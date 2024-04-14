Detroit Lions expected to offer Jared Goff astounding contract extension

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

One year ago we were hearing rumors of the Detroit Lions having interest in selecting a quarterback in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Lions did add Hendon Hooker with the 68th overall pick, but then Jared Goff had one of the best seasons of his NFL career, leading the Lions to their first NFC Conference Championship appearance since Barry Sanders’ heyday in 1991.

Now, Goff is set to enter the final year of his contract, but we’re no longer hearing any smoke suggesting the Lions are considering drafting yet another quarterback. With Goff as the starter, and Hooker as a developing backup, the Lions’ QB depth chart appears set, but for how long?

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Lions are expected to offer the former No. 1 overall pick a contract extension worth roughly $45-50 million per season. This would place him either in or near the top five of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL.

“He wants to be there. Only 29 years old, due to make about $28 million this year, so he’s going to have to be in that threshold of $45- maybe even $50 million a year based on the way he’s played. So, it’s going to take some time to get that done.” ESPN’s NFL insider Jeremy Fowler on Detroit Lions’ Jared Goff contract discussions

Goff has fully embraced Detroit ever since arriving via trade in 2021. Not only has he helped fans quickly move on from seeing Matthew Stafford head to LA, he’s actually restoring the roar for the Lions, making them into one of the NFC’s top Super Bowl contenders.

It’s hard to imagine the Lions moving on from Goff any time soon, no matter what it costs to sign him.

