Super Bowl odds: Every team’s championship futures for 2022-23 NFL season

A new season means new contenders for the league championship. Down below you’ll find the Super Bowl odds for the 2022-23 NFL season. If you’re looking to get an idea of every NFL team’s Super Bowl odds as you prepare to make some sports bets, you’ve come to the right place.
Coming off the Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl victory, now another team will hope to embark on a season ending with the same glorious result.
While picking the Lombardi Trophy out of the 32 NFL teams can be a difficult task, depending on your loyalties, some teams can likely be ruled out from the start.
Following the longest season in NFL history, teams can now start over with a clean slate, each team has the same 0-0 record, but as you can see below, they don’t all offer the same betting odds. For example, a $100 bet on the team with the best Super Bowl odds, the Kansas City Chiefs at +750 odds would pay a $750 profit if they manage to win Super Bowl LVII
Let’s take a look at the latest Super Bowl odds from DraftKings. With those lines in mind, we’ll also break down the teams whose odds present the best value.
|Team
|Super Bowl odds
|Kansas City Chiefs
|+750
|Buffalo Bills
|+750
|Los Angeles Rams
|+1000
|Dallas Cowboys
|+1400
|San Francisco 49ers
|+1400
|Cincinnati Bengals
|+1400
|Green Bay Packers
|+1600
|Baltimore Ravens
|+2000
|Denver Broncos
|+2000
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|+2200
|Tennessee Titans
|+2200
|New England Patriots
|+2500
|Los Angeles Chargers
|+2500
|Arizona Cardinals
|+2500
|Indianapolis Colts
|+2500
|Cleveland Browns
|+3000
|Minnesota Vikings
|+3500
|Seattle Seahawks
|+3500
|New Orleans Saints
|+3500
|Miami Dolphins
|+4000
|Philadelphia Eagles
|+4000
|Las Vegas Raiders
|+5000
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|+5000
|Washington Commanders
|+5000
|Atlanta Falcons
|+5000
|Carolina Panthers
|+5000
|Chicago Bears
|+8000
|New York Giants
|+8000
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|+10000
|Detroit Lions
|+15000
|New York Jets
|+15000
|Houston Texans
|+15000
Get Your FuboTV Free Trial Today: Includes Local & Primetime Sports, the NFL and much more.
Best value bets for 2022-23 Super Bowl odds
Playing a favorite: Kansas City Chiefs (+750)
When you reach the Super Bowl in two of your first four seasons as a starting quarterback, it’s no wonder why Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are tied with the Buffalo Bills for the best Super Bowl odds early on.
For as long as they have Andy Reid and playmakers Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce, along with Mahomes tossing bazooka bombs downfield, they will remain Super Bowl favorites until they’re eliminated from contention.
Click here for our NFL playoff predictions. You might be surprised by who we’re picking to win Super Bowl LVI
Betting on a deep sleeper: Las Vegas Raiders (+5000)
Navigating an excruciatingly tough season, the Las Vegas Raiders managed to go 10-7, clinching a playoff berth behind Derek Carr and a young nucleus on the rise. With Carr returning and Josh McDaniels taking over where Jon Gruden and Rich Bisaccia left off, the Raiders are in a position to do some damage relatively quickly if they can address some holes in their secondary. Of course, getting past the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West will always be a fight to the finish, but this roster isn’t far away from making a serious push.
Related: 5 pressing questions for Las Vegas Raiders to address this offseason
Placing your wager on an ascending contender: New England Patriots (+2500)
All Bill Belichick does is win. With Tom Brady maybe finally out of the league, could we see the New England Patriots make an all-out effort to top last season’s performance in which Mac Jones brought them into the postseason in his rookie year? It wouldn’t surprise anyone if Belichick comes back once again, correcting some of their weaknesses, getting his young QB some more weapons outside in an effort to become a powerhouse.
Related: 2022 NFL power rankings
Super Bowl odds – Picks to avoid: Houston Texans (+15000)
There’s no way the Houston Texans get their act together in one offseason. With quite possibly the worst roster in the NFL, Lovie Smith stands little chance of looking successful in 2022. It’s a shame, but this franchise is a complete wreck, and it’s not because of the players or the coaching staff.