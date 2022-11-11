2023 NFL mock draft: Houston Texans land C.J. Stroud, Eagles and Seahawks strengthen defense

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

The 2023 NFL Draft begins on April 27, meaning the path to the No. 1 pick is well underway with multiple teams seemingly already focused on scouting some of the best players in college football. As we dive into our latest 2023 NFL mock draft, there are plenty of reasons to be excited.

Fans of the Houston Texans, Philadelphia Eagles and Seattle Seahawks should be especially excited. Thanks to prior blockbuster trades, all three teams are projected to have top-13 picks coming from other teams. In a draft class with plenty of difference makers at the top, it’s great news as these organizations get a chance to add key pieces for the future.

Many of the biggest names in the 2023 NFL Draft are already known, including Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud and Bijan Robinson. However, our NFL mock draft entering Week 10 will also introduce you to prospects on the rise and names to keep an eye on during the rest of the season.

Related: NFL scores 2022

The draft order for our latest 2023 NFL mock draft is based on the NFL standings.

1. Houston Texans: Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Landing the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft is the dream scenario for the Houston Texans. It allows general manager Nick Caserio to pick his franchise quarterback. Bryce Young brings the arm strength, athleticism and mental game to be a Pro Bowl quarterback. While height is a legitimate concern, it shouldn’t scare off Houston from landing a franchise-caliber passer.

2. Las Vegas Raiders: C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State

Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Las Vegas Raiders have likely seen enough from Derek Carr. If he can’t win games with the skill players in place, he can’t take Las Vegas to the next level. Consideration is given to Will Anderson Jr., but it’s back-to-back quarterbacks in the 2023 NFL mock draft with Las Vegas bringing in much-needed change.

Related: NFL power rankings

3. Pittsburgh Steelers: Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The only way Kenny Pickett has any shot at being successful comes if the Pittsburgh Steelers improve their offensive line. Peter Skoronski is the most polished offensive lineman in the 2023 NFL Draft, comfortable playing either tackle or guard. Pittsburgh can try him at either spot, finding where he fits best and it will feel a lot better about its pass-protection.

4. Detroit Lions: Will Anderson Jr., EDGE, Alabama

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Lions miss out on C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young in the latest 2023 NFL mock draft, forcing them to go in a different direction. Will Anderson Jr. is responsible for more than 100 pressures with 24.5 sacks in his last 24 games. Pair him with Aidan Hutchinson and the Lions will have a phenomenal pass-rushing duo for years to come.

Related: Detroit Lions coaching candidates

5. Carolina Panthers: Myles Murphy, EDGE, Clemson

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

If this scenario plays out in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Carolina Panthers pursue every option to trade up for a quarterback. That’s not an option here and Will Levis is far too unpolished to spend a top-five pick on. Instead, Carolina lands a 6-foot-5 edge rusher that pushes offensive tackles around like blocking sleds. On the opposite side of Brian Burns, these two can wreak havoc.

6. Philadelphia Eagles (via NO): Jalen Carter, DL, Georgia

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles find themselves in a position of luxury with the 6th pick in the 2023 NFL mock draft. With two first-round picks, the move is taking the best player available. Jalen Carter is superior to Jordan Davis, especially as a pass rusher. With Javon Hargrave headed for free agency and Fletcher Cox in his final season, Philadelphia will have a Bulldogs’ pairing on the interior.

Related: If you’re a fan of the Eagles, check out #FlyEaglesFly rumors, rankings, and news here.

7. Arizona Cardinals: Bryan Bresee, iDL, Clemson

Anderson Independent Mail-USA TODAY NETWORK

The Arizona Cardinals might go in a variety of directions with their top pick, even a wide receiver is possible considering the organization’s track record. Our focus is on the defensive interior, a major weakness this season. Bryan Bresee – 6-foot-5 and 300 pounds – is about as versatile as they come on the defensive line and he’ll cause significant damage to opposing offenses.

8. Jacksonville Jaguars: Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Adding Calvin Ridley is a nice start, but the Jacksonville Jaguars must do more for quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Quentin Johnson is the best wide receiver in the 2023 NFL Draft, sensational in open space with an ability to miss tackles that few in recent years have shown. Put out a receiver trio of Ridley, Johnson and Christian Kirk will create an elite offense.

