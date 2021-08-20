Top 2021 NFL Rookie of the Year candidates after strong preseason debuts

Now that they’ve had a chance to make their preseason debuts, we take a look at the NFL Rookie of the Year candidates.

To no surprise, oddsmakers have set Trevor Lawrence as the odds-on favorite to win the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year award. The odds to win AP Defensive Rookie of the Year aren’t as obvious, with Micah Parsons as the early leader to win DROY and several other contenders nearby. With plenty of solid ROY contestants on both sides of the ball, the 2021 NFL Draft class has the potential to make history.

In some ways, the incoming rookie class is already historic. For the first time in NFL history, eight QBs were selected in the first three rounds.

While quarterbacks tend to dominate the conversation, April’s draft featured a lot more than players who can throw a football. Let’s dive into some of the other candidates for the 2021 NFL Rookie of the Year award.

Honorable Mentions for NFL Rookie of the Year

Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers – Violent runner, could bring the power-running game back to the ‘Burgh

– Violent runner, could bring the power-running game back to the ‘Burgh Patrick Surtain II, CB, Denver Broncos – Great instincts, smooth in coverage, should make an instant impact. Recorded a pick-six in his first preseason game.

– Great instincts, smooth in coverage, should make an instant impact. Recorded a pick-six in his first preseason game. Jaycee Horn, CB, Carolina Panthers – Son of former Saints great WR Joe Horn, first defender drafted in 2021

– Son of former Saints great WR Joe Horn, first defender drafted in 2021 Kwity Paye, EDGE, Indianapolis Colts – Athletic with a strong motor, could be one of the best edge defenders in the class

– Athletic with a strong motor, could be one of the best edge defenders in the class Jaelan Phillips, EDGE, Miami Dolphins – Boasts strong pass-rush abilities, part of a tough defensive unit, could rack up sacks as a rookie

2021 NFL Rookie of the Year possibilities

10. DeVonta Smith, wide receiver, Philadelphia Eagles (Last week: 8)

Jul 29, 2021; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) in action during training camp at NovaCare Complex. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

After fighting through an MCL injury early in camp, DeVonta Smith, got on the field in Week 2 of the preseason, catching two passes for 19 yards. We’re still waiting to see the reigning Heisman Trophy winner in live-action catching passes from Jalen Hurts. If they can make up for lost time, Smith can be a quick riser in our NFL Rookie of the Year rankings.

9. Jaylen Waddle, wide receiver, Miami Dolphins (LW: 6)

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

With the Miami Dolphins planning to stretch the field more often, Jaylen Waddle is the perfect player to make it happen. A teammate of Tua Tagovailoa‘s at Alabama, Waddle could make an early splash for the Dolphins. Not only can Waddle help on offense, but the Crimson Tide standout can also be a gamechanger on special teams returning kicks. In his first taste of preseason action, Waddle already showed some of his explosiveness and ability to make defenders miss by returning a punt 24 yards. We’ll see how the Dolphins get him more involved offensively next week.

8. Mac Jones, quarterback, New England Patriots (LW: 10)

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Coming from the pro football factory at Alabama, Mac Jones has looked sharp so far. Jones should be expected to meet Bill Belichick’s expectations when it comes to preparation and football IQ, but how quickly can it all come together? Cam Newton has knocked the rust off, which could cause Jones to be stuck on the bench a bit longer.

Mac Jones preseason performances

Week 1 – 13-of-19 87 passing yards

Week 2 – 13-of-19 146 passing yards

After spiking the ball on third down, Jones still has a ways to go in the clock management department. But maybe forgetting what down it is just brings the Tom Brady comparisons even closer? In all seriousness, Jones has looked great. If Newton were not in New England, Jones would certainly be the starter Week 1, and he still could be.

7. Trey Lance, quarterback, San Francisco 49ers (LW: 9)

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Either the San Francisco 49ers continue to play the games they’ve played with Trey Lance and the media all along, or they really plan to wait for Jimmy Garoppolo to fail. Or get hurt. However, with Lance already pushing for the starting gig, the pressure from Niners fans to play the rookie may become too much to ignore. Especially if he can continue throwing 80-yard touchdowns.

