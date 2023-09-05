NFL expert predictions 2023: Picks for MVP, breakout team, NFL awards

The 2023 NFL season has arrived and before the games begin, it’s time for Sportsnaut’s experts to predict how the upcoming season will unfold. Our NFL expert predictions for 2023 will take a look at all the major awards, the Super Bowl and more.
Let’s dive into our NFL expert predictions for the 2023 season.
NFL expert predictions: Predictions for 2023 NFL season
Matt Johnson – @Matt_Sportsnaut
- MVP: Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens
- Offensive Rookie of the Year: Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons
- Defensive Rookie of the Year: Will Anderson Jr, EDGE, Houston Texans
- Offensive Player of the Year: Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers
- Defensive Player of the Year: Micah Parsons, EDGE, Dallas Cowboys
- Coach of the Year: Arthur Smith, Atlanta Falcons
- Breakout NFL team: Atlanta Falcons
- Biggest Disappointment: Buffalo Bills
- Super Bowl matchup: Kansas City Chiefs vs San Francisco 49ers
- Super Bowl LVIII winner: Kansas City Chiefs
Vincent Frank – @VincentFrankNFL
- MVP: Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals
- Offensive Rookie of the Year: Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons
- Defensive Rookie of the Year: Jalen Carter, DT, Philadelphia Eagles
- Offensive Player of the Year: Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings
- Defensive Player of the Year: Micah Parsons, EDGE, Dallas Cowboys
- Coach of the Year: Robert Saleh, New York Jets
- Breakout NFL team: New York Jets
- Biggest Disappointment: Buffalo Bills
- Super Bowl matchup: Cincinnati Bengals vs San Francisco 49ers
- Super Bowl LVIII winner: Cincinnati Bengals
Jason Burgos – @JasonBurgosMMA
- MVP: Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles
- Offensive Rookie of the Year: Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons
- Defensive Rookie of the Year: Will Anderson Jr., Houston Texans
- Offensive Player of the Year: Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers
- Defensive Player of the Year: Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers
- Coach of the Year: Mike Tomlin, Pittsburgh Steelers
- Breakout NFL team: Pittsburgh Steelers
- Biggest Disappointment: Buffalo Bills
- Super Bowl matchup: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Cincinnati Bengals
- Super Bowl LVIII winner: Philadelphia Eagles
Andrew Buller-Russ – @AndrewBR_sports
- MVP: Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills
- Offensive Rookie of the Year: Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons
- Defensive Rookie of the Year: Will Anderson Jr., EDGE, Houston Texans
- Offensive Player of the Year: Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens
- Defensive Player of the Year: Sauce Gardner, CB, New York Jets
- Coach of the Year: Bill Belichick, New England Patriots
- Breakout NFL team: Pittsburgh Steelers
- Biggest Disappointment: New York Jets
- Super Bowl matchup: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Buffalo Bills
- Super Bowl LVIII winner: Buffalo Bills
Jean-Jacques Taylor – @JJT_Journalist
- MVP: Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs
- Offensive Rookie of the Year: Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons
- Defensive Rookie of the Year: Jalen Carter, DL, Philadelphia Eagles
- Offensive Player of the Year: Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings
- Defensive Player of the Year: Micah Parsons, EDGE, Dallas Cowboys
- Coach of the Year: Dan Campbell, Detroit Lions
- Breakout NFL team: Detroit Lions
- Biggest Disappointment: San Francisco 49ers
- Super Bowl matchup: New York Jets vs Philadelphia Eagles
- Super Bowl LVIII winner: Philadelphia Eagles
Moe Moton – @MoeMoton
- MVP: Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars
- Offensive Rookie of the Year: Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons
- Defensive Rookie of the Year: Jalen Carter, DT, Philadelphia Eagles
- Offensive Player of the Year: Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills
- Defensive Player of the Year: Micah Parsons, LB, Dallas Cowboys
- Coach of the Year: Dan Campbell, Detroit Lions
- Breakout NFL team: New York Jets
- Biggest Disappointment: Baltimore Ravens
- Super Bowl matchup: San Francisco 49ers vs. Cincinnati Bengals
- Super Bowl LVIII winner: Cincinnati Bengals
Scott Gulbransen – @LVGully
- MVP: Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals
- Offensive Rookie of the Year: Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons
- Defensive Rookie of the Year: Will Anderson Jr., EDGE, Houston Texans
- Offensive Player of the Year: Ja’Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
- Defensive Player of the Year: Micha Parsons, EDGE, Dallas Cowboys
- Coach of the Year: Dan Campbell, Detroit Lions
- Breakout NFL team: Seattle Seahawks
- Biggest Disappointment: San Francisco 49ers
- Super Bowl matchup: Dallas Cowboys vs. Cincinnati Bengals
- Super Bowl LVIII winner: Cincinnati Bengals
Dan O’Neill – @WWDOD
- MVP: Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles
- Offensive Rookie of the Year: Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons
- Defensive Rookie of the Year: Brian Branch, DB, Detroit Lions
- Offensive Player of the Year: Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings
- Defensive Player of the Year: Micah Parsons, EDGE, Dallas Cowboys
- Coach of the Year: Dan Campbell, Detroit Lions
- Breakout NFL Team: Detroit Lions
- Biggest Disappointment: New York Jets
- Super Bowl matchup: San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs
- Super Bowl LVIII winner: Kansas City Chiefs
NFL expert predictions – Consensus tracker
Here’s a rundown of our NFL expert predictions with a breakdown of votes by player and team for the 2023 season.
