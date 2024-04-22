Aidan O’Connell: From underdog to top contender in Las Vegas Raiders’ quarterback battle

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

In sports, where narratives of glory and downfall intersect, the tale of Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O’Connell stands out as a relentless journey of perseverance. His story shines as a testament to unwavering determination. His path isn’t about athletic ability. O’Connell’s story highlights the indomitable spirit of an underestimated fighter who refuses to surrender.

O’Connell heads into this week’s NFL Draft knowing he must compete again to be the starting quarterback of Antonio Pierce’s Raiders. O’Connell finds himself in a familiar spot with the team signing veteran Gardiner Minshew and continued chatter that Las Vegas could take a quarterback high in the draft. He knows he must fight again to earn the starting role without guarantees.

Aidan O’Connell embraces being perpetual underdog

Aidan O’Connell’s narrative unfolds in the surroundings of Purdue University, where he wasn’t just another player but a hopeful contender always striving to prove himself. Despite some success in his rookie season, having to do it again in the NFL this year with the Raiders doesn’t phase him.

“I believe that competition is inevitable at this level,” O’Connell said last week. “I felt the way at Purdue, but it’s even more apparent here. I mean, it’s the best of the best and so the coaches and administration want to bring in the best players possible to try to make the team better. And the best guys are going to play, and so I’m just trying to do my job.”

The perpetual challenge of competing has been a theme in his life since high school – a persistent pursuit that has shaped him into the player he is today. A year ago, O’Connell found himself at Purdue uncertain about what lay ahead, dedicating himself to training without guaranteeing a professional career. He knows that despite his hard work and earning the starting role for the back half of the 2023 season, he’s fortunate to be in the NFL and appreciates his good fortune.

“I remember about a year ago, I was still back at Purdue just training, still hoping I was going to get drafted,” O’Connell said. “So, a lot of different stressors, and just lucky to be in this spot, lucky to be a part of an organization in general, especially an organization like this. So, the offseason has been great. I’ve been able to reflect on the privilege it is to play football here.”

O’Connell impressed observers and his teammates during the preseason in 2023 when he excelled and was named to Pro Football Focus’ “winners and losers” list as its biggest winner for his outstanding performance. O’Connell finished the preseason going 43-of-63 for 482 yards, three passing touchdowns and a 108.4 quarterback rating.

Former head coach Josh McDaniels realized his hand-picked quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo, would miss time due to injury and be ineffective. After a disastrous decision to start Brian Hoyer in Chicago, he still resisted starting O’Connell. However, when McDaniels and GM Dave Ziegler were fired on Halloween, one of the first things interim head coach Antonio Pierce did was make O’Connell the starting quarterback for the remainder of the season.

“At the end of the day, listen, Aidan O’Connell played his ass off. He did a helluva job for us,” Pierce told Steve Wyche of NFL Network last month. “You’re talking about a kid that has the mental toughness to play in the National Football League. Whatever happens and whatever we do, it has to go through Aidan O’Connell. Being honest with you because he’s earned that right.”

O’Connell’s silent resilience and mindset

One of the most enlightening aspects of Aidan O’Connell’s journey is his philosophical perspective, molded by his life experiences. Not only has he had to overcome doubt, injury, and long odds to become a starter at Purdue, where he walked on without a scholarship, but he’s also dealt with tragedy off the field.

“Late in the year (senior season at Purdue), he tragically had one of his brothers die,” Tom Dienhart, editor at BlackandGold.com, who closely followed O’Connell’s journey at Purdue, told me. “He thought about stepping away from the team for a while, which was a pretty emotional time for him and his family. It was yet another hurdle he had to clear.”

His ability to compartmentalize his off-the-field life and challenges on the field has made him resilient and seemingly unphased by all of it. When questioned about dealing with pressure and expectations, his approach is simple yet profound.

“Just ignore it. Don’t pay attention to it, don’t read it,” O’Connell said. “Yeah, I’m okay with being a bit naive. I believe ignorance can be bliss. That’s how I’m handling things.”

This focused mindset allows him to direct his efforts where they count the most—on the field and in his performance. With increased competition from Minshew and perhaps a first-round rookie in camp this summer, that mindset will be an advantage.

For O’Connell, competing for playing time and a role as a starter is nothing new. He embraces it as his routine.

“Yeah, I think I’m definitely not used to just being the guy going into the season,” O’Connell said. “So, I definitely think it’s probably more foreign for that to happen just based on the years of me playing football since high school. It’d be more foreign to me being the unquestioned starter rather than competing.”

Aidan O’Connell’s next chapter

Having gained valuable experience in his rookie season, Aidan O’Connell knows the NFL is a brutal league where you can’t rest on any laurels. He knows he’s got a long way to go if he’d not only like to win the Raiders starting quarterback job, but also if he wants to become the team’s long-term franchise quarterback.

Last season, O’Connell performed well, including throwing eight touchdowns without throwing an interception over the final four games, going 3-1 during that stretch. He finished the season with 2,218 yards, 12 touchdowns, and seven interceptions, going 5-5 as the starter.

Like any rookie, O’Connell had his share of struggles too. Besides the turnovers, he also stumbled on Christmas Day when the Raiders beat the Chiefs 20-14. O’Connell finished the game completing just 9 of 21 passes for 62 yards, including not completing a pass after the first quarter.

I think I got a little too narrow-minded last year and just closed off and put too much pressure on myself at timesrather than taking a step back and being grateful for the opportunity that I get. – Aidan O’Connell on his rookie season

O”Connell knows that to win the job in 2024, he has to be more consistent and a more vocal leader. In fact, Pierce said as much, and his young quarterback heard him loud and clear.

“I think definitely it depends on your role. And reflecting, I definitely could have done a better job

of that last season.,” O’Connell said. “I think leading by example is important, but as a quarterback I know I have to be vocal. So, there’s a combination of things I’m definitely working on, like I said, and this offseason was a good time to reflect and work on those things.”

Looking back on his year in the league, O’Connell recognized the obstacles and learning curves. He’s highlighted the turbulent nature of his initial season but doesn’t use it as an excuse. Nonetheless, he remains grateful and committed to growth, gaining insights from every play and match.

Despite the talk of the Raiders drafting a quarterback this week in Detroit, O’Connell remains focused on what he can control: his mindset, focus, and hard work.

It’s fitting Aidan O’Connell’s career brought him to the betting capital of the world. In a city where the house almost always wins, O’Connell is bucking the odds and betting against him in 2024 is far from a sure bet.