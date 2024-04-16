NFL reporter believes New York Jets might target this position with 10th overall pick

Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The list of New York Jets draft needs in 2024 became a lot shorter after an active NFL free agency, allowing general manager Joe Douglas to be more flexible in the 2024 NFL Draft. However, there does appear to be an early read on who the Jets will draft with the 10th overall pick.

The Jets offseason consisted of adding wide receiver Mike Williams, landing multiple starters on the offensive line and improving depth on both sides of the ball. It’s allowed New York to keep its option open with the No. 10 pick, even considering a move to just take the best player available or trade down.

Related: New York Jets mock draft 2024

However, every front office and especially general managers have tendencies. Whether it’s a specific position they prefer or an archetype they like, past habits and previous draft classes can be a tell for future moves. That’s part of the motive fueling what one NFL insider believes New York will do in Round 1.

Appearing on SportsCenter‘s NFL Draft preview, ESPN reporter Adam Schefter noted that Douglas is a “lineman at heart” and stated the fact that the Jets’ general manager believes football is won in the trenches.

Related: 2024 NFL Draft prospect rankings

“Their GM Joe Douglas is a lineman at heart. You can never have enough insurance at that spot. I go back to the fact that Joe Douglas believes you win in the trenches.” Adam Schefter on what the New York Jets will do with the 10th overall pick

Who will the Jets draft?

The Jets already have one of the best defensive lines in the NFL, so addressing that is likely out of the question. Instead, New York would presumably use its first-round pick on one of the top offensive tackle prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Whichever offensive lineman New York drafted – potentially Olu Fashanu or Taliese Fuaga – likely wouldn’t start immediately. However, while they’d be further down on the Jets depth chart, offensive tackle Tyron Smith isn’t a strong bet to start 15-plus games and there are durability concerns at multiple spots on the offensive line.

While drafting tight end Brock Bowers or wide receiver Rome Odunze would be the flashier pick for New York, Douglas values talent and depth in the trenches. Considering the risks already on the Jets offensive line in 2024, having premium options as backup plans is a good insurance plan.

Related: New York Jets insider reveals ‘most likely’ Zach Wilson trade destination