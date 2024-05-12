2025 NFL mock draft: Raiders land franchise QB, Patriots, Broncos add star talent

Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

It may feel like the 2024 NFL Draft just ended, but that only means it’s time for the 2025 NFL mock drafts to begin. Before we know it, the 2025 NFL Draft will be here, and we’ll all be back to predicting how many quarterbacks will be drafted in the first round.

We know it’s far too early to take these things too seriously, so we determined the 2025 NFL Draft order using the latest Super Bowl odds

2025 NFL mock draft

1. Carolina Panthers: James Pearce Jr., EDGE, Tennessee

After trading Brian Burns, the Panthers replace him with a No. 1 overall pick in James Pearce. Listed at 6-foot-5, 240 pounds, Pearce explodes off the line with excellent athleticism. He also has a fantastic spin move that can already win at the NFL level.

2. Tennessee Titans: Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado

A rare prospect who likely could play either side if he wanted to, Travis Hunter’s best position may be at cornerback. Yet, if or once he gets that side of the ball figured out, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Brian Callahan get his new toy involved in a few packages on offense too.

3. New England Patriots: Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas

Now that the Patriots believe they have their franchise quarterback, it’s time to make sure he stays healthy. Widely viewed as one of the best tackle prospects in the nation, the Patriots can lock in another franchise cornerstone with Kelvin Banks Jr.

4. Denver Broncos: Mason Graham, DL, Michigan

Now that they’re done paying for the Russell Wilson and Sean Payton trades, the Broncos can now focus on replenishing the talent around Bo Nix. Viewed as one of, if not the best interior defensive lineman in the 2025 draft class, Mason Graham is excellent against the run and the pass, making him a possible top-ten pick.

5. Las Vegas Raiders: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

Missing out on the top quarterbacks in the 2024 draft class, now the Raiders are expected to be in position to find their new franchise cornerstone in 2025. There’s no consensus QB1 among draftniks, but Shedeur Sanders could very well emerge as the frontrunner. While he is mobile, Sanders prefers to slice up defenses from the pocket.

6. New York Giants: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

Boasting two recent first-round tackles, a top pass-rushing tandem, a franchise quarterback, and a potential weapon at WR1, the Giants don’t have many needs worthy of a top-ten pick. But if we’re nitpicking, this team still lacks a shutdown cornerback, and Will Johnson fits the bill. Johnson is a tall, strong cornerback who has shown phenomenal technique and a high football IQ. He’d be a great fit in The Big Apple.

7. Washington Commanders: Will Campbell, OT, LSU

With Jayden Daniels in the fold, the Commanders need to get him a blindside protector for the next decade. Will Campbell is among the best offensive tackles in the nation, and he even has previous experience blocking for LSU’s former superstar QB.

8. Arizona Cardinals: Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

The next freakish edge rusher rocking No. 11 to emerge from Penn State following in the footsteps of Micah Parsons, Abdul Carter has superstar potential written all over him. Even showing the ability to drop into coverage, Carter’s best skills are on display when rushing the passer, where he’s likely to see frequent double-teams at the next level.

9. New Orleans Saints: Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

While he’s only 5-foot-11, Luther Burden III has incredible agility and explosiveness. A complete receiver who can run every route on the tree, Burden will work wonders in New Orleans, racking up yards after the catch and making defenders look foolish.

10. Minnesota Vikings: Mykel Williams, DL, Georgia

After addressing their edge rushing void in 2024, now the Minnesota Vikings fill out their front seven with an impact defensive lineman, Mykel Williams. Amazingly, Williams can play DT, DL, or slide out to the edge and even drop back in coverage. Already a good pass rusher, Williams might be even better as a run defender, thanks to his impressive core strength.

11. Seattle Seahawks: Harold Perkins Jr, LB, LSU

A uniquely versatile linebacker who’s arguably just as good playing inside linebacker as he is as an edge rusher, Harold Perkins Jr. is what we’d describe as a defensive weapon. Perkins is a master of the blitz, and his excellent football IQ makes him a threat on every play.

12. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: JT Tuimoloau, EDGE, Ohio State

The Buccaneers hoped Joe Tryon-Shoyinka could develop into an eventual replacement for Shaq Barrett, but the 2021 first-round pick hasn’t developed accordingly. While JT Tuimoloau is not similar to Barrett, his ability to play multiple positions, whether it’s along the edge or as a down lineman, makes him just as valuable, if not more.

13. Indianapolis Colts: Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame

The Colts have done a good job of building their front seven. Now it’s time to reinforce the secondary. Benjamin Morrison has the speed to stick with even the best NFL athletes, but his agility and coverage skills may be his best traits. All together, he has lockdown potential.

14. Pittsburgh Steelers: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

Getting a cornerback or defensive lineman could work here, but we chose to weaponize the Steelers offense instead. Tetairoa McMillan brings rare size (6-foot-5) to the table, making him a mismatch no matter who he faces. He’d form a dominant tandem with George Pickens in Pittsburgh.

15. Jacksonville Jaguars: Denzel Burke, CB, Ohio State

The Jaguars drafted two cornerbacks in April, but none are likely to become a No. 1 option. If the Jaguars had a shutdown cornerback, their chances of not only thriving in the AFC South against CJ Stroud would improve, but they’d also fare better against the rest of the top QBs in the conference. Denzel Burke has the length and coverage ability to be a problem for opponents in the pros.

16. Cleveland Browns: Landon Jackson, DL/EDGE, Arkansas

While the Browns have done a good job of complementing Myles Garrett with other edge rushers capable of generating pressure, they still haven’t identified a long-term pass-rush partner. Landon Jackson is an ideal fit in Cleveland because he isn’t just a pure edge rusher in that he’s also capable of rushing from a three-point stance.

17. Los Angeles Rams: Carson Beck, QB, Georgia

Rumors suggested the Rams had an eye on drafting Bo Nix in the first round in April. While they didn’t get their guy, finding a long-term replacement for Matthew Stafford, who will be 37 by the time this draft starts, is a necessity. As a big-armed QB with NFL size, Carson Beck would be a great protege to learn under Stafford and Sean McVay.

18. Chicago Bears: Nazir Stackhouse, DL, Georgia

After missing out on the top defensive tackle prospects in each of the past two draft classes, the Bears finally add a trench warrior with Nazir Stackhouse. An explosive prospect who brings size and strength to the line of scrimmage, Stackhouse can help make Coach Eberflus’ defense into a force to be reckoned with.

19. Los Angeles Chargers: Walter Nolen, DL, Ole Miss

Khalil Mack is entering the final year of his contract, and the Chargers will eventually have to move on from the 33-year-old sack master. Walter Nolen won’t replace Mack’s production off the edge, but he can ruin an offense’s day from the defensive interior. Nolen is a disruptor who combines an explosive skillset with a motor that never stops running.

20. Atlanta Falcons: Princely Umanmielen, EDGE, Ole Miss

Many thought the Falcons would address their edge rusher needs with the eighth pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, but Michael Penix strengthens the QB depth chart for years to come. That doesn’t mean he knows how to sack quarterbacks. Princely Umanmielen does. At 6-foot-5, Princely has ridiculous length, but he’s also surprisingly powerful for having such long arms. He’s going to be a problem in the NFL.

21. Miami Dolphins: Dontay Corleone, DL, Cincinnati

After losing Christian Wilkins, the Dolphins have to find a way to replenish their talent along the defensive interior. Dontay Corleone is already a stout run defender, but he also boasts some potential as a pass rusher if he can improve his hand usage. If Miami can develop his skills, Corleone could be a force.

22. New York Jets: Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama

He may not want to hear it, but the New York Jets need to have a backup plan for when Aaron Rodgers calls it quits on his career. While the name may change since there’s still a full season ahead, Alabama’s Jalen Milroe feels like a safe shot to have a strong season under former Washington coach Kalen DeBoer. Milroe brings a versatile dual-threat skillset with a strong arm — exactly the type of player the Jets already have under center.

