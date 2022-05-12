New York Giants schedule: 2022 season begins on the road against Titans

New York Giants schedule: Week 1
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|TV
|Sep. 11
|Titans
|4:25 PM
|FOX
- Titans @ Giants point spread: Titans -6.5
New York Giants roster outlook
All our predictions are based on the Giants keeping and starting these key players
- QB: Daniel Jones
- RB: Saquon Barkley, Matt Breida
- WR: Kenny Golladay, Sterling Shepard, Kadarius Toney, Darius Slayton, Wan’Dale Robinson
- TE: Ricky Seals-Jones, Jordan Akins
- OL: Andrew Thomas, Joshua Ezeudu, Jon Feliciano, Mark Glowinski, Evan Neal
2022 New York Giants schedule
- Week 2: vs Carolina Panthers
- Week 3: vs. Dallas Cowboys
- Week 4: vs Chicago Bears
- Week 5: vs. Green Bay Packers (London)
- Week 6: vs. Baltimore Ravens
- Week 7: @ Jacksonville Jaguars
- Week 8: @ Seattle Seahawks
- Week 9: Bye
- Week 10: vs. Houston Texans
- Week 11: vs. Detriot Lions
- Week 12: @ Dallas Cowboys (Thanksgiving)
- Week 13: vs Washington Commanders
- Week 14: vs Philadelphia Eagles
- Week 15: @ Washington Commanders
- Week 16: @ Minnesota Vikings
- Week 17: vs. Indianapolis Colts
- Week 18: @ Philadelphia Eagles