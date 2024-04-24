Final 2024 NFL mock draft: Full 3-round 2024 NFL Draft projections with trades

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Who will be the first pick in the 2024 NFL Draft? The day everyone has been waiting for is finally arrived. With Round 1 beginning on Thursday night, it’s time for our final 2024 NFL mock draft. In our final edition, we’re conducting a 3-round mock draft.

Let’s dive into our final 2024 NFL mock draft. We’ve included an analysis of our Round 1 predictions and a simpler list of projected picks for Rounds 2-3. This mock was conducted using the Pro Football Focus draft simulator.

2024 NFL Draft projections: Top 10 picks

1. Chicago Bears (via CAR): Caleb Williams, QB, USC

There’s really no other choice here for the Chicago Bears to make. Caleb Williams checks every box as an elite talent at the most important position in pro sports. In a league led by superstar quarterbacks, Williams provides the same playmaking ability and ceiling. Best of all for him, he’ll join a Bears roster that is well-positioned for him to have instant success.

2. Washington Commanders: Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU

We’re buying into the 2024 NFL Draft rumors. Maybe there’s too much smoke connecting Jayden Daniels to the Washington Commanders, but it all seems real. We don’t love the fit just because of Daniels’ high pressure-to-sack-rate in college and his willingness to bail on plays at the first sign of pressure. However, he is an elite athlete who made remarkable improvements as a passer last season. Daniels’ floor as a starting quarterback is already pretty high and there’s a Jalen Hurts-like ceiling with him as long as Washington puts the right weapons around Daniels.

3. New England Patriots: Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina

If Jayden Daniels is off the board, the choice for the New England Patriots is reportedly down to Drake Maye and J.J. McCarthy. Under different circumstances, there’s a stronger case to be made for McCarthy but the Patriots don’t have the supporting cast to elevate him. Maye is a riskier bet, but he offers elite arm strength, outstanding athleticism and he offers a much higher ceiling. If your offense needs to be carried by the quarterback, it’s better to have the more physically gifted player.

4. Arizona Cardinals: Marvin Harrison, Jr., Ohio State

Trading down is certainly an option for the Arizona Cardinals, but Marvin Harrison Jr. feels like too good of a talent to pass on. He offers perennial All-Pro potential and it’s been years since Kyler Murray had an offensive weapon of this caliber. At its peak, the Murray-Harrison Jr. pairing could become one of the best quarterback-receiver combos in the NFL.

5. Minnesota Vikings: J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan

TRADE: Minnesota Vikings trade 11th, 23rd overall picks and a 2025 4th to Los Angeles Chargers for the 3rd overall pick

This should be viewed as a perfectly reasonable outcome for the Minnesota Vikings in the 2024 NFL Draft. Kevin O’Connell doesn’t get the Justin Herbert-like passer (Drake Maye), but a more athletic version of Kirk Cousins works just fine. Plus, Minnesota gets to keep its top picks in 2025. The Vikings’ supporting cast is perfectly built for McCarthy and he can immediately become an effective starter who executes O’Connell’s system and masters it with time.

6. New York Giants: Malik Nabers, WR, LSU

The top quarterbacks are gone and there are too many needs on the New York Giants roster for general manager Joe Schoen to move up. Instead, New York gives Daniel Jones another year and finally puts a No. 1 receiver on this offense. The Malik Nabers off-field rumors have been refuted, so the on-field talent that is held in the same regard as Julio Jones and Ja’Marr Chase is all that matters. Nabers can become one of the best playmakers in football, even making Jones look good.

7. Tennessee Titans: Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame

There is some buzz ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft that the Tennessee Titans might consider a wide receiver, but offensive tackle is just such a glaring need. With legendary offensive line coach Bill Callahan overseeing this unit, Joe Alt can develop into a Pro Bowl left tackle and with the weapons already in place, Titans quarterback Will Levis will have the perfect opportunity to prove himself.

8. Indianapolis Colts*: Rome Odunze, WR, Washington

TRADE: Indianapolis Colts trade 15th, 46th and 117th overall picks to the Atlanta Falcons for the 8th overall pick

The Indianapolis Colts have two clear needs at wide receiver and cornerback, but the talent level at this position is much higher than the latter. While general manager Chris Ballard would have to forfeit some significant draft capital in this trade, he’d be providing quarterback Anthony Richardson with a wide receiver who is eerily similar to Keenan Allen and Davante Adams. Rome Odunze can be an All-Pro offensive weapon at the next level and pairing him with Michael Pittman Jr. elevates the Colts’ offense and Shane Steichen’s play-calling to an even higher level.

