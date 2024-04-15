Detroit Lions named ‘the landing spot’ for this top defender in 2024 NFL Draft by scout

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Lions were the breakout NFL team in 2023, making it to the NFC Championship Game for the first time in decades. With the 2024 NFL Draft offering the team an opportunity to make final improvements, there could be one player especially likely to be chosen by Detroit in the first round.

The Lions have the 29th overall pick in the NFL Draft, a spot that keeps them out of position for one of the blue-chip talents in the 2024 class. However, there is significant depth in the pool of prospects this year which could bode very well for Detroit.

Among the Lions draft needs in 2024 are the defensive line, cornerback and interior offensive line. Any of the three are possibilities with the first-round selection, but improving in the trenches is the most likely option. Just days out from the 2024 NFL Draft, Detroit has been named as the destination for an intriguing lineman.

An NFL scout told Matt Miller of ESPN that he believes the Lions are the landing spot for Missouri Tigers defensive lineman Darius Robinson.

Darius Robinson stats (2023): 14 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks in 12 games

Of note, per Miller, this area scout has “crossed paths” with Lions’ officials numerous times and engaged in conversations with them about needs ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft. While Detroit already added Marcus Davenport and DJ Reader in NFL free agency, adding more talent on the defensive line is a priority.

Darius Robinson PFF: 17 percent pass rush win rate, 78.4 pass rush grade, 8 percent run-stop win rate

Robinson, age 22, is a highly gifted and versatile defensive lineman. He earned first-team All-SEC honors this past season at Missouri, proving to be both one of the most effective and flexible defensive linemen in the nation. Notably, per Pro Football Focus, Robinson played 323 snaps aligned in the ‘B’ gap in 2022 then moved outside in 2023 with 395 snaps outside the offensive tackle and 104 snaps over the tackle.

The 6-foot-5 lineman isn’t an elite athlete, but his combination of size, strength and length can make him a disruptive player at the next level. if Robinson is drafted by the Lions with the 29th overall pick, he could be the piece that gives Detroit one of the best defensive lines in the NFC.