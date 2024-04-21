2024 NFL Draft wide receiver rankings: 10 best wide receivers in 2024 draft class

Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The 2024 NFL Draft is widely regarded as having one of the wide receiver classes in recent memory. While the ultimate determination can’t be made until they hit the field, our 2024 NFL Draft wide receiver rankings will highlight some of the best players in this year’s crop.

It is important to note just how talented this year’s class is. Everyone knows top names like Marvin Harrison Jr, Malik Nabers and Rome Odunze, but there’s outstanding depth behind them. That’s why many around the NFL believe there could potentially be a record-setting number of receivers taken in Round 1.

Here are the best wide receivers in the 2024 NFL Draft.

10. Roman Wilson, Michigan Wolverines

When comparing the fourth tier of our rankings for the best wide receivers in the 2024 NFL Draft, we wanted to prioritize intangibles and the little things that translate to immediate success. Michigan Wolverines senior Roman Wilson had four years of NFL-caliber coaching, which shows up in his route-running and willingness to block. Roman Wilson NFL Draft projection: Top 50 While Wilson's 7.47 RAS doesn't stand out, he proved himself last season as a downfield option – 12 receptions, 311 yards and 6 touchdowns on 18 targets (PFF) – and he is comfortable making catches in traffic. Wilson checks all the boxes to make an immediate impact as a rookie and that quick transition bumps him up our 2024 NFL Draft wide receiver rankings. Roman Wilson stats (career): 107 receptions, 1,707 receiving yards, 16 yards per catch, 20 TD

9. Ricky Pearsall, Florida Gators

The sleeper at wide receiver in the 2024 class is Ricky Pearsall of the Florida Gators. He can thank the pre-draft process for his draft stock elevating to Round 2, with a 9.90 Relative Athletic Score and an excellent performance at the Senior Bowl generating massive buzz. Pearsall is a plug-and-play starter with tremendous hands, clean route-running, great awareness for the football and an understanding of how to create an early throwing window for his quarterback. While wide receivers like Pearsall don't often make the Pro Bowl, they have long careers as a trusted option in big spots for quarterbacks. Ricky Pearsall NFL Draft projection: Top 50 Ricky Pearsall stats (career): 159 receptions, 2,420 receiving yards, 15.2 yards per catch, 15 TDs

8. Keon Coleman, Florida State Seminoles

We've warmed up to Keon Coleman as the 2024 NFL Draft drew closer. Elite athleticism certainly isn't his calling card, but he was clocked at 20.36 mph in the gauntlet drill at the NFL Combine, the fastest time of any receiver in 2024. We already know he can win in the red zone, also providing a contested catch ability downfield that's a bit reminiscent of Mike Williams. Unlike Williams, though, Coleman also offers the ability to line up in the slot at times. Keon Coleman NFL Draft projection: Top 40 picks The NFL comparisons to Drake London still feel rich, especially given the lack of separation ability Coleman showed at Florida State. However, there are enough traits here to elevate him up our 2024 NFL Draft wide receiver rankings with a belief he can become a high-end No. 2 receiver in the pros. Keon Coleman stats (career): 115 receptions, 1,506 receiving yards, 13.1 yards per catch, 19 TDs

7. Troy Franklin, Oregon Ducks

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Troy Franklin being eighth on our list is simply a testament to how deep this class is at his position. Most years, a 6-foot-2 receiver with an 8.97 RAS and good hands would easily make him top five at the position. However, in the 2024 class, unrefined route running, some issues with drops (10 percent drop rate) and a thin frame (176 pounds) with limited strength resulted in Franklin being ranked eighth. With that said, he can still be an immediate contributor who could develop into a No. 2 receiver in a good offense. Troy Franklin NFL Draft projection: Top 40 picks Troy Franklin stats (career): 160 receptions, 2,483 receiving yards, 15.5 yards per catch, 25 TDs