9. Chicago Bears: Byron Murphy, iDL, Texas Longhorns

The Chicago Bears might prefer to trade down here in the 2024 NFL Draft, but a few deals happening in front of them prevent that. While some might not view Byron Murphy as a top-10 talent, he is a game-wrecker on the defensive interior. Pairing Murphy on a Bears defensive line with Montez Sweat, with all the talent already on that unit, could result in a top-10 defense next season.

10. New York Jets: Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

Our personal preference here would be an offensive tackle and that seems like the position general manager Joe Douglas would prefer to address. However, team owners get involved with first-round decisions and that explains why Aaron Rodgers might have power in this selection. If that proves to be the case, Brock Bowers is the best offensive weapon available and he would give New York a fantastic pass-catching trio along with Garrett Wilson and Mike Williams.

2024 NFL Draft predictions: Round 1

11. Los Angeles Chargers* (via MIN): Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State

If Rome Odunze or Malik Nabers were available here, they would’ve been chosen. With both off the board, the Los Angeles Chargers grab the player who is perfectly suited to play right tackle for Greg Roman and Jim Harbaugh. Taliese Fuaga is a multi-year starter at right tackle and he brings the demeanor that will fit the type of offense the Chargers want to run.

12. Philadelphia Eagles* (via DEN): JC Latham, OT, Alabama

TRADE: Philadelphia Eagles trade 22nd, 53rd, 120th overall picks to the Denver Broncos for 12th overall pick

Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman loves drafting offensive linemen in the first round and Jeff Stoutland is better than anyone at developing them. By moving up, the Eagles get their choice of some of the top offensive linemen in the 2024 NFL Draft. JC Latham can play right guard for Philadelphia in 2024 and then kick outside to right tackle when Lane Johnson is ready to retire.

13. Las Vegas Raiders: Michael Penix Jr, QB, Washington

While Las Vegas Raiders coach Antonio Pierce isn’t going to get the primary outcome he wants, Michael Penix Jr. seems to be the fallback plan. After entering the pre-draft process viewed as a likely Day 2 pick due to medical concerns, Penix Jr. has now pushed his draft stock well into the first round. While this is a bit early to draft him for our taste, the Raiders’ interest in Penix Jr. has never been a secret.

Related: Las Vegas Raiders mock draft 2024

14. New Orleans Saints: Troy Fautanu, OL, Washington

The offensive line already felt like a pressing need for the New Orleans Saints months before the 2024 NFL Draft. Then, the team confirmed previous reports that right tackle Ryan Ramczyk might have a career-threatening injury. Troy Fautanu offers multi-position flexibility, so he’ll be an upgrade no matter where he is put on the Saints offensive line.

15. Atlanta Falcons* (via IND): Dallas Turner, EDGE, Alabama

This is the dream scenario for the Atlanta Falcons in the 2024 NFL Draft. Dallas Turner feels like he was made to play in Raheem Morris’ system and pass rusher is such a strong need that Atlanta might even take Turner at 8th overall. However, there should be a trade-down opportunity for the Falcons and it is especially worthwhile because they could very likely add picks and still get the player they covet the most.

16. Seattle Seahawks: Jared Verse, EDGE, Florida State

With so many offensive players dominating the first half of the 2024 NFL Draft, Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald will have his pick of the top defensive difference-makers. Jared Verse has a lot of fans in the NFL, offering pro-ready skills that can help him be an immediate three-down player. Under Macdonald’s tutelage, Verse can become an above-average starter and even snag a few double-digit sack seasons in Seattle.

17. Jacksonville Jaguars: Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

The top cornerback prospect finally comes off the board. Consideration was given here to Brian Thomas Jr, but cornerback feels like a bigger need for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Plus, Quinyon Mitchell could have an AJ Terrell-like career and Jaguars’ defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen’s scheme excelled last season in Atlanta because of Terrell’s presence. Besides, the depth of the receiver class allows Jacksonville to address the position in the second round of our 2024 NFL mock draft.

