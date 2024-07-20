Miami Dolphins’ Pro Bowl defender abruptly retires right before NFL training camp

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins made significant changes to their defense this offseason with the hopes of overcoming two critical injuries that will impact them early in 2024. With the season fast approaching, now retirement has taken away a Pro Bowl defender from the Dolphins.

Miami is likely to be without edge rushers Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips in Week 1. Chubb suffered an ACL tear on December 31 against the Baltimore Ravens and Phillips suffered an Achilles tear on Nov. 24. It forced the Dolphins front office to overhaul its pass-rush core this spring.

The team spent a first-round pick on edge rusher Chop Robinson and snagged defensive lineman Mohamed Kamara with the 158th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. In addition, Miami added defensive tackle Neville Gallimore and veteran pass rushers Shaq Barrett and Calais Campbell.

As highlighted by Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network, Barrett announced on Instagram that he is retiring from pro football. The decision comes just days before training camp is set to open and just months following his decision to sign a one-year contract with Miami.

2-time Pro Bowl and Super Bowl champ LB Shaquil Barrett announced his retirement after 9 NFL seasons.



Barrett’s abrupt decision to retire immediately raises new questions about the Dolphins defense. With the veteran pass rusher walking away from football and both Phillips and Chubb sidelined, Miami’s depth at edge rusher is alarmingly thin.

Shaq Barrett career stats: 125 quarterback hits, 73 tackles for loss, 59 sacks, 22 forced fumbles, 18 pass deflections, 5 fumble recoveries and 3 interceptions in 131 games

As Miami now tries to figure out where it goes from here, Barrett heads off into retirement following a surprising career. The 6-foot-2 edge defender went undrafted in 2014 and had just 14 sacks in 61 career games with the Denver Broncos. He then blossomed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, recording two seasons with double-digit sacks.

A two-time Super Bowl champion and two-time Pro Bowl selection, Barrett finishes his stint in Tampa Bay with 45 sacks and 48 tackles for loss in 70 games. Without his 8 quarterback hits and 4 sacks in the 2020 NFL playoffs, the Buccaneers likely don’t win the Super Bowl.