Longest winning streak in college football history: Michigan Wolverines win streak continues in 2024

Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

What is the longest winning streak in college football history? The Georgia Bulldogs had won more than 20 games in a row before it became to an end in 2023. Now, the Michigan Wolverines are maintaining the longest active winning streak in college football right now.

Related: College Football Rankings 2024

Let’s dive into the history of the longest winning streaks in college football history following the end of Georgia’s 29-game winning streak.

10. Oklahoma Sooners – 31 games – (1948-1950)

It should come as no surprise that a program with such a storied history boasts one of the longest winning streaks in college football history. The University of Oklahoma Sooners were sensational under coach Bud Wilkerson, winning 31 consecutive games. Incredibly, the Sooners have three winning streaks of 20-plus games in NCAA history.

Related: College Football Games Today

9. Pittsburgh Panthers – 31 games – (1914-1918)

While Pittsburgh is mostly known for the storied success of the Steelers, the Panthers have their own storied history. In the early 1900s, Pittsburgh ripped off three consecutive undefeated seasons, going 8-0 in 1915 and ’16 followed by a 19-0 record in 1917. Pittsburgh also won the national championship under head coach Pop Warner in 1916.

8. USC Trojans – 34 games – (2003-2006)

Under Pete Carroll, the USC Trojans were one of the most entertaining college football teams ever. Of course, the NCAA doesn’t officially recognize Southern Cal for its true winning streak. We do. The Trojans won 34 consecutive games, which finally ended against the Texas Longhorns.

Related: Highest paid college football players 2024

7. Penn Quakers – 34 games – (1894-1896)

While the Penn Quakers now need multiple seasons just to win 20 combined games, this program boasts an incredible history. From 1892-1901, Penn had nine seasons with double-digit wins under coach George Woodruff. It crushed competition in the late 1890s, with consecutive undefeated seasons (1894-’95), followed by a 14-1 record in 1896.

Related: 2025 NFL Draft order, picks by team

6. Miami Hurricanes – 34 games (2000-2002)

The Miami Hurricanes are currently the only college football team this century to win 30 consecutive football games. Fittingly, it happened during The U’s glory years. Miami owned college football, with different coaches. While the winning streak started with Butch Davis, Larry Coker saw it through and he’s the one who helped deliver a national championship to Miami. There’s a reason this version of Miami is viewed as one of the best teams ever.

Related: Highest-paid athletic directors



5. Toledo Rockets – 35 games – (1969-1971)

Led by quarterback Chuck Ealey, the Toledo Rockets were the kings of college football for nearly three years with two different head coaches. Toledo went 23-0 from 1969-’70 under head coach Frank Lauterbur. When he left the program, Jack Murphy took the reigns and Toledo went 12-0 in 1971. The 35-game winning streak is longer than any great run during Nick Saban’s tenure with the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Related: Best college football stadiums

3. Yale Bulldogs – 37 games – (1887-1889) and (1890-1893)

The Yale Bulldogs have one of the most iconic stretches of dominance in NCAA history. They were the dynasty of the late 1800s, delivering 37-game winning streaks twice in the span of a decade. Highlighting the Bulldogs’ dominance, they only lost 13 games across 28 years. Yale’s best days are a century behind them, but the Bulldogs will likely always be near the top of the record books for one of the longest winning streaks in college football.

Related: Highest-paid college football coaches

2. Washington Huskies (1908-1914) – 40 games – (1908-1915)

Decades before college football had the popularity it enjoys today, the Washington Huskies were one of the best teams in the nation. Under head coach Robert Gilmour Dobie, Washington won 40 consecutive games from 1908-‘1914. Incredibly, the Huskies went 58-0-3 with Dobie, one of the best stretches in college football history.

Related: Heisman Watch 2024

1. Oklahoma Sooners (1953-’57) – 47 games – Longest winning streak in CFB history

The Oklahoma Sooners already have one 31-game win streak in their storied history, but they’re also the proud owner of the NCAA record. After dropping the regular-season opener to Notre Dame in 1953, Oklahoma won 47 consecutive contests. The Sooners went 1,505 days without a loss, winning two national championships in the process. Finally, the longest winning streak in college football history ended how it started, with a loss against Notre Dame.

Related: Highest college football coaches buyouts

Credit: Melanie Maxwell / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Michigan Wolverines have the longest active winning streak in college football right now, winning 16 consecutive games since the 2023 seaosn.

Here are the longest winning streaks in college football right now.

Michigan Wolverines – 16 wins Arizona Wildcats – 8 wins Army Black Knights – 5 games Missouri Tigers – 5 games Northwestern Wildcats – 5 games

How many games has Georgia won in a row?

The Georgia Bulldogs won 29 consecutive games in the last three years. The Bulldogs last loss game in the 2021 SEC Championship Game, losing 41-24 to the Alabama Crimson Tide. Fittingly, Georgia’s winning streak ended against Alabama in the 2023 SEC Championship.

The Oklahoma Sooners have the longest winning streak in college football history, winning 47 consecutive games from 1953 to 1957. Only two teams in college football history (Oklahoma Sooners and Washington Huskies) have won 40-plus consecutive games.