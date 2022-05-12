fbpx
Published May 12, 2022

New York Giants schedule: 2022 season begins on the road against Titans

Jason Burgos
Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

New York Giants schedule: Week 1

DateOpponentTimeTV
Sep. 11Titans4:25 PMFOX
New York Giants roster outlook

All our predictions are based on the Giants keeping and starting these key players

  • QB: Daniel Jones
  • RB: Saquon Barkley, Matt Breida
  • WR: Kenny Golladay, Sterling Shepard, Kadarius Toney, Darius Slayton, Wan’Dale Robinson
  • TE: Ricky Seals-Jones, Jordan Akins
  • OL: Andrew Thomas, Joshua Ezeudu, Jon Feliciano, Mark Glowinski, Evan Neal

2022 New York Giants schedule

new york giants schedule
Credit: USA Today Network
  • Week 2: vs Carolina Panthers
  • Week 3: vs. Dallas Cowboys
  • Week 4: vs Chicago Bears
  • Week 5: vs. Green Bay Packers (London)
  • Week 6: vs. Baltimore Ravens
  • Week 7: @ Jacksonville Jaguars
  • Week 8: @ Seattle Seahawks
  • Week 9: Bye
  • Week 10: vs. Houston Texans
  • Week 11: vs. Detriot Lions
  • Week 12: @ Dallas Cowboys (Thanksgiving)
  • Week 13: vs Washington Commanders
  • Week 14: vs Philadelphia Eagles
  • Week 15: @ Washington Commanders
  • Week 16: @ Minnesota Vikings
  • Week 17: vs. Indianapolis Colts
  • Week 18: @ Philadelphia Eagles