18. Cincinnati Bengals: Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn State

This is a bit of a luxury pick for the Cincinnati Bengals, although, it also addresses a long-term need. Olu Fashanu was a projected top-10 pick a year ago, but he had an underwhelming season at Penn State. Still, the physical traits and raw skill that led some to put him in the same class as Joe Alt are still there. Fashanu wouldn’t be rushed onto the field immediately, but when he’s ready, the Bengals would have a franchise-caliber offensive tackle.

19. Los Angeles Rams: Laiatu Latu, EDGE, UCLA

Sean McVay has a first-round pick for the first time as Los Angeles Rams coach, but this is still a team being built by general manager Les Snead. With the top playmakers off the board, Los Angeles snags the best pure pass rusher in the 2024 NFL Draft. Staying in Southern California, Laiatu Latu could instantly be the best edge rusher on the Rams’ defense and his presence would take pressure off Byron Young and Kobie Turner as well.

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

While offensive tackle is higher on the list of Pittsburgh Steelers draft needs, cornerback isn’t far behind. This was a golden opportunity for the Steelers, snagging a player who is probably the highest-rated cornerback on their draft board and might have a top-15 grade. Terrion Arnold is an ideal complement opposite of Joey Porter Jr. and this cornerback tandem would complete the Steelers’ secondary.

21. Miami Dolphins: Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma

Offensive line feels like too big of a need for the Miami Dolphins to go in any other direction. Tua Tagovailoa needs a clean pocket in order to be maximized and the line in front of him will only get worse when Terron Armstead retires. Tyler Guyton might not start in Week 1, but he’s an ideal project for a coaching staff to work with for a year before he takes over and provides long-term security for Tagovailoa.

22. Denver Broncos* (via PHI): Bo Nix, QB, Oregon

Trading for Zach Wilson shouldn’t change anything, he’s statistically one of the worst quarterbacks in NFL history. However, the Denver Broncos also have too many holes on the roster to burn a top-12 pick on Bo Nix. The compromise is trading down, adding much-needed draft capital to fill out the roster, and then providing Sean Payton with the quarterback who is perfect for his system.

23. Los Angeles Chargers* (via MIN): Brian Thomas Jr, WR, LSU

Everything works out like it’s a dream for the Los Angeles Chargers. Jim Harbaugh gets the offensive lineman he wants, a few picks later, Justin Herbert and Chargers Reddit get their wide receiver. Brian Thomas Jr. isn’t another version of Quentin Johnston, Thomas Jr. is a better route runner and offers traits that translate much better to being a quarterback’s top target. Even if it takes some time to reach his ceiling, Thomas would immediately be the best receiver for Los Angeles.

24. Dallas Cowboys: Graham Barton, OL, Duke

In what might be his final draft with the Dallas Cowboys, Will McClay lands the most versatile offensive linemen in the 2024 NFL Draft. Graham Barton could get a shot at offensive tackle, but he projects even better at guard and there might be an even higher ceiling at center. Whether the Cowboys coaching staff wants him at guard or snapping it to Dak Prescott, they get a quality starter regardless.

25. Green Bay Packers: Amarius Mims, OT, Alabama

Amarius Mims has one of the highest ceilings of all prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft, but he doesn’t have much experience as a starter and there is a lengthy injury history. What he needs is to be drafted by a team with a great track record in drafting and developing talent, especially with offensive linemen. The Green Bay Packers are a perfect fit for him. he can compete to start at right tackle in 2024, but he would be the future at left tackle for the Packers.

26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa

The top pass-rushing prospects are off the board, so the Tampa Bay Buccaneers address another weakness in their defense. It’s possible that Cooper DeJean might eventually convert to safety, but his film at Iowa and his rare athleticism mean he should have a chance to play cornerback. Quite frankly, he could play extremely well at that spot and he’ll add even more value for Tampa Bay as a returner.

27. Arizona Cardinals: Jer’Zhan Newton, iDL, Illinois

It’s simple for the Arizona Cardinals, grab the best player on the board. Jer’Zhan Newton didn’t get to participate in the pre-draft process due to surgery, but everything he put on tape last season at Illinois puts him right alongside Byron Murphy. Newton will be healthy for training camp and he can provide an overwhelming presence in the middle of the Cardinals defensive line, providing head coach Jonathan Gannon with his first true ‘takeover’ player in the front seven.

