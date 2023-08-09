fbpx
Super Bowl odds: Every team’s championship futures for 2023 NFL season

After a thrilling football season that saw the Kansas City Chiefs win Super Bowl LVII, we’re already looking ahead to 2023. Down below, you’ll find the Super Bowl odds for the Feb. 12 matchup.

According to the latest Super Bowl odds from DraftKings, a $100 bet on the team with the best Super Bowl odds, the Kansas City Chiefs, at +600 odds, would feature a $600 profit if they manage to win Super Bowl LVIII. But there are plenty others who deserve consideration.

Early look at 2024 Super Bowl odds

Who is favored to win the Super Bowl? If you’re looking to get an idea of every NFL team’s Super Bowl odds as you prepare to make some sports bets, you’ve come to the right place.

While picking the Lombardi Trophy winner out of the 32 NFL teams can be a difficult task, depending on your loyalties, some teams can likely already be ruled out. Yet, from a betting perspective, sometimes picking a long shot early on can be a wise move. As you can see below, they don’t all offer the same betting odds.

With those lines in mind, we’ll also break down the teams whose odds present the best value heading into the 2024 season.

TeamSuper Bowl LVIII odds
Kansas City Chiefs+600
Philadelphia Eagles+650
Buffalo Bills+900
San Francisco 49ers+1000
Cincinnati Bengals+1100
Dallas Cowboys+1400
New York Jets+1600
Baltimore Ravens+1800
Detroit Lions+2200
Miami Dolphins+2500
Los Angeles Chargers+2500
Jacksonville Jaguars+3000
Seattle Seahawks+3000
New Orleans Saints+3000
Cleveland Browns+3500
Minnesota Vikings+3500
Denver Broncos+4500
Chicago Bears+5000
Pittsburgh Steelers+5000
Atlanta Falcons+6000
New York Giants+6500
New England Patriots+6500
Green Bay Packers+6500
Washington Commanders+6500
Los Angeles Rams+8000
Las Vegas Raiders+8000
Carolina Panthers+8000
Tennessee Titans+8000
Tampa Bay Buccaneers+9000
Indianapolis Colts+15000
Arizona Cardinals+20000
Houston Texans+20000
Odds for Super Bowl 58

Playing a favorite: Buffalo Bills (+900)

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Several teams could be considered 2024 Super Bowl favorites from the Chiefs, Bills, 49ers, Eagles, and more. While it’s hard to go against those who have already proven they can reach the Super Bowl, what about a team that continues to reach its doorstep but remains as motivated as ever to get over the hump?

We’re taking Buffalo in this case. While the Bills did lose one key defender with Pro Bowl linebacker Tremaine Edmunds departing for Chicago, they will still have Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, and Von Miller, who are the staples of this organization.

Plus, aside from Leslie Frazier’s resignation, Buffalo’s experienced coaching staff returns, boasting a top-five offense and defense. It’s hard not to imagine the Bills being a big threat once again this season, especially with Miller eventually set to return from his torn ACL.

Placing your wager on an ascending contender: Los Angeles Chargers (+2500)

Syndication: Florida Times-Union
Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Chargers have the benefit of having one of the best young quarterbacks in football, and he’s yet to receive his second NFL contract, which means they have more cap flexibility than most teams should they find themselves just one piece away.

No matter what, the Chargers already have a strong core filled with young impact players on both sides of the ball, led by Herbert, Joey Bosa, and Derwin James. If Quentin Johnston can make an immediate impact along with hopefully an improved defense, the Chargers could bolt into Super Bowl contention.

Super Bowl odds – Betting on a deep sleeper: Seattle Seahawks (+3000)

NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers
Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

We realize Geno Smith isn’t at the peak of NFL QBs, but his Pro Bowl season showed he could at least perform at a high level for stretches. We like Seattle’s chances to continue improving thanks to once again nailing the draft process.

Combine another talented group of prospects with last year’s draft haul, and the Seahawks should naturally take another leap. Plus, coach Pete Carroll already has one Super Bowl trophy to his name. Who’s to say he doesn’t have what it takes to reach the pinnacle again? While they’re far from favorites, at those odds, the Seahawks are tough to overlook.

Pick to avoid: Indianapolis Colts (+15000)

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Jenna Watson/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Not only is Anthony Richardson expected to go through growing pains in his rookie season, the Indianapolis Colts also hired an inexperienced head coach to pair with what will be a young signal-caller in 2023. We’re still waiting to learn what happens with Jonathan Taylor, whose added drama likely hasn’t helped the team maintain their focus. While these moves may end up paying off in the long run, they won’t get the Colts their franchise’s third Super Bowl victory in 2023

Another bad bet would be the Arizona Cardinals with Kyler Murray set to miss time with his ACL recovery, but we’ll take the Houston Texans and Chicago Bears’ new and improved rosters over the Colts’ chances to go from worst to first this season.

