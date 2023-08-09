Super Bowl odds: Every team’s championship futures for 2023 NFL season

After a thrilling football season that saw the Kansas City Chiefs win Super Bowl LVII, we’re already looking ahead to 2023. Down below, you’ll find the Super Bowl odds for the Feb. 12 matchup.

According to the latest Super Bowl odds from DraftKings, a $100 bet on the team with the best Super Bowl odds, the Kansas City Chiefs, at +600 odds, would feature a $600 profit if they manage to win Super Bowl LVIII. But there are plenty others who deserve consideration.

Related: NFL teams that have never won a Super Bowl

Early look at 2024 Super Bowl odds

Who is favored to win the Super Bowl? If you’re looking to get an idea of every NFL team’s Super Bowl odds as you prepare to make some sports bets, you’ve come to the right place.

While picking the Lombardi Trophy winner out of the 32 NFL teams can be a difficult task, depending on your loyalties, some teams can likely already be ruled out. Yet, from a betting perspective, sometimes picking a long shot early on can be a wise move. As you can see below, they don’t all offer the same betting odds.

With those lines in mind, we’ll also break down the teams whose odds present the best value heading into the 2024 season.

Team Super Bowl LVIII odds Kansas City Chiefs +600 Philadelphia Eagles +650 Buffalo Bills +900 San Francisco 49ers +1000 Cincinnati Bengals +1100 Dallas Cowboys +1400 New York Jets +1600 Baltimore Ravens +1800 Detroit Lions +2200 Miami Dolphins +2500 Los Angeles Chargers +2500 Jacksonville Jaguars +3000 Seattle Seahawks +3000 New Orleans Saints +3000 Cleveland Browns +3500 Minnesota Vikings +3500 Denver Broncos +4500 Chicago Bears +5000 Pittsburgh Steelers +5000 Atlanta Falcons +6000 New York Giants +6500 New England Patriots +6500 Green Bay Packers +6500 Washington Commanders +6500 Los Angeles Rams +8000 Las Vegas Raiders +8000 Carolina Panthers +8000 Tennessee Titans +8000 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +9000 Indianapolis Colts +15000 Arizona Cardinals +20000 Houston Texans +20000 Odds for Super Bowl 58

Related: 2023 NFL power rankings

Playing a favorite: Buffalo Bills (+900)

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Several teams could be considered 2024 Super Bowl favorites from the Chiefs, Bills, 49ers, Eagles, and more. While it’s hard to go against those who have already proven they can reach the Super Bowl, what about a team that continues to reach its doorstep but remains as motivated as ever to get over the hump?

We’re taking Buffalo in this case. While the Bills did lose one key defender with Pro Bowl linebacker Tremaine Edmunds departing for Chicago, they will still have Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, and Von Miller, who are the staples of this organization.

Plus, aside from Leslie Frazier’s resignation, Buffalo’s experienced coaching staff returns, boasting a top-five offense and defense. It’s hard not to imagine the Bills being a big threat once again this season, especially with Miller eventually set to return from his torn ACL.

Related: 2023 NFL defense rankings: Offseason outlook for 32 teams

Placing your wager on an ascending contender: Los Angeles Chargers (+2500)

Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Chargers have the benefit of having one of the best young quarterbacks in football, and he’s yet to receive his second NFL contract, which means they have more cap flexibility than most teams should they find themselves just one piece away.

No matter what, the Chargers already have a strong core filled with young impact players on both sides of the ball, led by Herbert, Joey Bosa, and Derwin James. If Quentin Johnston can make an immediate impact along with hopefully an improved defense, the Chargers could bolt into Super Bowl contention.

Super Bowl odds – Betting on a deep sleeper: Seattle Seahawks (+3000)

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

We realize Geno Smith isn’t at the peak of NFL QBs, but his Pro Bowl season showed he could at least perform at a high level for stretches. We like Seattle’s chances to continue improving thanks to once again nailing the draft process.

Combine another talented group of prospects with last year’s draft haul, and the Seahawks should naturally take another leap. Plus, coach Pete Carroll already has one Super Bowl trophy to his name. Who’s to say he doesn’t have what it takes to reach the pinnacle again? While they’re far from favorites, at those odds, the Seahawks are tough to overlook.

Related: 2023 NFL offense rankings: Best NFL offenses today

Pick to avoid: Indianapolis Colts (+15000)

Jenna Watson/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Not only is Anthony Richardson expected to go through growing pains in his rookie season, the Indianapolis Colts also hired an inexperienced head coach to pair with what will be a young signal-caller in 2023. We’re still waiting to learn what happens with Jonathan Taylor, whose added drama likely hasn’t helped the team maintain their focus. While these moves may end up paying off in the long run, they won’t get the Colts their franchise’s third Super Bowl victory in 2023

Another bad bet would be the Arizona Cardinals with Kyler Murray set to miss time with his ACL recovery, but we’ll take the Houston Texans and Chicago Bears’ new and improved rosters over the Colts’ chances to go from worst to first this season.

Related: 5 young NFL QBs destined to win the Super Bowl