6. Adonai Mitchell, Texas Longhorns

Adonai Mitchell is the best Texas Longhorns wide receiver in the 2024 NFL Draft and it's not particularly close. At 6-foot-4, Adonai Mitchell finished the pre-draft process with a 9.99 RAS putting him in the athleticism territory of Julio Jones and Christian Watson. Of course, he's far more polished than Watson both as a route runner and against physical coverage. Adonai Mitchell NFL Draft projection: Round 1 He's lightning-quick off the snap and knows how to beat tight coverage with both smooth movement and body positioning. He offers the ceiling of becoming a premier No. 2 receiver and there could be even more if he becomes more consistent. One thing is for certain, Mitchell is a first-round talent. It's truly neck-and-neck between he and Brian Thomas Jr. Adonai Mitchell stats (career): 93 receptions, 1,405 receiving yards, 15.1 yards per catch, 18 TDs

5. Brian Thomas Jr, LSU Tigers

If you're looking for a fantastic deep threat in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, Brian Thomas Jr. is the guy. This past season with quarterback Jayden Daniels, Thomas Jr. finished with the third-most receptions (15) on plays 20-plus yards downfield, leading the nation in touchdowns (12) on deep throws. Brian Thomas Jr NFL Draft projection: Top 25 pick The juice is backed up by an absurd 9.82 Relative Athletic Score. We already know the big-play weapon Thomas Jr. can be at the next level. What separates him from the others, for now, is route-running and his ability to get open in the short and intermediate areas of the field. If those skills improve at the next level, he could become a low-end No. 1 wide receiver. Plus, the evaluation from Yahoo Sports' Matt Harmon, finding similarities between BTJ and D.K. Metcalf, is promising for the LSU star's chances of reaching his potential. Brian Thomas Jr stats (career): 127 receptions, 1,897 receiving yards, 14.9 ypc, 24 TDs

4. Ladd McConkey, Georgia Bulldogs

Ladd McConkey is in the second tier of our 2024 NFL Draft wide receiver rankings, far below the top three pass-catchers. With that said, he's the fourth receiver we'd take off the board in Round 1. In terms of athleticism, McConkey's 9.31 Relative Athletic Score proves that he's got plenty in the tank from that perspective. While he won't snag 50-50 balls, he posted the fourth-best Yards per Route Run (3.64) among draft-eligible receivers, per Pro Football Focus. Ladd McConkey NFL Draft projection: Round 1 Take one of the best route runners in the 2024 NFL Draft with some of the best hands and his vertical ability, you have a receiver ready to make an immediate impact. McConkey is going to move the changes throughout his career and we'll bet on that skill translating the best over some of his peers. Ladd McConkey stats (career): 119 receptions, 1,687 receiving yards, 14.2 yards per catch, 14 TDs

3. Malik Nabers, LSU Tigers

In any other year, Malik Nabers would be the best wide receiver in the NFL Draft. Standing at 6 feet, the former LSU Tigers star is simply a big play waiting to happen. That doesn't just mean catching touchdowns 40-plus yards downfield. Nabers can take screens and slants 60-plus yards with a level of athleticism and movement in the open field that is rarely matched at any level. Because of his home-run ability, certain systems might even prefer him to Marvin Harrison Jr. What matters is that the NFL team drafting Nabers will have a No. 1 wideout who makes plays like Tyreek Hill. Plus, those off-field red flags have already been discredited. Malik Nabers stats (career): 189 receptions, 3,003 receiving yards, 15.9 yards per catch, 21 TDs

2. Rome Odunze, Washington Huskies

Rome Odunze is in the elite tier among the best wide receivers in the 2024 NFL Draft. He offers prototypical size (6-foot-3), Nabers is exactly who you want going up for the football in any situation. He doesn't have Malik Nabers' open-field explosiveness and he won't win as many one-on-one matchups against top corners like Marvin Harrison Jr. However, he will become the best friend of his quarterback, emerging as a No. 1 receiver who can routinely score double-digit touchdowns with 1,200 yards seasons at his peak. Rome Odunze NFL Draft projection: Top 10 What separates Odunze from Nabers for us in our 2024 NFL Draft wide receiver rankings is the number of ways Odunze can win at the next level, both from a variety of positions and against different coverages. The NFL comparisons to Davante Adams are lofty, but they do make sense stylistically. Rome Odunze stats (career): 214 receptions, 3,272 receiving yards, 15.3 yards per catch, 24 TDs

1. Marvin Harrison Jr, Ohio State Buckeyes