28. Buffalo Bills: Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas

There are instances with Adonai Mitchell where he looks like a true No. 1 wide receiver. The size (6-foot-2), speed (4.34 40 time), ball-tracking ability and catch radius are all there. However, inconsistency was a big problem, both in how he fared against more physical coverage and his overall effort level. We acknowledge there are risks in drafting a player who lacks that ‘give me the ball’ mentality, but the tools with Mitchell are worth a first-round pick. If he hits, the Buffalo Bills stole their No. 1 receiver this late in the first round.

29. Detroit Lions: Darius Robinson, EDGE, Missouri

It certainly seems like the Detroit Lions will either snag a cornerback or defensive lineman at the end of Round 1. There’s been a lot of buzz over the last week that Darius Robinson, a versatile defensive lineman, could sneak into the back half of the first round with Detroit the most likely destination. Robinson’s ability to play multiple spots on the Lions defensive line would round out a unit that the front office did an excellent job upgrading this offseason.

30. Baltimore Ravens: Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson

Nate Wiggins frame (173 pounds) is concerning, but he is wickedly fast (4.28 second 40-yard dash) and he was one of the best cover corners in the country last season. The Baltimore Ravens suffered some big losses on the defensive side this offseason and while they are loaded with young safeties, cornerback is an area for improvement. Put opposite of Marlon Humphrey, Wiggins would be the piece that helps Baltimore maintain one of the best passing defenses in the NFL next fall.

31. San Francisco 49ers: Jordan Morgan, OT, Arizona

The San Francisco 49ers offensive line, outside of Trent Williams, simply isn’t good enough. That’s been evident in every playoff run and it needs to be addressed. Jordan Morgan doesn’t offer an extremely high ceiling, but he can be an immediate starter on the right side of the 49ers offensive line.

32. Kansas City Chiefs: Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama

The looming Rashee Rice suspension complicates matters, but the Kansas City Chiefs did sign Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown and Kadarius Toney just received a strong endorsement from the organization. With how important this defense has become for Kansas City, we’re prioritizing cornerback. Kool-Aid McKinstry’s football IQ is outstanding and it makes up for the fact he doesn’t have great speed. It’s the instincts and preparedness that matter for Steve Spagnuolo, with McKinstry profiling as an excellent No. 2 corner opposite of Trent McDuffie.

2024 NFL mock draft 3 rounds

Round 2

Carolina Panthers – Xavier Legette, WR, South Carolina New England Patriots – Troy Franklin, WR, Oregon Arizona Cardinals – Jackson Powers-Johnson, C, Oregon Washington Commanders – Ennis Rakestraw Jr, CB, Missouri Los Angeles Chargers – Mike Sainristill, CB, Michigan Tennessee Titans – Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia Carolina Panthers (via NYG) – Chop Robinson, EDGE, Penn State Washington Commanders (via CHI) – Adisa Isaac, EDGE, Penn State Green Bay Packers (via NYJ) – Zach Frazier, iOL, West Virginia Houston Texans (via MIN) – Payton Wilson, LB, NC State Atlanta Falcons – T.J. Tampa, CB, Iowa State Las Vegas Raiders – Kiran Amegadjie, OT, Yale New Orleans Saints – Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State Atlanta Falcons* (via IND) – Ricky Pearsall, WR, Florida New York Giants (via SEA) – Christian Haynes, iOL, UConn Jacksonville Jaguars – Ja’Lynn Polk, WR, Washington Cincinnati Bengals – Ja’Tavion Sanders, TE, Texas Philadelphia Eagles (via NO) – Malachi Corley, WR, Western Kentucky Pittsburgh Steelers – Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU Los Angeles Rams – Braden Fiske, DT, Florida State Denver Broncos* (via PHI) – Roman Wilson, WR, Michigan Cleveland Browns – Edgerrin Cooper, LB, Texas A&M Miami Dolphins – Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas Dallas Cowboys – Jonathon Brooks RB, Texas Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Jonah Elliss, EDGE, Utah Green Bay Packers – Marshawn Kneeland, EDGE, Western Michigan Houston Texans – Kamari Lassiter, CB, Georgia Buffalo Bills – Andru Phillips, CB, Kentucky Detroit Lions – Max Melton, CB, Rutgers Baltimore Ravens – Chris Braswell, EDGE, Alabama San Francisco 49ers – Tyler Nubin, S, Minnesota Kansas City Chiefs – Jermaine Burton, WR, Alabama

Round 3