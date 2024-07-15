10 most overrated players in EA Sports College Football 25, including Shedeur Sanders, Quinn Ewers, and Donovan Edwards

Credit: Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK

No players received a 99 overall rating in EA Sports College Football 25. But now that the top 100 players in the latest college football video game are known, it’s only natural to debate the most overrated players in EA Sports College Football 25.

Will Johnson, Michigan CB, 96 overall

After earning First-team All-American honors while helping the Michigan Wolverines win the National Championship, there's no doubt Will Johnson is extremely talented. But should he really be the top-ranked player in EA Sports College Football 25? Because he is.

Kaidon Salter, Liberty QB, 90 overall

Kaidon Salter's an electifying player. He scored a combined 42 touchdowns last season (32 passing, 12 rushing). But he also plays for Liberty in the Conference USA, which, is nowhere near the SEC-level of competition. Are we sure he's the eighth-best QB in the game? He'll be fun to play with, but Salter might be a tad bit overrated here.

Evan Stewart, Oregon WR, 90 overall

Evan Stewart has the potential to have a breakout season after transferring from Texas A&M to Oregon where he'll be catching passes from Dillon Gabriel. But how does he come into the year ranked as the 85th-best player in the game, and eighth-best receiver? He's coming off a season where he only recorded 514 yards and four touchdowns, yet he's a 90? We just don't see it.

Jalon Daniels, Kansas QB, 90 overall

Usually, players coming off an injury take a ratings hit, but despite playing just three games last season, Jalon Daniels still comes into the year ranked as the seventh-best QB in the game. Again, maybe there's some projection here, but we could see Daniels falling below a 90 overall before the season is done. Yet, he could also rise to a 95 with a strong season, but that's not the player he is today.

Oronde Gadsden III, Syracuse TE, 91 overall

Here's another case of EA Sports' ratings team overranking a player who played just two games last season. Oronde Gadsden II has a lot of talent, but he had just 67 yards and a touchdown last year. Yet, he still ranks as the second-best tight end in the game, only behind Michigan's Colston Loveland. Clearly Gadsden is being ranked so high due to his 975-yard season in 2022, which is a pretty impressive feat for a Syracuse tight end.

Nicholas Singleton, Penn State RB, 91 overall

The Penn State Nittany Lions are like a running back factory as of late, and Nicholas Singleton hopes to become the next NFL-bound talent. But he averaged just 4.4 yards per carry last season while finishing with 752 rushing yards. Yet, that was still good enough for EA to rank him as the 64th-best player in the game.

Quinn Ewers, Texas QB, 92 overall

As a former top recruit, Quinn Ewers has long been on the map as the next-best quarterback prospect. But he's had mixed results during his Texas career. From a pure talent standpoint, Ewers has it all, aside from game-breaking mobility. However, he still needs to be more consistent to be viewed as one of the very best QB prospects. But the College Football 25 team is all-in on Ewers, giving him a 92 overall which ranks 27th-best in the game.

Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State WR, 93 overall

Emeka Egbuka has shown he's capable of being a top-notch playmaker, but he wasn't able to reach those levels while catching passes from Kyle McCord last season. He finished with a pedestrian 515 receiving yards and four touchdowns, but expectations are higher now that Ohio State brought QB Will Howard on board. Still, being ranked as the 19th-best player feels a bit high for an athlete who needs to prove himself again.

Donovan Edwards, Michigan RB, 91 overall

Perhaps we're seeing a bit of inflation in ratings for the Michigan Wolverines after winning the National Championship. A case could be made for Donovan Edwards being one of the most overrated players in college football. Even after benefiting from running behind one of, if not the best offensive line in the nation, Edwards had just 497 rushing yards while having a career-worst 4.2 YPC. Yet, here he is, ranked as the 49th best player in the game. It feels a bit high. We're not even sure he should crack the top 100.

Shedeur Sanders, Colorado QB, 93 overall

