2023 NFL trade tracker: Latest updates and grades for each deal

Our 2023 NFL trade tracker will continued to be updated heading into the 2023 campaign and the in-season NFL trade deadline. We’ve already seen a couple blockbusters this year, including a rare one involving a head coach.

As training camp continues to play out and preseason gets going, trades will continue to happen around the league. Bookmark. Save. Do your thing. We will be providing instant updates on every trade around the football world with analysis in this NFL trade tracker moving forward.

Related: Unlock Fantasy Sports Success! Get FREE Insights & Tips From Dr. Roto and His Team Of Big-Money Fantasy Winners!

Detroit Lions acquire former 2nd-round pick

Detroit Lions get New York Jets get Denzel Mims (WR) Conditional 6th-round pick in 2025 Conditional 7th-round pick in 2025 NFL trade tracker details

Note: Lions released Denzel Mims on Aug. 18, meaning that no draft picks will change hands.

For a Lions team that’s going to be without Jameson Williams (suspension) over the course of the first six games, acquiring Mims made sense. While he did very little in three seasons with the Jets (42 receptions, 676 yards), it was a no-risk move.

If Mims doesn’t make the 53-man roster, the compensation is eliminated. As for the Jets, they were going to waive the former second-round pick. Potentially acquiring anything of substance is a win.

New York Jets grade: A

Detroit Lions grade: A

Related: Updated NFL trade rumors

Cleveland Browns trade for 3-time Pro Bowler

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Browns get Minnesota Vikings get Za’Darius Smith (EDGE) 5th-round pick in 2024 6th and 7th round picks in 2025 5th-round pick in 2025 NFL trade tracker details

Minnesota has been in cost-cutting mode all offseason. It has moved off staples in that of Adam Thielen and Eric Kendricks. As for Smith, he requested to be released earlier in the offseason after just one year with the Vikings.

The 30-year-old veteran recorded 24 quarterback hits and 10 sacks en route to earning a Pro Bowl selection last season. He’ll team up with Myles Garrett to form an elite pass-rush tandem for the Browns. It also doesn’t hurt that they got him for pennies on the dollar.

Cleveland Browns: A

Minnesota Vikings: C+

Philadelphia Eagles add another talent

Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles get Detroit Lions get D’Andre Swift (RB) 7th-round pick in 2023 4th round pick in 2025 NFL trade tracker details

The Eagles being able to acquire Swift for a seventh-round pick in 2023 and a mid-round pick a couple years down the road is absolutely insane. Obviously, Detroit lost value in trading Swift once it selected fellow running back Jahmyr Gibbs in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Despite injury issues, Swift has been dynamic since entering the league back in 2020. That includes putting up 2,878 total yards at a clip of 5.5 yards per touch.

Philadelphia Eagles: A+

Detroit Lions: F

Arizona Cardinals move up for offensive tackle

Arizona Cardinals get Detroit Lions get 6th pick (Paris Johnson, OT) 12th pick 81st pick 34th pick 168th pick NFL trade tracker details

The Arizona Cardinals had moved down from the No. 3 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to 12th overall, before moving up to the sixth pick. With that selection, they acquire some protection for quarterback Kyler Murray in the process. It’s a move the Cardinals had to make.

As for Detroit, it acquires even more draft capital in the deal that sent Matthew Stafford from the Lions to the Los Angeles Rams ahead of the 2021 season. This one seems to be a win-win.

Arizona Cardinals: A

Detroit Lions: A

Houston Texans pull off blockbuster NFL Draft trade

Houston Texans get Arizona Cardinals get 3rd pick (Will Anderson) 12th pick 105th pick 33rd pick 2024 1st-round pick 2024 3rd-round pick NFL trade tracker details

That is a whole heck of a lot to trade given that the Texans’ second-round pick on Friday is at the top of the round. Yielding a first and third in 2024 adds another layer to this.

With that said, Anderson adds a new layer to the mix for first-year head coach DeMeco Ryans who had a ton of success working with fellow edge rusher Nick Bosa as the San Francisco 49ers’ defensive coordinator over the past two seasons.

As for the Cardinals, first-year general manager Monti Ossenfort opted to add more draft assets to the mix as Arizona pretty much starts anew with a rebuild.

Houston Texans: B+

Arizona Cardinals: A

Aaron Rodgers trade to the New York Jets

Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

New York Jets get Green Bay Packers get Aaron Rodgers (QB) 1st-round pick (13th overall) 1st-round pick (15th overall) 2nd-round pick (42nd overall) 5th-round pick (170th overall) 6th-round pick (207th overall) Conditional 2024 1st-round pick NFL trade tracker details

One of the largest blockbuster NFL trades in recent memory, the New York Jets were finally able to land a four-time league MVP in a trade with the Packers. It’s been a long time coming, but this move gives New York it best signal caller since the days of Joe Namath.