- MVP
- Jalen Hurts – Dan O’Neill, Jason Burgos
- Joe Burrow – Vincent Frank, Scott Gulbransen
- Patrick Mahomes – Jean-Jacques Taylor
- Josh Allen – Andrew Buller-Russ
- Trevor Lawrence – Moe Moton
- Lamar Jackson – Matt Johnson
- Offensive Rookie of the Year
- Bijan Robinson – Unaninimous
- Defensive Rookie of the Year
- Will Anderson Jr – Matt Johnson, Scott Bulgransen, Andrew Buller-Russ, Jason Burgos
- Jalen Carter – Moe Moton, Jean-Jacques Taylor, Vincent Frank
- Brian Branch – Dan O’Neill
- Offensive Player of the Year
- Justin Jefferson – Vincent Frank, Jean-Jacques Taylor, Dan O’Neill
- Christian McCaffrey – Matt Johnson
- Justin Herbert – Jason Burgos
- Lamar Jackson – Andrew Buller-Russ
- Stefon Diggs – Moe Moton
- Ja’Marr Chase – Scott Gulbransen
- Defensive Player of the Year
- Micah Parsons – Matt, Scott, Moe, Dan, Jacques, Vincent
- Nick Bosa – Jason Burgos
- Sauce Gardner – Andrew Buller-Russ
- Coach of the Year
- Dan Campbell – Moe Moton, Scott Gulbransen, Dan O’Neill
- Bill Belichick – Andrew Buller-Russ
- Mike Tomlin – Jason Burgos
- Robert Saleh – Vincent Frank
- Arthur Smith – Atlanta Falcons
- Breakout NFL team
- Detroit Lions – Jean-Jacques Taylor, Dan O’Neill
- Pittsburgh Steelers – Jason Burgos, Andrew Buller-Russ
- New York Jets – Vincent Frank, Moe Moton
- Atlanta Falcons – Matt Johnson
- Seattle Seahawks – Scott Gulbransen
- Biggest Disappointment
- Buffalo Bills – Jason Burgos, VIncent Frank, Matt Johnson
- New York Jets – Dan O’Neill, Andrew Buller-Russ
- San Francisco 49ers – Scott Gulbransen, Jean-Jacques Taylor
- Baltimore Ravens – Moe Moton
- Super Bowl matchup
- Kansas City Chiefs vs San Francisco 49ers – Matt Johnson, Dan O’Neill
- Cincinnati Bengals vs San Francisco 49ers – Vincent Frank, Moe Moton
- Philadelphia Eagles vs San Francisco 49ers – Jason Burgos
- Philadelphia Eagles vs Buffalo Bills – Andrew Buller-Russ
- New York Jets vs Philadelphia Eagles – Jean-Jacques Taylor
- Cincinnati Bengals vs Dallas Cowboys – Scott Gulbransen
- Super Bowl winner
- Cincinnati Bengals – Scott Gulbransen, Moe Moton, Vincent Frank
- Kansas City Chiefs – Matt Johnson, Dan O’Neill
- Philadelphia Eagles – Jean-Jacques Taylor, Jason Burgos
- Buffalo Bills – Andrew Buller-Russ