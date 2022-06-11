20 funny Dallas Cowboys memes

If you’re looking for funny Dallas Cowboys memes, you’ve come to the right place.

Let’s face it. If you browse the internet, you’re a memer. There’s no escaping the modern meme, they travel faster than CeeDee Lamb can run the 40-yard dash, but if we’re being honest with ourselves, there isn’t much better comedy on the web than some funny Dallas Cowboy memes.

We thought it would be good to collect some of the best, most funny Cowboys memes in circulation and that’s what we’ve done below.

Here are the top 20 funniest Dallas Cowboys memes on the internet.

20. Ezekiel Elliott’s attire leads to several funny Cowboy memes

Photo credit: iFunny

Ezekiel Elliott has set himself up to be featured in funny Dallas Cowboys memes for the foreseeable future. We don’t know why the All-Pro running back leaves his mid-section exposed as such but to each their own. If Zeke could consistently average nine yards per carry, the guy could do whatever he wants as far as we’re concerned. But thankfully we’re not his parents.

19. Don’t get your hopes up, Cowboys fans

These Dallas Cowboys memes are getting harsh pic.twitter.com/wNy5dvPsTR — Texas HS Football (@texashsfootball) December 9, 2019

Let’s not be too hard on Cowboys fans, for they already have to deal with failure, year after year.

18. Dallas Cowboys merchandise marked return to sender

That’s harsh. At least give them to a Houston Texans fan or something.

17. Cowboys are losing sight of the goal

Maybe someday the Cowboys can get back to the Super Bowl, taking away all the jokes about their lack of recent Lombardi Trophies, but for now, let’s enjoy the memes.

16. Don’t be fooled by counterfeit playoff tickets

Keep an eye out for fakes… pic.twitter.com/SR8O8Hdk20 — SportsTalk 790 (@SportsTalk790) December 30, 2019

Easy mistake and a classic mixup. If the ticket says the Cowboys are playing in the playoffs, it must not be real.

15. Even Tom Brady’s daughter knows what a Super Bowl feels like

Tom Brady's Daughter has held the Super bowl trophy more times than the cowboys have won playoff games in 20 yrs (She’s 8) pic.twitter.com/jsLn3SpTxw — TPS (@TotalProSports) February 11, 2021

Wow. Sad, but true. Tom Brady‘s daughter is probably sick of seeing the Super Bowl at this point. Not a big deal for her, it’s become a common item in the Brady household. But in JerryWorld? Not so much.

14. Dallas Cowboys Super Bowl pictures emerge

The Rams just won the Super Bowl. But why are there Dallas Cowboy memes floating on the internet 🤣 pic.twitter.com/9i49t5aDRT — Derrick A Brooks 🇵🇦 (@derrick98) February 14, 2022

Floppy disks? I haven’t seen one of those in at least 10 to 15 years, kinda like a Cowboys Super Bowl trophy, which it’s been since 1995 for those counting.

13. Have you seen the Cowboys’ 10-year challenge?

Everyone’s getting in on the 10-year challenge, even the Cowboys. It’s amazing, 10 years and still no changes!

12. The cycle continues

A tradition unlike any other pic.twitter.com/WFnIZBUs4l — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) January 17, 2022

It’s so true. But you can’t blame a local fanbase for having hope. That’s the idea right?

11. The Dez Bryant catch memes never get old

This is a clear nod to when the NFL ruled Dez Bryant didn’t catch the ball in a playoff loss to Green Bay back in 2015. Sorry for bringing back bad memories.

10. Cowboys fan memes are ruthless

Brutal. This desperate Dallas Cowboys fan couldn’t even give his tickets away. While in actuality this would never happen as even non-Cowboys fans would leap at the opportunity for free tickets, it’s still comical. Good Cowboys fan meme.

9. Dallas Cowboys logo being misunderstood?

Ouch. We always wondered where all the other stars were. Someone seems to have cracked the case. Credit to them for uncovering the bigger picture.

8. Sad reality of recent Dallas Cowboys playoff history

This is another one of those funny Dallas Cowboys memes that are sad but true. The one they call “America’s Team” has just two playoff victories in the past 20 years, both coming in the Wild Card Round. Jerry Jones probably isn’t thrilled with the results but the 2022-23 team has as good a chance as any to pump their numbers up.

7. It’s just nacho year for Dallas Cowboys fans

One of the best funny Dallas Cowboys memes out there actually includes some great detail contained onto a Doritos bag. Not only did they include three integral figures to the Cowboys, but they also incorporated part of one of the all-time great memes, with the crying Michael Jordan face. It’s a masterpiece.

6. Dallas Cowboys fan memes celebrating last Super Bowl

That’s just harsh, yet hilarious. No, Cowboys fans didn’t have to watch their last Super Bowl victory in black and white, but you probably could have fooled some. After all, it’s been almost 30 years since they reached the game’s biggest stage. Black and white televisions mostly haven’t been used since the 80s. They’re off by a bit, but we still found it comical.

5. Funny Dallas Cowboys memes, who wore it better?

Those department store mirrors are always so misleading, aren’t they? That’s the only explanation for Zeke here. It’s hard to argue who wore it better. My vote is on the left.

4. Jason Garrett’s reputation as ‘The Clapper’

Photo credit: Pinterest

Yeah, Jason Garrett is long gone from the Cowboys by now, but their recent success now without him just makes this meme better. For what it’s worth, Garrett couldn’t last as the offensive coordinator on the Giants either.

3. Savage cat adds to Dallas Cowboys memes

Photo credit: The Chive

LOL. In fairness, the Cowboys face favorable odds to get back to their first Super Bowl appearance since 1995. But all it takes is one L in the playoffs (if they reach the postseason) and this cat won’t be wrong.

2. The 2022 disaster in Dallas

What in the world was Dak Prescott doing at the end of their NFC Wild Card loss? Had to have been an impractical joke.

1. Funniest Dallas Cowboys meme pokes fun at team’s futility

Speechless. This one left me dead. The internet is undefeated. While this list of the 20 funniest Dallas Cowboys memes is purely subjective, this one earns No. 1 for now.