Aaron Rodgers career stats: 65.3% completion, 59,055 yards, 475 TD, 105 INT

Grading this move is going to be difficult until that conditional 2024 pick is finalized. It becomes a first-rounder if Rodgers plays 65% of the Jets’ offensive snaps next season. There is a good chance that this will happen. We also have to wait and see as it relates to young Packers quarterback Jordan Love. Is he ready to take over for a franchise legend?

New York Jets: A

Green Bay Packers: A

Pittsburgh Steelers trade for Pro Bowl wide receiver

Pittsburgh Steelers get Los Angeles Rams get Allen Robinson (WR) 7th-round pick (234th) 7th-round pick (251st) NFL trade tracker details

The Rams continue to be in cost-cutting mode after a disappointing 2022 season. That now includes moving off Allen Robinson roughly a calendar year after signing him to a three-year, $46.5 million contract. Robinson caught just 33 passes in 10 games during his only season with the Rams.

Moving up just 17 spots in the seventh round to rid themselves of Robinson’s contract, the Rams didn’t find much value here. As for Pittsburgh, it adds a capable starting receiver who averaged 85 receptions for 1,050 yards from 2018-20.

Pittsburgh Steelers: A

Los Angeles Rams: D

Atlanta Falcons trade for former No. 3 pick

NorthJersey.com-USA TODAY NETWORK

Atlanta Falcons get Detroit Lions get Jeff Okudah (CB) 5th-round pick in 2023 NFL trade tracker details

Selected No. 3 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, cornerback Jeff Okudah never really panned out in Detroit. He struggled big time as a rookie before missing the entire 2021 season with a torn Achilles. However, the former Oklahoma State star did return to play at a starter level this past season.

It’s somewhat surprising that the Lions would give up on Okudah for a mere fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Though, the additions of Emmanuel Moseley and Camerton Sutton in NFL free agency made his expendable. With that said, this is a big get for Atlanta.

Atlanta Falcons: A

Detroit Lions: C-

San Francisco 49ers trade for a kicker

San Francisco 49ers get Carolina Panthers get Zane Gonzalez (K) Late-round pick in 2025 Late-round pick in 2025 NFL trade tracker details

Rarely do you see a kicker actually get traded in today’s NFL. But that’s exactly what the 49ers did in acquiring Gonzalez from the Carolina Panthers for a swap of late-round picks in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Gonzalez now replaces all-time great Robbie Gould in San Francisco. The former Arizona State kicker connected on 20-of-22 field goals for Carolina in 2021 before missing all of last season due to an injury.

San Francisco 49ers: B

Carolina Panthers: B

Cleveland Browns add Elijah Moore

Cleveland Browns get New York Jets get Elijah Moore (WR) 2023 2nd-round pick (42nd overall) 2023 3rd-round pick (74th overall) NFL trade tracker details

Cleveland had been linked to Jerry Jeudy, among others, in a potential trade for a wide receiver this offseason. Instead, the team adds a 22-year-old receiver with unlimited upside to the mix. A second-round pick of the Jets back in 2021, Moore has caught 80 passes for 984 yards in 27 career games. He fell out of favor as a sophomore last season and was expendable after the Jets signed Allen Lazard and Mecole Hardman in free agency.

As for Cleveland, it’s been looking for a No. 2 option behind Amari Cooper. While Moore has not shown that ability, the 5-foot-10 pass-catcher could morph into an elite option for Deshaun Watson.

Cleveland Browns: B-

B- New York Jets: A

Brandin Cooks traded to Dallas Cowboys

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Cowboys get Houston Texans get Brandin Cooks (WR) 2023 5th round pick $6 million cash 2024 6th round pick NFL trade tracker details

On the same day the Houston Texans sign left tackle Laremy Tunsil to a contract extension, wide receiver Brandin Cooks is traded. The Dallas Cowboys originally discussed acquiring Cooks before the 2022 NFL trade deadline, but talks fell apart over his contract.

Just a few months later, Houston was willing to cover $6 million of Cooks’ salary for the 2023 season in exchange for added draft capital. Dallas is hoping Cooks provides the impact Amari Cooper had before he was traded, making this offense more explosive.

Dallas Cowboys grade: A-

A- Houston Texans grade: C+

Dallas Cowboys add five-time Pro Bowler Stephon Gilmore (March 14)

Dallas Cowboys get Indianapolis Colts get Stephon Gilmore (CB) 2023 5th-round pick NFL trade tracker details

Could Indianapolis actually be punting on the 2023 season? There’s no other way to explain why the team traded a five-time Pro Bowler for a mere fifth-round pick. Sure, it saves Indy $9 million against the cap. But that’s not the point. We’re still talking about a highly productive cornerback.

As for Dallas, it brings in a veteran who yielded a mere 56.2% completion and 74.0 QB rating when targeted a season ago. He’ll team up with fellow Pro Bowler Trevon Diggs to form an elite cornerback pairing in Big D.

