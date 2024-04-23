Miami Dolphins reportedly eyeing record-breaking prospect with 21st pick in NFL Draft

Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins head into the 2024 NFL Draft with plenty of needs to address on both sides of the ball. However, it appears the franchise could opt to make a big splash in the first round that would add a new layer to the team in the years to come.

Among the Dolphins draft needs in 2024 are offensive tackle, guard, safety and edge rusher. Miami shored up its pass-rushing situation in NFL free agency, but top edge rushers Bradley Chubb (ACL) and Jaelan Phillips (Achilles) put the position in more flux for the fall.

Miami Dolphins draft needs 2024: OT, iOL, EDGE, S, WR

However, there’s a far more glaring need on the offensive line. Terron Armstead is returning for the 2024 season, but it might be his last in the NFL and he’s not a safe bet to stay healthy. There are also other spots on the interior offensive line that need to be addressed. While the Dolphins draft picks in 2024 are limited, it appears they could go for more of a flashier pick in Round 1.

According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, NFL teams believe the Dolphins have ‘circled’ wide receiver Xavier Worthy as the target with the 21st overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. If he’s available, many around the league seem to believe he’ll be the pick.

Xavier Worthy 40 time: 4.21 seconds

Miami has shown significant interest in worthy during the pre-draft process. Not only did they attend the Texas’ Pro Day, but head coach Mike McDaniel met with Worthy one-on-one and there has seemed to be mutual interest between the two.

Xavier Worthy stats (2023): 75 receptions, 1,014 receiving yards, 5 touchdowns

Worthy is the fastest player in the 2024 NFL Draft, breaking the record for fastest 40 time (4.21 seconds) at the NFL Combine. However, teams needed to see him be fast after weighing in at only 165 pounds. With a very thin frame, there are concerns about how he’ll hold up to the league’s physicality and more aggressive cornerback.

At his size, Worthy is the type of offensive weapon who will need to be schemed open touches and paired with a brilliant offensive coordinator to maximize his strengths and hide his limitations. Fortunately, McDaniels is the perfect play-caller for him. However, spending a top-25 pick on Worthy might be viewed as a bit of a reach around the league, especially given the depth of this year’s wide receiver class and the Dolphins’ needs along the offensive line.