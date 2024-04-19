2024 NFL Draft predictions: 10 bold predictions for the NFL Draft including trades

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

The 2024 NFL Draft is almost here, delivering one of the biggest events in sports of the year. Before the mock drafts and rumors come to an end on April 2024, we’re making final 2024 NFL Draft predictions for things that could happen on Thursday.

There is no suspense with the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, as the Chicago Bears are picking Caleb Williams. Once the Washington Commanders are put on the clock, though, the suspense begins and it will carry over through Round 1 and into the weekend for the final two days.

Let’s dive into our bold 2024 NFL Draft predictions.

Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye taken with first three picks

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

There’s very little doubt that quarterbacks will be the first three picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, it just comes down to which passers and what teams draft them. Williams is going to Chicago and the Washington Commanders are choosing between Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels. Despite recent smoke pointing to Maye, we’re sticking with our belief that the Commanders draft the reigning Heisman Trophy winner. Ultimately, we’re convinced the New England Patriots stand pat, choosing Maye to be the face of their franchise then using the rest of the draft to build around him. Related: NFL Draft records that could be broken in 2024

Minnesota Vikings trade up to No. 5 for J.J. McCarthy

Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Even with the top three quarterback prospects off the board, the Minnesota Vikings seem like a lock to take a quarterback in the first round. With the New York Giants threatening for J.J. McCarthy, Minnesota can’t afford to take the patient approach. McCarthy is the perfect fit for the Vikings and the Los Angeles Chargers are far likelier to have a reasonable trade-down price than the Arizona Cardinals. After the Cardinals draft Marvin Harrison Jr. with the fourth pick, Minnesota trades the 11th and 23rd overall picks to Los Angeles and then drafts McCarthy. As for Los Angeles, our Chargers 7-round mock draft plays out that scenario. Related: 2024 NFL Draft quarterback rankings

Indianapolis Colts move up for Rome Odunze

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Even after paying Michael Pittman Jr., the Indianapolis Colts have to know that quarterback Anthony Richardson needs more offensive weapons to be maximized. Colts’ head coach Shane Steichen made DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown work with the Philadelphia Eagles, so recreating a dynamic receiver duo should appeal to Indianapolis. We think the Chicago Bears will trade down with Indianapolis, providing the Colts with Rome Odunze who has earned NFL comparisons to Davante Adams. As for Chicago, it can take an offensive tackle or defensive lineman at a more reasonable spot and pick up some much-needed draft capital. Related: 2024 NFL Draft prospect rankings

Denver Broncos trade down, take Bo Nix in first round

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos are putting out plenty of signals they wanted to come out of the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft with a quarterback. However, we’re skeptical their interest is so strong that Sean Payton would be willing to trade star Patrick Surtain II to make it happen. What’s far more likely, considering the number of needs on both sides of the ball, is Denver trading down from the 12th overall pick. In a more reasonable range, that fifth-year option on a first-round quarterback is valuable and Bo Nix is the perfect fit for everything Payton wants for his system from a QB. Also Read: Fantasy Football Rookie Rankings 2024

Philadelphia Eagles jump up for an offensive tackle

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles need a cornerback, but general manager Howie Roseman prioritizes the trenches in the first round. Not only is the 2024 NFL Draft loaded with potential high-end starters, but some of them offer positional flexibility. We won’t be at all surprised if the Eagles trade into the top 15 for an offensive lineman like Washington Huskies’ Troy Fautanu, starts him at guard in his rookie season then kicks him outside to right tackle when Lane Johnson retires. Winning at the line of scrimmage is the Eagles’ identity and this feels like a class Roseman would especially love. Related: 2024 NFL running back rankings

Brock Bowers falls out of the top 20

Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

Brock Bowers sliding in the 2024 NFL Draft says a lot more about teams than it does the Georgia Bulldogs star. As a prospect, Bowers is even better than Kyle Pitts, but Pitts not living up to expectations as the No. 4 pick in 2021 is still fresh in the minds of many general managers. Plus, there’s less financial value in drafting a tight end higher because the allotted salaries for top 10 picks mean Bowers’ towards the end of his rookie contract will be right in line with top tight ends. Plus, with teams prioritizing the offensive line and receiver, Bowers could easily slip outside the first 20 picks. Whatever team lands him, though, will be getting a great offensive weapon. Related: 2024 NFL Draft wide receiver rankings

Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers address OL

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers, Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers are three of the most popular NFL teams. It means millions of fans are excited for the 2024 NFL Draft, a majority of them hoping their favorite team takes a star whom they can buy the jersey of and spend weeks watching highlights of. All three fan bases could be very disappointed on Thursday. Offensive linemen don’t receive glory, but the Steelers (offensive tackle), Cowboys (center) and Packers (tackle) all want to address the positions. We’re predicting the Steelers draft high-upside Georgia tackle Amarius Mims, Dallas snags center Jackson Powers-Johnson and Green Bay pulls in Duke’s versatile offensive lineman Grahm Barton. None of the picks are ‘sexy’, but these are often the moves contenders make. Related: 2024 NFL Draft tight end rankings

Darius Robinson becomes first-round surprise pick

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

For the most part, everyone is expecting around the same 25-28 prospects to be taken in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Remember the name Darius Robinson. One of the risers in the pre-draft process, the 6-foot-5 defensive lineman provides the strength, size and arm length to win at the next level. Those traits are already appealing, but what could elevate his stock even further is the flexibility to play multiple spots on the defensive line. We’re not suggesting he’ll be a top-20 pick, but he’s in play at the end of Round 1. As for what team drafts Robinson, there’s one NFC team in particular to keep an eye on. Related: Most underrated prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft

Baltimore Ravens trade out of Round 1 with Las Vegas Raiders

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

There’s just so much smoke connecting the Las Vegas Raiders to Michael Penix Jr. While the smoke suggesting he’ll be a top-15 pick seems extreme, given his alarming medical red flags and age (24), there are more than enough tools for him to start immediately. Las Vegas will want the added fifth-year option by taking Penix Jr. in Round 1 and moving into the back end means paying less. As for the Baltimore Ravens, their needs (offensive tackle and wide receiver) are the deepest in the 2024 NFL Draft, allowing general manager Eric DeCosta to more easily move down. Related: 2024 NFL Draft order, picks by team

Tennessee Titans shi out Treylon Burks to Los Angeles Chargers