23. Green Bay Packers: Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

Picking a cornerback or possibly even a receiver here could make sense, but one could argue adding yet another offensive tackle fits Green Bay’s plans too. While Jordan Morgan fills one need at left tackle, the Packers will want another bookend to protect Jordan Love for the foreseeable future, and Josh Simmons has experience playing both left and right tackle in college.

24. Dallas Cowboys: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

CeeDee Lamb is a superstar, but eventually, the Cowboys will see the importance of having two star receivers again. Brandin Cooks is on the wrong side of 30, so Dallas will need another receiver to step up soon. If not, turning to someone like Emeka Egbuka in the first round could make a lot of sense in 2025. A reliable hands receiver with excellent route-running ability, Egbuka would flourish in Dallas.

25. Philadelphia Eagles: Tyler Booker, OG, Alabama

The Eagles are about to see what life is like without Jason Kelce, and have shifted another lineman over to replace him at center. With two offensive line positions in flux, the Eagles could struggle a bit. If so, it shouldn’t surprise anyone if Eagles GM Howie Roseman reinforces the trenches in Philly with an interior lineman like Tyler Booker.

26. Houston Texans: Tacario Davis, CB, Arizona

Derek Stingley shores up one-half of the field in Houston, but DeMeco Ryans hasn’t been afraid to take a chance on other athletes with sky-high potential such as Jeff Okudah. Tacario Davis is of the same mold as a freakishly tall 6-foot-4 cornerback who shouldn’t have trouble shutting down even the biggest targets in the NFL.

27. Cincinnati Bengals: Deion Burks, WR, Oklahoma

Tee Higgins’ contract situation looms large over the Bengals. Under contract for 2024, Higgins may depart Cincinnati in 2025. If so, landing Deion Burks could be an ideal replacement. Burks is more like Ja’Marr Chase in that he’s a threat to take it to the house every time he touches the ball, but we bet Joe Burrow would be on board with that.

28. Detroit Lions: Kenneth Grant, DL, Michigan

The Lions bolstered their trenches with a couple of patchwork solutions, such as Marcus Davenport and D.J. Reader, but those aren’t long-term fixes. Kenneth Grant, from Michigan, could strengthen the Lions’ interior pass rush for years to come thanks to his excellent hand usage and instincts.

29. Buffalo Bills: Jonah Savaiinaea, OT, Arizona

Josh Allen IS the franchise in Buffalo, and if the Bills don’t protect him with every fiber of their beings, they won’t have any Super Bowl hopes. Jonah Savaiinaea is the type of talent who can develop into a franchise left tackle and that’s a big win this late in the first round.

30. Baltimore Ravens: Donovan Jackson, iOL, Ohio State

As long as Lamar Jackson and the Ravens operate one of the best ground-and-pound attacks in the NFL, they’ll need to maintain a strong offensive line. Donovan Jackson has the type of athleticism that allows him to get to the second level to decimate blockers on the run, making him a perfect fit in Baltimore.

31. San Francisco 49ers: Earnest Greene III, OT, Georgia

The 49ers still don’t have a contingency plan in place for Trent Williams’ inevitable retirement. Perhaps Earnest Greene III can develop into the 49ers’ long-term blindside protector for Brock Purdy. Greene plays with a mean streak that ensures he won’t get bullied on any field he steps on, and he’d be great for the 49ers’ running game.

32. Kansas City Chiefs: Denver Harris, CB, LSU

Kansas City still needs to make up for the loss of L’Jarius Sneed, and Denver Harris has the speed to stick with even the best NFL athletes. His instincts make Harris a strong bet to develop into a ballhawk who can run step-by-step with shifty receivers in the pros. Another playmaker like Harris is exactly what the Chiefs need.

When is the 2025 NFL Draft?

The 2025 NFL Draft begins on April 24, 2025, and will run through April 26, operating from Thursday through Saturday.

Who’s hosting the 2025 NFL Draft?

Green Bay will host the 2025 NFL Draft. The three-day event will take place around Lambeau Field and Titletown in Green Bay, Wisconsin.