Early sleepers for 2021 ROY award

6. Micah Parsons, linebacker, Dallas Cowboys (LW: 5)

Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

If there’s one thing Micah Parsons has going for him, it’s being able to learn from two decorated linebackers in Jaylon Smith and Leighton Vander Esch who recently made the transition from college to the pros. The Cowboys will be creative with Parsons early to get him on the field in a variety of ways. If Parsons can help turn around the defense in the Big D, the sky is the limit for the Cowboys. After two preseason games, Parsons has seven tackles and a fumble recovery.

5. Ja’Marr Chase, wide receiver, Cincinnati Bengals (LW: 4)

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (1) catches a pass during a training camp practice at the Paul Brown Stadium practice facility in downtown Cincinnati on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. Air temperatures reached the upper 90s Thursday, with “real feel” rising above 110 in the afternoon. Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp

Ja’Marr Chase, reunited with his college QB Joe Burrow, will have the rare chance to pick things up where they left off at LSU. As the top wide receiver selected in the 2021 NFL Draft after playing just two seasons in college, Chase oozes explosive potential. The 2019 Fred Biletnikoff winner for the country’s best receiver, Chase is eager to earn his stripes with the Bengals. In Week 1 of the preseason, Chase saw one target, taking a screen pass for 16 yards. Let’s hope Chase gets a few more chances next week.

4. Justin Fields, quarterback, Chicago Bears (LW: 7)

Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bears say Andy Dalton is QB1? Don’t believe the hype. If Justin Fields gets his chance early enough, he’s a sleeper for NFL Rookie of the Year. ‘Da Bears plan to play Fields a lot in the preseason, maybe in that time the former Buckeye will have shown enough to move Dalton off QB1 status.

In Week 1, Fields went 14-for-20, with 142 passing yards. Fields added 33 more yards on the ground to go with a rushing touchdown. We try not to overreact from one preseason game, but Fields certainly looked the part. How long before the Bears make Fields the starter?

3. Kyle Pitts, tight end, Atlanta Falcons (LW: 3)

Credit: Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

As what some are calling the best tight-end prospect the NFL has ever seen, there’s a reason Kyle Pitts tied for the highest-drafted tight end in NFL draft history. For the Atlanta Falcons to be willing to trade Julio Jones, Pitts better be special. With Matt Ryan slinging him the football, Pitts has a good chance to compete for NFL Rookie of the Year. Unfortunately, fans didn’t get to see Pitts in the Falcons’ first preseason game, perhaps he’ll be out there for their Aug. 21 matchup on Saturday.

2. Zach Wilson, quarterback, New York Jets (LW: 2)

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Though the New York Jets were slow to sign Zach Wilson to a mostly-set contract, the BYU standout has the keys to the offense in the Big Apple. That engine’s power greatly depends on the 22-year old’s ability to make the NFL transition. Wilson has all the tools to become broadway’s next star QB. In his preseason debut, Wilson showed plenty of zip on his throws and was accurate past ten yards. In a small sample size, Wilson is already giving Jets fans many reasons for excitement.

1. Trevor Lawrence, quarterback, Jacksonville Jaguars (LW: 1)

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports



Becoming the face of the franchise the moment he was drafted, Trevor Lawrence enters the league as one the most-hyped QB prospects in history. An NFL Rookie of the Year favorite, how quickly the Clemson superstar is successful in the pros remains to be seen. On his first snap from scrimmage, Lawrence was sacked, fumbling in the process. Aside from his first preseason play jitters, Lawrence later settled down to connect on a 35-yard beauty to Marvin Jones. By all appearances, Lawrence will be starting Week 1.

Revisiting the 2020 NFL Rookies of the Year

The players from the 2020 NFL Draft class surpassed all expectations. Justin Jefferson and Justin Herbert broke rookie records. Joe Burrow gave Cincinnati Bengals fans hope until he suffered an unfortunate injury.

Chase Young became almost an instant force on the defensive line for the Washington Football Team. Antoine Winfield Jr. and Tristan Wirfs both started all 16 regular-season games to win Super Bowl LV with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

It was an incredible display of talent from an incoming group of players who had no idea what to expect with their first foray into the league, despite having fewer reps than their fellow rookies before them.

Of course, Justin Herbert went on to win the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year award and Chase Young won the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year award with their dominant performances. Young was a popular early pick for the trophy, but Herbert was not as he entered the season as a backup.

Will there be an early runaway for NFL Rookie of the Year in 2021? Or will we have a sleeper candidate like Justin Herbert who reigns supreme? We can’t wait to find out.

