Year: Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings

Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings Defensive Player of the Year: Micah Parsons, EDGE, Dallas Cowboys

Micah Parsons, EDGE, Dallas Cowboys Coach of the Year: Dan Campbell, Detroit Lions

Dan Campbell, Detroit Lions Breakout NFL team: Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions Biggest Disappointment: San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers Super Bowl matchup: New York Jets vs Philadelphia Eagles

New York Jets vs Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LVIII winner: Philadelphia Eagles

MVP: Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars Offensive Rookie of the Year: Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons

Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons Defensive Rookie of the Year : Jalen Carter, DT, Philadelphia Eagles

: Jalen Carter, DT, Philadelphia Eagles Offensive Player of the Year: Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills

Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills Defensive Player of the Year: Micah Parsons, LB, Dallas Cowboys

Micah Parsons, LB, Dallas Cowboys Coach of the Year: Dan Campbell, Detroit Lions

Dan Campbell, Detroit Lions Breakout NFL team: New York Jets

New York Jets Biggest Disappointment: Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens Super Bowl matchup: San Francisco 49ers vs. Cincinnati Bengals

San Francisco 49ers vs. Cincinnati Bengals Super Bowl LVIII winner: Cincinnati Bengals

MVP: Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals Offensive Rookie of the Year: Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons

Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons Defensive Rookie of the Year : Will Anderson Jr., EDGE, Houston Texans

: Will Anderson Jr., EDGE, Houston Texans Offensive Player of the Year: Ja’Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

Ja’Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals Defensive Player of the Year: Micha Parsons, EDGE, Dallas Cowboys

Micha Parsons, EDGE, Dallas Cowboys Coach of the Year: Dan Campbell, Detroit Lions

Dan Campbell, Detroit Lions Breakout NFL team: Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks Biggest Disappointment: San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers Super Bowl matchup: Dallas Cowboys vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Dallas Cowboys vs. Cincinnati Bengals Super Bowl LVIII winner: Cincinnati Bengals

MVP: Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles Offensive Rookie of the Year: Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons

Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons Defensive Rookie of the Year: Brian Branch, DB, Detroit Lions

Brian Branch, DB, Detroit Lions Offensive Player of the Year: Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings

Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings Defensive Player of the Year: Micah Parsons, EDGE, Dallas Cowboys

Micah Parsons, EDGE, Dallas Cowboys Coach of the Year: Dan Campbell, Detroit Lions

Dan Campbell, Detroit Lions Breakout NFL Team: Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions Biggest Disappointment: New York Jets

New York Jets Super Bowl matchup: San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs

San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVIII winner: Kansas City Chiefs

NFL expert predictions – Consensus tracker

Here’s a rundown of our NFL expert predictions with a breakdown of votes by player and team for the 2023 season.