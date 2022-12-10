2023 NFL Draft order: Round 1, NFL Draft picks by team

The 2023 NFL Draft order will be based on the final standings for the 2022 NFL season, with the top 18 selections determined at the conclusion of Week 18. With each passing week of the NFL playoffs, we’ll gain further clarity for the order of selections in all seven rounds.
Of course, this is a slightly abnormal year. While there are a total of 259 picks in the NFL Draft in ordinary years, that is changing this time around. Because of the NFL’s findings from its investigation into the Miami Dolphins’ tampering by pursuing Tom Brady and Sean Payton when they were under contract with other teams. As a result, Miami lost its first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and its third-round selection in the 2024 NFL Draft.
There is also plenty of picks in the NFL Draft that still haven’t been determined. The NFL awards compensatory picks to NFL teams that lost a certain caliber of free agents and production in free agency the previous year, using a formula to calculate what compensation should be received. The compensatory picks between Rounds 3 and 7 will be announced this offseason.
Here’s the latest 2023 NFL Draft order and everything you should know about the NFL Draft in 2023.
2023 NFL Draft order – Round 1
There are 31 picks in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Heading into the 2023 offseason, the Seattle Seahawks, Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles and Houston Texans all have two first-round picks.
The San Francisco 49ers, Miami Dolphins, Cleveland Browns, New Orleans Saints, Los Angeles Rams and Denver Broncos are the six NFL teams without a first-round pick in 2023. Here is the NFL Draft order for Round 1.
- 1. Houston Texans
- 2. Chicago Bears
- 3. Seattle Seahawks (via DEN)
- 4. Detroit Lions (via LAR)
- 5. Philadelphia Eagles (via NO)
- 6. Carolina Panthers
- 7. Jacksonville Jaguars
- 8. Arizona Cardinals
- 9. Indianapolis Colts
- 10. Las Vegas Raiders
- 11. Atlanta Falcons
- 12. Green Bay Packers
- 13. Houston Texans (via CLE)
- 14. Pittsburgh Steelers
- 15. Detroit Lions
- 16. Los Angeles Chargers
- 17. New England Patriots
- 18. Washington Commanders
- 19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- 20. Seattle Seahawks
- 21. Tennessee Titans
- 22. New Yor Jets
- 23. New York Giants
- 24. Denver Broncos (via SF)
- 25. Baltimore Ravens
- 26. Cincinnati Bengals
- 27. Dallas Cowboys
- 28. Kansas City Chiefs
- 29. Minnesota Vikings
- 30. Buffalo Bills
- 31. Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Draft order 2023
Here is the tentative 2023 NFL Draft order entering Week 14 based on the NFL standings. The order doesn’t reflect trades. We’ll provide updates for Rounds 2-7 at the end of the regular season.
- 1. Houston Texans
- 2. Chicago Bears
- 3. Denver Broncos
- 4. Los Angeles Rans
- 5. New Orleans Saints
- 6. Carolina Panthers
- 7. Jacksonville Jaguars
- 8. Arizona Cardinals
- 9. Indianapolis Colts
- 10. Las Vegas Raiders
- 11. Atlanta Falcons
- 12. Green Bay Packers
- 13. Cleveland Browns
- 14. Pittsburgh Steelers
- 15. Detroit Lions
- 16. Los Angeles Chargers
- 17. New England Patriots
- 18. Washington Commanders
- 19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- 20. Seattle Seahawks
- 21. Tennessee Titans
- 22. New Yor Jets
- 23. New York Giants
- 24. Miami Dolphins
- 25. San Francisco 49ers
- 26. Baltimore Ravens
- 27. Cincinnati Bengals
- 28. Dallas Cowboys
- 29. Kansas City Chiefs
- 30. Minnesota Vikings
- 31. Buffalo Bills
- 32. Philadelphia Eagles
When is the 2023 NFL Draft?
The 2023 NFL Draft is on April 27-29, 2023. It will be the 88th NFL Draft in the history of the National Football League. Fans can watch the 2023 NFL Draft on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network
Where is the NFL Draft in 2023?
The NFL Draft in 2023 will be held in Kansas City, Missouri. It marks the first time that Missouri is hosting the NFL Draft. Union Station, the historic train station in Kansas City, will host all the NFL Draft festivities.
20 biggest NFL draft busts of all time
Who has the most 2023 NFL Draft picks
The Houston Texans currently have 11 picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, the most picks in 2023. Meanwhile, the Denver Broncos, New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers and Minnesota Vikings have the fewest picks in the 2023 NFL Draft with five selections.
2023 NFL Draft order: Picks for all 32 teams
Here are the 2023 NFL Draft picks for all 32 teams.