9. Chicago Bears: Jordan Addison, WR, USC

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bears are taking the right steps to build around Justin Fields, but there is significant room for improvement. Injuries have robbed Jordan Addison from posting some of the best numbers in the country, but this is still a 6-foot offensive weapon that thrives at creating separation. A sure-handed receiver who knows how to create an open target is what Fields needs.

10. Green Bay Packers: Michael Meyer, TE, Notre Dame

Michael Caterina / USA TODAY NETWORK

Whether Aaron Rodgers returns to the Green Bay Packers or not in 2023, the front office must inject life into this offense. Michael Mayer is a reliable run blocker, something Green Bay will need at the position when Marcedes Lewis retires. Far more importantly, he’s an excellent go-to target who will move the chains and that’s been lacking all year in Green Bay.

11. Detroit Lions (via LAR): Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Will Levis is a polarizing 2023 NFL Draft prospect. Based purely n tools, he’s the best quarterback in the draft class. However, accuracy is a big problem and that is one issue that comes with a high bust rate. Fortunately, Detroit can take the gamble with its additional first-round pick and Levis can sit behind Jared Goff if necessary.

12. Seattle Seahawks (via DEN): Nolan Smith, EDGE, Georgia

If not for a season-ending injury, Nolan Smith might be a top-10 pick in a consensus 2023 NFL mock draft. There are some similarities to Travon Walker, but Smith might be a little more polished as a pass rusher. For the Seattle Seahawks, he can start right away to set the edge against the run as he learns the tools of creating pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

Related: Seattle Seahawks schedule

13. Houston Texans (via CLE): Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina

The Houston Texans landed their long-term No.1 cornerback last year and now the 2023 NFL Draft delivers the partner on the opposite side. College quarterbacks learned this year to stop throwing in Smith’s general vicinity, only after he showed playmaking ability in 2021. The working opposite of Stingley, this could form into the best cornerback tandem in the NFL.

14. Indianapolis Colts: Paris Johnson Jr, OT, Ohio State

The Indianapolis Colts can experiment with Bernhard Raimann if they want in 2023. Alternatively, they can use their top-15 pick on a superior offensive tackle. Paris Johnson Jr. is growing more comfortable at left tackle for the Buckeyes and he would help shore up an issue that has haunted Indianapolis for years.

15. Atlanta Falcons: Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas

Sometimes picks in the 2023 NFL mock draft come down to a team philosophy vs the right decision. The Atlanta Falcons love running the football, its their entire identity offensively. Bijan Robinson is the best running back prospect in years and he could immediately be the focal point of Arthur Smith’s gameplan in 2023.

Related: Predicting NFL playoff bracket and Super Bowl 2023 winner

16. Washington Commanders: Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia

There isn’t a cornerback on the Washington Commanders roster who anyone could trust against a No.1. receiver, even lining up against a No. 2 wideout feels like a disadvantage for Washington. Kelee Ringo would change that. The 6-foot-2 cornerback brings a physicality that Jack Del Rio will love and he’s better than anyone playing regular snaps.

17. Cincinnati Bengals: Brian Branch, S, Alabama

The Cincinnati Bengals have to realize that Jessie Bates will almost certainly want to test the open market, creating a strong likelihood that he departs this offseason. Brian Branch is as sound as they come and Cincinnati’s track record of only investing resources into scouting player from top programs makes him an even likelier target.

Related: If you’re a fan of the Bengals, check out #SeizeTheDEY rumors, rankings, and news here.

18. New England Patriots: Tyree Wilson, EDGE, Texas Tech

The New England Patriots pass rush is being carried right now by Matthew Judon, we saw how that unfolded in the second half last season. Tyree Wilson – one of the breakout 2023 NFL Draft prospects – would ensure it doesn’t happen again. Having already surpassed 50 pressures on the season, Wilson will become a bigger name closer to the NFL Combine.

Related: NFL stadium rankings

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jared Verse, EDGE, Florida State

Shaq Barrett will be 30 years old next season, recovering from a torn Achilles, and we haven’t seen Joe Tryon-Shoyinka blossom into the player the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hoped for. Jared Verse is an exceptional athlete for his size and it’s hard to think of a better spot for him to grow.

20. Denver Broncos (via SF): Andre Carter III, EDGE, Army

We haven’t seen a player from the military academy drafted higher than the second round since 1998. The 2023 NFL Draft will likely change that. Andre Carter II, a 6-foot-7 pass rusher, is responsible for 21.5 tackles for loss and 16.5 sacks in his last 18 games. He can step in and fill an immediate void on the edge for the Denver Broncos.

