Top 2024 NFL Draft prospect reportedly wants to play for the Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders have been linked to a variety of trade-up scenarios in NFL rumors for months leading up to the 2024 NFL Draft. While those efforts haven’t panned out, it is reportedly motivated by one of the top 2024 NFL Draft prospects seeking to put on a Raiders’ uniform.

It’s no secret that Las Vegas is heavily interested in the 2024 quarterback class. While attempts to acquire a top-three pick were rebuffed, the Raiders have pursued a myriad of other scenarios to land one of this year’s top prospects. When those efforts fell short, the team showed a sudden interest in Michael Penix Jr.

There is a little more security at quarterback for 2024 in comparison to other teams. The Raiders’ organization feels good about second-year quarterback Aidan O’Connell, the 135th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft who went 5-5 as a starter last season.

If the Raiders don’t spend premium draft capital on a quarterback, O’Connell would still have to compete for the job. Las Vegas committed $15 million guaranteed to Gardner Minshew, with the intent to give him a shot to become the Raiders starting quarterback in 2024. However, while O’Connell and Minshew represent stop-gap options on the Raiders depth chart, the team is still keeping a close eye on the quarterbacks.

Prior to Las Vegas being connected to Penix Jr., there was a strong buzz in the pre-draft process tying the franchise to LSU Tigers quarterback and reigning Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels. Now, just days out from the 2024 NFL Draft, it appears one of the team’s top targets wants to play for Las Vegas.

Appearing on Saturday’s SportsCenter, ESPN senior NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler said that while the Washington Commanders and New England Patriots are showing interest in Daniels, the LSU star has very real interest in playing for the Raiders.

“I spoke to somebody who’s involved in Daniels’ process who does openly wonder, ‘is Daniels looking at his options right now?’ Now, he has had interest in playing for the Raiders. That is real. Staying on the west coast, reuniting with Antonio Pierce from the Arizona State days. But they pick 13th, it’s going to be hard to make that sort of trade happen. Intrigue in Minnesota as well. That’s not to say that he doesn’t have interest in playing for Washington eventually, I cannot confirm that that’s any different. But as was told to me, this has not gone as smoothly as it should for a player who’s a viable candidate for the No. 2 pick. It should be pretty clear at this point.” Jeremy Fowler on Jayden Daniels’ interest in playing for the Las Vegas Raiders

However, it would take a lot for the Raiders to make Daniels’ dream become reality. Even if the Chicago Bears, Washington Commanders and New England Patriots all passed on the Heisman-winning quarterback, the Los Angeles Chargers and Arizona Cardinals will have a high asking price for their pick.

Whether Las Vegas wanted to make a deal with Arizona or Los Angeles, the asking price for that first-round pick would include the quarterback tax. For the Raiders, that means packaging the 13th overall pick with two future first-round picks just to land Daniels. Considering the number of Raiders draft needs in 2024, that’s unlikely to happen. However, Daniels’ interest in playing for Las Vegas does bode well for the franchise’s reputation among the next wave of NFL stars.

