Las Vegas Raiders organization reportedly split over Round 1 strategy in 2024 NFL Draft

Las Vegas Raiders rumors this offseason have connected the team to a variety of trade-up scenarios for a quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft and suggested there could be a completely different approach in Round 1. The reason for that split is reportedly division within the front office over who the Raiders will draft.

The Raiders have the 13th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft order, well out of range to land one of this year’s top quarterback prospects. If Las Vegas stayed put, it could address needs on the offensive line – offensive tackle Taliese Fuaga or offensive lineman J.C. Latham – or prioritize cornerback with someone like Alabama’s Terrion Arnold or Toledo’s Quinyon Mitchell.

There have also been persistent NFL Draft rumors tying Las Vegas to quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who the organization really likes. However, the most persistent chatter leading up to the NFL Draft is that Las Vegas has explored a variety of ways to trade up. With so many options on the table, even the Raiders’ organization seems to be a little divided on which strategy to take.

According to Tony Pauline of Sportskeeda, Raiders’ head coach Antonio Pierce has received ‘a blessing’ from team owner Mark Davis for the team to trade up for its preferred quarterback prospect. However, there seems to be an objection to that strategy within the building.

Will the Raiders draft a quarterback?

Pauline reports that while Pierce wants to move up for reigning Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels, Raiders’ general manager Tom Telesco is opposed to that. Telesco, hired this offseason, is reportedly ‘against trading away’ the required draft picks to move into the top 3 picks.

Pierce, however, is the one pushing for Las Vegas to move up to draft Daniels. The Raiders’ coach views him as an immediate starter who can be the face of the franchise. He also has a close relationship with the young quarterback from their time together at Arizona State.

However, it’s very likely that Pierce won’t get the quarterback he wants. The Washington Commanders are expected to draft Daniels with the second overall pick, giving Las Vegas no shot at even moving up for him. If that happens, there is a growing possibility of the Raiders drafting Penix with the 13th overall pick.

A few months ago, spending a top-20 pick on Penix Jr. would’ve been viewed as a reach by a majority of teams. Following a strong Pro Day performance and clean medicals at the NFL Combine, however, the former Huskies’ quarterback is now projected to be chosen in the first half of Round 1.