Dallas Cowboys: A+

A+ Indianapolis Colts: F

New York Giants pull off blockbuster Darren Waller trade (March 14)

New York Giants get Las Vegas Raiders get Darren Waller (TE) 2023 3rd-round pick NFL trade tracker details

We’re still not sure what to make of the Raiders’ moves this offseason. After replacing quarterback Derek Carr with Jimmy Garoppolo, Las Vegas has now dealt away one of its top weapons on offense for a mere third-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. A late third-round pick at that.

From New York’s perspective, it brings in a Pro Bowl tight end to help recently extended quarterback Daniel Jones progress after a solid 2022 season. Prior to being injury plagued this past season, Waller was averaging 84 receptions for north of 1,000 yards over a three-year span.

New York Giants: A+

A+ Las Vegas Raiders: D-

Houston Texans trade for Shaq Mason (March 14)

Houston Texans get Tampa Bay Buccaneers get Shaq Mason (G) 2024 7th-round pick 2023 7th-round pick NFL trade tracker details

Houston continued its active offseason by acquiring Mason from a Buccaneers team that was looking to move off his expensive cap hit for the 2023 season. In doing, so it was able to pick up the veteran guard for a mere swap of late-round picks.

It’s hard to grade this in a vacuum in that the Buccaneers are not in a great salary cap situation. Houston was able to take on Mason’s $8.5 million cap hit for 2023 without even thinking about it. Even then, we’re talking about a veteran guard who Pro Football Focus graded out among the top-20 at his position in the league last season.

Houston Texans: A+

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: B-

Jonnu Smith sent to the Atlanta Falcons from New England (March 13)

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta Falcons New England Patriots Jonnu Smith (TE) 2023 7th-round pick NFL trade tracker details

As with most deals this offseason, this one was all about finances. New England saw Smith bomb out after it signed him to a four-year, $50 million contract back in 2021. He was set to count nearly $11 million against the cap next season.

In return, the Falcons add a plus-level blocker who is able to help Kyle Pitts line up more outside and at wide receiver. Smith seems to be a perfect scheme fit for head coach Arthur Smith and CO. Meanwhile, Atlanta had the cap room to take on Smith’s bloated contract.

Atlanta Falcons: B

New England Patriots: B-

Miami Dolphins acquire star cornerback Jalen Ramsey (March 12)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Dolphins get Los Angeles Rams get Jalen Ramsey (CB) Hunter Long (TE) 2023 3rd-round pick NFL trade tracker details

We already knew that the Rams were in cost-cutting mode when they released All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner earlier in the offseason. Coming off a disastrous and injury-plagued 2022 season, Los Angeles needed to cut some of the proverbial fat from its roster.

By making the move, these Rams were able to get cap compliant. Unfortunately, it meant moving one of the NFL’s top cornerbacks for a mere third-round pick and reserve tight end.

From Miami’s perspective, this trade was a no-brainer. Ramsey will team up with Xavien Howard to form one of the best cornerback tandems in the NFL. He also agreed to a restructured contract, lowering the All-Pro cornerback’s cap hit to $4.11 million for 2023. That’s a win-win for Miami.

Miami Dolphins: A+

Los Angeles Rams: D+

Chicago Bears, Carolina Panthers blockbuster trade (March 10)

Chicago Bears get Carolina Panthers get D.J. Moore (WR) 1st pick in 2023 NFL Draft 9th pick in 2023 NFL Draft 2nd-round pick in 2023 NFL Draft 1st-round pick in 2024 NFL Draft 2nd-round pick in 2025 NFL Draft NFL trade tracker details

With teams looking to move up in the draft to land a top quarterback, Chicago was in an advantageous position in talking potential trades. For Carolina, the likes of Bryce Young (Alabama), C.J. Stroud (Ohio State) and Anthony Richardson (Florida) have to be seen as targets.

As for Chicago, it made perfect sense to pull the trigger on one of the biggest blockbuster NFL Draft trades in some time. While he’s been inconsistent through two seasons, former first-round pick Justin Fields was not the problem for a three-win Bears team in 2022. He played stellar all-around football. Acquiring D.J. Moore is going to help him big time.

Chicago Bears: A+

Carolina Panthers: B-

New York Jets add starting safety (March 9)

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

New York Jets get Baltimore Ravens get Chuck Clark (S) 2024 7th-round pick NFL trade tracker details

This is one of those moves that could potentially fly under the radar. Baltimore had Clark on the trade block primarily due to his cap hit and the presence of 2022 first-round pick Kyle Hamilton at safety. It had no need for Clark moving forward.

The Jets are a different story. Clark will slot in as their starting strong safety under head coach Robert Saleh. It was just back in 2021 that Clark yielded a mere 81.9 QB rating while intercepting two passes while targeted. He’s an upgrade in Jersey.

New York Jets: A

Baltimore Ravens: A

See exclusives Sportsnaut videos on Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok.