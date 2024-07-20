10 NFL veterans who could lose their jobs during training camp, including a trio of Pro Bowlers

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The next stage of the NFL offseason finally delivers some action, with training camps set to begin across the nation. NFL training camps bring a few surprises every year, whether it’s an established player losing his starting role or being cut from the team altogether. What’s in store this year? Here are ten NFL veterans who could lose their jobs during training camp in 2024.

Sam Darnold, Minnesota Vikings, QB

All signs point to Sam Darnold being under center when the Minnesota Vikings kick their season off on the road against the New York Giants in Week 1. But teams don't trade up in the first round to draft a quarterback with plans on him not becoming the starter. For J.J. McCarthy, he may have to wait a full season before getting his first meaningful start. Yet, if the former Michigan champion can prove to be head and shoulders above Darnold's play, coach Kevin O'Connell will have no choice but to start the 21-year-old rookie.

Raheem Mostert, Miami Dolphins, RB

Raheem Mostert is coming off the first Pro Bowl appearance of his career. Yet, he may not even be the best running back on the Miami Dolphins' roster. That honor could go to second-year pro De'Von Achane, who was leading the NFL in rushing yards before getting injured last season, averaging a ridiculous 7.8 YPC. If a change happens, it won't be due to Mostert's ineffectiveness. Instead, it may just be because Achane is an even more explosive playmaker.

Javonte Williams, Denver Broncos, RB

There was a time when Javonte Williams was viewed as the future of the Denver Broncos' backfield. Despite being the 35th overall pick in 2021, Williams now faces an uncertain future thanks to the emergence of last year's undrafted rookie Jaleel McLaughlin, plus the arrival of fifth-round rookie Audric Estime. Williams averaged just 3.6 YPC last season, so if the youngsters can provide a jolt, Williams's days of being the starter may be done.

Zach Ertz, Washington Commanders, TE

Zach Ertz hasn't even played a game for the Washington Commanders yet. However, he could be looking at a backup role in D.C., depending on the development of rookie second-round pick Ben Sinnott. While Ertz is a capable tight end, his play has been slipping the past couple seasons, recording 406 and 187 receiving yards. The Commanders might just prefer Sinnott if the 33-year-old Ertz looks like he's lost a step.

Tytus Howard, Houston Texans, OL

Projected to start at right tackle, Tytus Howard ranked 69th among 79 guards last season, per PFF. It didn't prevent C.J. Stroud from having a legendary rookie year, but now Howard's moving back to tackle instead of left guard. Yet, there's a reason Houston prioritized selecting tackle Blake Fisher in the second round. If he's ahead of the curve, we could see a rookie right tackle starting in Houston.

Jawaan Taylor, Kansas City Chiefs, RT

Even though he signed a four-year, $80 million contract last offseason, Jawaan Taylor's inclusion on this list shouldn't be surprising. He ranked 72nd among 81 tackles graded by PFF last season, which included committing an NFL-high 20 penalties while allowing five sacks. Whether he faces competition from rookie second-rounder Kingsley Suamataia or Lucas Niang remains to be seen, but rest assured, Taylor needs to play a lot better this season to keep his starting job.

Sam Hubbard, Cincinnati Bengals, EDGE

In the third season of a four-year, $40 million contract, Sam Hubbard has recorded a combined 12.5 sacks the past two years. Those are respectable stats, but probably not worth the $10.1 million cap hit he has for 2024. Not to mention, 2023 first-round selection Myles Murphy is chomping at the bit to receive more playing time in his second season.

Elandon Roberts, Pittsburgh Steelers, LB

Elandon Roberts was a bit of a godsend last season, recording 101 tackles while starting 15 games for the Pittsburgh Steelers. But now he faces stiffer competition in the form of rookie third-round pick Payton Wilson, who was regarded as the best inside linebacker prospect in the draft. Wilson reportedly slipped due to not having an ACL in his knee, but if he can play ball, Mike Tomlin won't hesitate to incorporate him into his defense.

James Bradberry, Philadelphia Eagles, DB

Already competing at safety after an eight-year career playing cornerback, James Bradberry's future with the Philadelphia Eagles is very much in question. It didn't help that Eagles GM Howie Roseman's first two draft picks in April were spent on defensive backs. But Bradberry is partially to blame too, after allowing a passer rating of 108.6 when targeted in 2023.

Michael Badgley, Detroit Lions, K

