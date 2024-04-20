New York Jets may cater 2024 NFL Draft plans to Aaron Rodgers’ demands

Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran / USA TODAY NETWORK

The 2024 NFL Draft is just days away, and the New York Jets hold the 10th overall pick after a disappointing season that saw Aaron Rodgers’ year end just four snaps into his debut in the Big Apple.

Jets GM Joe Douglas made a few significant additions in free agency, and the draft will present another opportunity to further the roster’s depth. Yet, with a 40-year-old QB on the roster, there’s also a great sense of urgency to find immediate contributors instead of players who may not help the Jets win more games in 2024.

This could mean the Jets will place a larger priority on adding players who have a much higher chance of seeing the field right away as rookies instead of selecting developmental projects that may have a greater ceiling.

If Aaron Rodgers wants Brock Bowers, Jets might get him

For the Jets, who boast two starting offensive tackles with expiring contracts, this could mean looking past future needs to address immediate needs, such as adding another receiver or possibly even an elite tight end, such as Brock Bowers. And it may even involve Rodgers getting involved in the draft process to get the player he covets most.

“He’s the top tight end in the draft (Brock Bowers) but it’s hard to peg where he’s going to go exactly because he’s largely considered a top-10 type player but when I talk to teams, some of them are skeptical of whether he actually goes in that range or does he fall back to say the Colts at 15, the Bengals at 18? So, he’ll go fairly high in the first round but he might not be that slam dunk, top-10 player. A lot depends on the Jets because they’ve got Aaron Rodgers, they are all in for 2024. So, if they’re doing the long play they might take an offensive tackle or something that’s not as sexy and play for the long future but they’re all in now so if Rodgers wants a tight end, he might get his guy.” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler on Aaron Rodgers impacting New York Jets’ draft plans

On paper, Bowers would appear to be the best fit for the Jets if they’re prioritizing wins in 2024 over filling future needs such as adding depth to their offensive line. Bowers is viewed as a can’t-miss prospect who can earn a starting role right away and possibly even produce at a Pro Bowl or All-Pro level.

For the Jets, who have a limited window to contend due to Rodgers’ advanced age, it may make a lot more sense to get their MVP QB more high-end targets to throw to instead of potentially selecting a backup offensive lineman, even if the general consensus agrees that offensive tackles are more valuable than an NFL tight end.

But again, if the Jets merely ‘like’ an offensive tackle prospect, but they ‘love’ Bowers, wouldn’t it make sense to take the better player, regardless of position? It’s hard to imagine a better player being available with the tenth pick.

