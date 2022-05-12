New York Giants schedule: 2022 season begins on the road against Titans

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

New York Giants schedule: Week 1

Date Opponent Time TV Sep. 11 Titans 4:25 PM FOX

Titans @ Giants point spread: Titans -6.5

New York Giants roster outlook

All our predictions are based on the Giants keeping and starting these key players

QB: Daniel Jones

Daniel Jones RB: Saquon Barkley, Matt Breida

Saquon Barkley, Matt Breida WR: Kenny Golladay, Sterling Shepard, Kadarius Toney, Darius Slayton, Wan’Dale Robinson

Kenny Golladay, Sterling Shepard, Kadarius Toney, Darius Slayton, Wan’Dale Robinson TE: Ricky Seals-Jones, Jordan Akins

Ricky Seals-Jones, Jordan Akins OL: Andrew Thomas, Joshua Ezeudu, Jon Feliciano, Mark Glowinski, Evan Neal

Related: 2022 NFL power rankings

2022 New York Giants schedule

Credit: USA Today Network