21. Los Angeles Chargers: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State

Even before injuries to Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, it became apparent that the Los Angeles Chargers need to do more to aid Justin Herbert. A disastrous season for Jaxon Smith-Njigba works out nicely for Los Angeles. He will thrive as the No. 3 wideout before sliding into Allen’s spot in the slot when it comes time for cap casualties.

22. Tennessee Titans: Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia

If the Tennessee Titans are committed to maintaining an offense built on the shoulders of Derrick Henry, they need an offensive line to match. Nicholas Petit-Frere hasn’t shown enough to warrant long-term security. Broderick Jones, a former five-star recruit, can play multiple spots on the line and that includes taking over at left tackle or on the right side.

Related: NFL MVP race

23. Seattle Seahawks: Antonio Johnson, S, Texas A&M

The Seattle Seahawks have plenty of building blocks offensively, but the defense needs some tinkering. Safety Quandre Diggs is falling off rapidly and it’s time to find a replacement. Antonio Johnson brings the length, instincts and ability to cover ground that Seattle loves from its defensive backs. Pair him with everyone else and Seattle could have its new Legion of Boom.

24. Baltimore Ravens: Felix Anudike-Uzoma, EDGE, Kansas State

Heading into 2023, the Baltimore Ravens will once again be needing help on the edge. Jason Pierre-Paul and Justin Houston likely won’t be back, while David Ojabo will be 18 months removed from a torn Achilles. Felix Andudike-Uzoma brings some of the building blocks (flexibility, motor) that Baltimore loves working with and he’d be a nice situational edge rusher in 2023.

25. New York Jets: Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson

The New York Jets suddenly have one of the best defenses in the NFL, but Robert Saleh would love to add more to this unit. While Trenton Simpson might not be Fred Warner, the Clemson linebacker’s ability to drop back in coverage would be fantastic in the middle of the Jets’ defense moving forward.

Related: New York Jets schedule

26. New York Giants: Joey Porter Jr, CB, Penn State

The work Don “Wink” Martindale has done with the New York Giants’ defense is impressive, especially when considering the fact he doesn’t have reliable cornerbacks. Joey Porter Jr. – son of the iconic linebacker – offers some of the physicality his father played with all in a cornerback’s frame. He’s exactly who you want in man coverage and he fits Martindale’s mindset.

Related: New York Giants schedule

27. Dallas Cowboys: Jaylon Jones, CB, Texas A&M

The Dallas Cowboys’ pass rush is largely responsible for its success against quarterbacks this season. In order for this unit to become more well-rounded, especially once Dan Quinn leaves, it requires a No. 2 cornerback. Jaylon Jones gets to stay in Texas, providing the Cowboys with a polished defensive back who the coaching staff can trust as a starter in Week 1.

28. Kansas City Chiefs: Isaiah Foskey, EDGE, Notre Dame

While George Karlaftis has a bright future with the Kansas City Chiefs, he isn’t the game wrecker the Kansas City Chiefs need. Those caliber of players aren’t available late, even in a quality 2023 NFL Draft class. However, Foskey’s consistent ability to collapse the pocket could generate some sacks for Karlaftis and improve this pass rush.

29. Minnesota Vikings: Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

Watch the Minnesota Vikings defense and you’ll quickly see a group that is being carried by the big bodies up front. Quarterbacks have no issue slicing the Vikings’ secondary up when they have time to throw. Christian Gonzalez, the 6-foot-2 cornerback, would be a step toward fixing that.

Related: If you’re a fan of the Vikings, check out #SKOL rumors, rankings, and news here.

30. Buffalo Bills: Anton Harrison, OL, Oklahoma

The Buffalo Bills aren’t backing down from their approach of Josh Allen carrying the team. If that is going to be sustained for years to come, the offensive line must be fortified. Anton Harrison flashes the traits to become an above-average tackle at the next level and he could experiment inside to begin his NFL career.

Related: Buffalo Bills schedule

31. Philadelphia Eagles: Garrett Williams, CB, Syracuse

The Philadelphia Eagles face some difficult decisions in 2023 regarding contracts. Extensions for others might push James Bradberry out the door, creating a familiar void at the No. 2 spot opposite of Darius Slay. Garrett Williams has thrived since his freshman season at Syracuse and this is a defense that can help young cornerbacks thrive.

Miami Dolphins forfeit 2023 first-round pick for tampering with Tom Brady