- Arizona Cardinals draft picks
- Round 1
- Round 2
- Round 3
- Round 4
- Round 6
- Atlanta Falcons draft picks
- Round 1
- Round 2
- Round 3
- Round 4
- Round 4 (via TEN)
- Round 5 (via JAX)
- Round 7 (via LV)
- Round 7 (via BUF)
- Baltimore Ravens draft picks
- Round 1
- Round 3
- Round 4
- Round 5 (via NE)
- Round 5
- Round 6
- Buffalo Bills draft picks
- Round 1
- Round 2
- Round 2 (via SF)
- Round 3
- Round 3 (via SF)
- Round 4
- Round 4 (via SF)
- Round 5
- Round 7
- Chicago Bears draft picks
- Round 1
- Round 2 (via BAL)
- Round 3
- Round 4
- Round 4 (via PHI)
- Round 5
- Round 5 (via BAL)
- Round 7
- Cincinnati Bengals draft picks
- Round 1
- Round 2
- Round 3
- Round 4
- Round 5
- Round 6
- Round 7
- Cleveland Browns draft picks
- Round 2
- Round 4
- Round 4 (via MIN)
- Round 5
- Round 6
- Round 7
- Dallas Cowboys draft picks
- Round 1
- Round 2
- Round 3
- Round 4
- Round 5
- Round 7
- Denver Broncos draft picks
- Round 3
- Round 3 (via IND)
- Round 4
- Round 5
- Round 7 (via MIN)
- Detroit Lions draft picks
- Round 1
- Round 1 (via LAR)
- Round 2
- Round 2 (via MIN)
- Round 3
- Round 4
- Round 5
- Round 6
- Round 6 (via DEN)
- Green Bay Packers draft picks
- Round 1
- Round 2
- Round 3
- Round 4
- Round 5
- Round 7
- Round 7 (via JAX)
- Round 7 (VA LAR)
- Houston Texans draft picks
- Round 1
- Round 1 (via CLE)
- Round 2
- Round 3
- Round 4
- Round 5
- Round 6
- Round 6 (via NO)
- Round 6 (via SF)
- Round 6 (via NYG)
- Round 7
- Round 7 (via SEA)
- Indianapolis Colts draft picks
- Round 1
- Round 2
- Round3 (via WAS)
- Round 4
- Round 5
- Round 6 (via BUF)
- Round 7 (via TB)
- Jacksonville Jaguars draft picks
- Round 1
- Round 2
- Round 3
- Round 4
- Round 4 (via TB)
- Round 5
- Round 6 (via NYJ)
- Round 6 (via PHI)
- Kansas City Chiefs draft picks
- Round 1
- Round 2
- Round 3
- Round 4
- Round 4 (via MIA)
- Round 5
- Round 6 (via MIA)
- Round 7
- Las Vegas Raiders draft picks
- Round 1
- Round 2
- Round 3
- Round 4
- Round 5
- Round 6 (via DAL)
Round 7 (via ARZ)
- Round 7 (via NE)
- Los Angeles Chargers draft picks
- Round 1
- Round 2
- Round 3
- Round 4
- Round 5
- Round 6
- Round 7
- Los Angeles Rams draft picks
- Round 2
- Round 3
- Round 6
- Round 6 (via GB)
- Round 6 (via TEN)
- Round 7 (via DET)
- Miami Dolphins draft picks
- Round 2
- Round 3 (via NE)
- Round 3
- Round 6 (via CHI)
- Round 7
- Minnesota Vikings draft picks
- Round 1
- Round 3
- Round 4 (via DET)
- Round 5
- New England Patriots draft picks
- Round 1
- Round 2
- Round 3 (via CAR)
- Round 4
- Round 4 (via LAR)
- Round 6
- Round 6 (via CAR)
- New Orleans Saints draft picks
- Round 2
- Round 3
- Round 4
- Round 5
- Round 6
- New York Giants draft picks
- Round 1
- Round 2
- Round 3
- Round 4
- Round 5
- Round 6 (via KC)
- Round 7
- Round 7 (via BAL)
- New York Jets draft picks
- Round 1
- ROund 2
- Round 3
- Round 4
- Round 5
- Philadelphia Eagles draft picks
- Round 1
- Round1 (via NO)
- Round 2
- Round 3
- Round 7
- Round 7 (via HOU)
- Pittsburgh Steelers draft picks
- Round 1
- Round 2
- Round 3
- Round 4
- Round 7
- San Francisco 49ers draft picks
- Round 5
- Round 7
- Round 7 (via DEN)
- Seattle Seahawks draft picks
- Round 1
- Round 1 (via DEN)
- Round 2
- Round 2 (via DEN)
- Round 3
- Round 4
- Round 5
- Round 5 (via PIT)
- Round 6
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers draft picks
- Round 1
- Round 2
- Round 3
- Round 5
- Round 6
- Round 7 (via NYJ)
- Tennessee Titans draft picks
- Round 1
- Round 2
- Round 3
- Round 5
- Round 6 (via ATL)
- Round 7
- Washington Commanders draft picks
- Round 1
- Round 2
- Round 4
- Round 5
- Round 6
- Round 7